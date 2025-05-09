Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees with Puppy2 (photo by Jacob Powers)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s 713 Music Hall Transforms Into a $1.8 Million Victory Stage — Inside a Moulin Rouge Affair

A Labrador Retriever Puppy Almost Steals the Show

BY // 05.08.25
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees make the winning bid on the puppy at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Karen Petlz, Krista Borstell, Diane Watson Caine at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chairs Hallie Vanderhider and Cissy Abel at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard, Hershey Grace, Regina & Matt Reynolds at Victory's A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sarah & Alfred Moran at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mary Fusillo, Cheryl Byington at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Glenda & Doug Nicholson at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Judi & Jack Johnson at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jill Schoeder, Joshua Espinedo at Victory's 'A Night at theMoulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mauricio & Adriana Nava, Maria Moncada-Alaoui & Omar Alaoui at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jim Jordan & S. Shawn Stephens at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jody Merritt at Victory's 'Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Joni & John Ballis at Victory's 'Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jeff Quisenberry, Austin Quisenberry at Victory's 'Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ashley Gibson & Michael Vanderhider at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dave & Aoife French at Victory's 'Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Elizabeth Fughum, Danny Rolp at Victory's 'Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Elizabeth Stein, Cyndy Garza Roberts at Victory's 'Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Farida Abjani, Betty & Jesse Tutor at Victory's 'Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Adriana Nava, Erica Garza, Maria Moncada-Alaoui at Victory's 'Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bill Baldwin & Fady Armanious at Victory's 'Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bruce Padilla, Denise Wynne at Victory's 'Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees make the winning bid on the puppy at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ooh la la, how the ladies and gents sparkled when Victory took over 713 Music Hall and raised $1.8 million while partying to the tune of  “A Night in the Moulin Rouge” theme.

Setting the stage for the glittery evening was Let It Fly Events, which transformed the cavernous music hall into a French-inspired party land with crystal chandeliers, decorative windmills, billowing red fabric, red table cloths and red lighting. The 700-plus attendees embraced the theme with many in sequins — red or black, and in some case both — and more dressed in the thematic red.

Frank Billingsley & Kevin Gilliard, Hershey Grace, Regina & Matt Reynolds at Victory’s ‘A Night at the Moulin Rouge’ gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Chairs Cissy Able in black sequins and Hallie Vanderhider in dazzling red led the charge that included — in addition to the inspired people-watching — bidding on auction items, savoring tequila tastings and tempting lady luck at craps, blackjack and slots. Fueling the festivities were the excellent buffet spreads put on by Cotton Culinary, which received high marks for quality and variety.

Later in the night, the Chick-fil-A cow made the scene handing out chicken biscuits to partygoers.

Karen Petlz, Krista Borstell, Diane Watson Caine at Victory’s ‘A Night at the Moulin Rouge’ gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Q The Band impressed with its talented singers and repertoire that had peoplel on the dance floor early into the evening — before the program and live auction. PBS personality Frank Billingsley reprised his role as emcee for this event and Johnny Holloway, aka Johnny Bravo, led the spirited auction.

Among the generous high bidders were Bebe and John Falik, who won the keys to two 2025 Ford F-150 King Ranch trucks  provided by Sonic Automotive, which was presenting sponsor of the fundraiser. Also in the high bidder lane were Becky Edmondson, who took home a 19-carat London blue topaz necklace donated by Diamonds Direct, and Jody Merritt, who scooped up the exclusive reception for people at River Oaks District hotspot Steak 48.

Elizabeth Anthony

Mauricio & Adriana Nava, Maria Moncada-Alaoui & Omar Alaoui at Victory’s ‘A Night at the Moulin Rouge’ (Photo by Jacob Power)

And then Vanderhider and Bobby Dees made the winning bid on the precious 9-week-old Labrador Retriever puppy, a bid that  included a tailored obedience package courtesy of DogLab TX. They immediately named him Jack.

Victory‘s bottom line? All funds raised by the volunteer organization are headed for cancer research and initiatives in the Greater Houston Area.

Jody Merritt at Victory’s ‘Moulin Rouge’ gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen: Victory president Diane Watson Cain, Cyvia Wolff, Jo Ann Petersen and Mike Taylor, Lisa and Joel Bender, Robin and Alex Brennan-Martin, Susan Plank, Texas Children’s Cancer Center’s Dr. Michael Taylor, Joni and John Ballis, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Jackie and Monte Eubank, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Elaine Finger, Betty and Jess Tudor, Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan, Denise Monteleone, and Porsche River Oaks vice president Maria Moncada-Alaoui and general manager Rob Dale.

