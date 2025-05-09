Houston’s 713 Music Hall Transforms Into a $1.8 Million Victory Stage — Inside a Moulin Rouge Affair

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees make the winning bid on the puppy at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Chairs Hallie Vanderhider and Cissy Abel at Victory's 'A Night at the Moulin Rouge' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Ooh la la, how the ladies and gents sparkled when Victory took over 713 Music Hall and raised $1.8 million while partying to the tune of “A Night in the Moulin Rouge” theme.

Setting the stage for the glittery evening was Let It Fly Events, which transformed the cavernous music hall into a French-inspired party land with crystal chandeliers, decorative windmills, billowing red fabric, red table cloths and red lighting. The 700-plus attendees embraced the theme with many in sequins — red or black, and in some case both — and more dressed in the thematic red.

Chairs Cissy Able in black sequins and Hallie Vanderhider in dazzling red led the charge that included — in addition to the inspired people-watching — bidding on auction items, savoring tequila tastings and tempting lady luck at craps, blackjack and slots. Fueling the festivities were the excellent buffet spreads put on by Cotton Culinary, which received high marks for quality and variety.

Later in the night, the Chick-fil-A cow made the scene handing out chicken biscuits to partygoers.

Q The Band impressed with its talented singers and repertoire that had peoplel on the dance floor early into the evening — before the program and live auction. PBS personality Frank Billingsley reprised his role as emcee for this event and Johnny Holloway, aka Johnny Bravo, led the spirited auction.

Among the generous high bidders were Bebe and John Falik, who won the keys to two 2025 Ford F-150 King Ranch trucks provided by Sonic Automotive, which was presenting sponsor of the fundraiser. Also in the high bidder lane were Becky Edmondson, who took home a 19-carat London blue topaz necklace donated by Diamonds Direct, and Jody Merritt, who scooped up the exclusive reception for people at River Oaks District hotspot Steak 48.

And then Vanderhider and Bobby Dees made the winning bid on the precious 9-week-old Labrador Retriever puppy, a bid that included a tailored obedience package courtesy of DogLab TX. They immediately named him Jack.

Victory‘s bottom line? All funds raised by the volunteer organization are headed for cancer research and initiatives in the Greater Houston Area.

PC Seen: Victory president Diane Watson Cain, Cyvia Wolff, Jo Ann Petersen and Mike Taylor, Lisa and Joel Bender, Robin and Alex Brennan-Martin, Susan Plank, Texas Children’s Cancer Center’s Dr. Michael Taylor, Joni and John Ballis, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Jackie and Monte Eubank, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Elaine Finger, Betty and Jess Tudor, Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan, Denise Monteleone, and Porsche River Oaks vice president Maria Moncada-Alaoui and general manager Rob Dale.