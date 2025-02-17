fbpx
Travis Johnson, Stephanie Magill [winner of Tios, goldendoodle], Liz Scofield
Kristen Browning, Liz Scofield, Jordan Jewett
Travis Johnson, Jennifer LaForge, Meagan Glover, Eliza Coleman
Andrew Jewett, Jordan Jewett, Meredith Gallagher
Ilona Carson
John & Rachael Montgomery
Marc LaMond, Melissa and Christian Fitkin
Claire Day, Liz Scofield, Tami Wall, Jennifer LaForge, Cara Nunnally
Arianne Walker, Meghan Johnson, Courtney Hughes
Elise Madray and Caroline Williams
01
10

Travis Johnson, Stephanie Magill, Liz Scofield at the Park Lovers' Ball.

02
10

West University Park Lover's Ball chairs Kristen Browning, Liz Scofield, Jordan Jewett

03
10

Auction chairs Travis Johnson, Jennifer LaForge, Meagan Glover, Eliza Coleman at the Friends of West University Parks Fund 'Park Lovers' Ball'

04
10

Andrew Jewett, Jordan Jewett, Meredith Gallagher

05
10

Retired TV news anchor and West University homeowner Ilona Carson emceed the Park Lovers' Ball.

06
10

John & Rachael Montgomery

07
10

Marc LaMond, Melissa & Christian Fitkin

08
10

Claire Day, Liz Scofield, Tami Wall, Jennifer LaForge, Cara Nunnally at the Friends of West University Parks Fund 'Park Lovers' Ball'

09
10

Arianne Walker, Meghan Johnson, Courtney Hughes at the Friends of West University Parks Fund 'Park Lovers' Ball'

10
10

Elise Madray, Caroline Williams

Travis Johnson, Stephanie Magill [winner of Tios, goldendoodle], Liz Scofield
Kristen Browning, Liz Scofield, Jordan Jewett
Travis Johnson, Jennifer LaForge, Meagan Glover, Eliza Coleman
Andrew Jewett, Jordan Jewett, Meredith Gallagher
Ilona Carson
John & Rachael Montgomery
Marc LaMond, Melissa and Christian Fitkin
Claire Day, Liz Scofield, Tami Wall, Jennifer LaForge, Cara Nunnally
Arianne Walker, Meghan Johnson, Courtney Hughes
Elise Madray and Caroline Williams
Society / Featured Parties

West U’s Green Champions Keep Their $8 Million-Plus Mission Thriving With One Starry Night

Houston's City Of Park Lovers

BY // 02.17.25
Travis Johnson, Stephanie Magill, Liz Scofield at the Park Lovers' Ball.
West University Park Lover's Ball chairs Kristen Browning, Liz Scofield, Jordan Jewett
Auction chairs Travis Johnson, Jennifer LaForge, Meagan Glover, Eliza Coleman at the Friends of West University Parks Fund 'Park Lovers' Ball'
Andrew Jewett, Jordan Jewett, Meredith Gallagher
Retired TV news anchor and West University homeowner Ilona Carson emceed the Park Lovers' Ball.
John & Rachael Montgomery
Marc LaMond, Melissa & Christian Fitkin
Claire Day, Liz Scofield, Tami Wall, Jennifer LaForge, Cara Nunnally at the Friends of West University Parks Fund 'Park Lovers' Ball'
Arianne Walker, Meghan Johnson, Courtney Hughes at the Friends of West University Parks Fund 'Park Lovers' Ball'
Elise Madray, Caroline Williams
1
10

Travis Johnson, Stephanie Magill, Liz Scofield at the Park Lovers' Ball.

2
10

West University Park Lover's Ball chairs Kristen Browning, Liz Scofield, Jordan Jewett

3
10

Auction chairs Travis Johnson, Jennifer LaForge, Meagan Glover, Eliza Coleman at the Friends of West University Parks Fund 'Park Lovers' Ball'

4
10

Andrew Jewett, Jordan Jewett, Meredith Gallagher

5
10

Retired TV news anchor and West University homeowner Ilona Carson emceed the Park Lovers' Ball.

6
10

John & Rachael Montgomery

7
10

Marc LaMond, Melissa & Christian Fitkin

8
10

Claire Day, Liz Scofield, Tami Wall, Jennifer LaForge, Cara Nunnally at the Friends of West University Parks Fund 'Park Lovers' Ball'

9
10

Arianne Walker, Meghan Johnson, Courtney Hughes at the Friends of West University Parks Fund 'Park Lovers' Ball'

10
10

Elise Madray, Caroline Williams

What: The 33rd annual Park Lovers’ Ball

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: The black-tie evening raised some $700,000 for the Friends of West University Parks Fund. Since its inception in 1986, the fund has raised more than $8 million dedicated to the development and maintenance of green spaces within the City of West University.

Kristen Browning, Liz Scofield, Jordan Jewett
West University Park Lover’s Ball chairs Kristen Browning, Liz Scofield, Jordan Jewett

Applause, applause for the 2025 gala chairs Kristen and Scott Browning, Jordan and Andrew Jewett, and Liz and Crosby Scofield for the success that saw more than 700 West University Place neighbors and friends turn out for the evening.

The theme of the Park Lovers Ball, “A Starry Night,” inspired a starry-themed martini bar where attendees could fuel up for the various activities that filled the ballroom and its foyer.

Travis Johnson, Jennifer LaForge, Meagan Glover, Eliza Coleman
Auction chairs Travis Johnson, Jennifer LaForge, Meagan Glover, Eliza Coleman at the Friends of West University Parks Fund ‘Park Lovers’ Ball’

There was never a slow moment as activities beyond perusing and bidding on silent and live auction items included games of blackjack, a wine pull, and after dinner a lively game of Heads or Tails. That lucky winner went home with a stunning diamond bracelet courtesy of West University’s LeMel Jewelry and generous donors.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
Marc LaMond, Melissa and Christian Fitkin
Marc LaMond, Melissa & Christian Fitkin

The live auction featured an array of alluring items including a getaway to a private home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; a trip to the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship in New York; a diamond necklace stack courtesy of LeMel; a seven-night stay at a private home in Aspen; a stunning masterpiece by Texas muralist Jen Hughes; and a crowd favorite goldendoodle puppy. Credit goes to that committee that worked to garner the various auction items — Travis Johnson, Jennifer LaForge, Meagan Glover and Eliza Coleman.

Retired ABC Channel 13 news anchor and a West University resident Ilona Carson served as emcee of the evening.

PC Seen: Rachel and John Montgomery, Claire Day, Tami Wall, Cara Nunnally, Marc LaMond, Arianne Walker, Meghan Johnson, Courtney Hughes, Melissa and Christian Fitkin, Kim Eads, Maria Zuniga, Jordon Jewitt, Elise Madray, and Caroline Williams.

Featured Properties

Swipe
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$195,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$469,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$560,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X