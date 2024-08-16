Special White Linen Night In The Heights’ Side Party Lets Movers and Shakers Celebrate In Style — Nan Keeps It Fun

The Booze Babe mobile bar service at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

El Primo Taco provides a variety of taste treats for Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

Lyndi, Danielle and Shae Johnson at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.

Jose Almodovar, Kamila Almodovar, Nancy Almodovar, Manuel Almodovar make the scene at Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

What: An exclusive White Linen Night soirée

Where: The parking lot of Nan & Company Properties’ headquarters in The Heights at 725 Yale

PC Moment: While thousands of revelers poured into The Heights proper for the annual White Linen Night in The Heights, a select group of Nan & Company VIP clients, agents and leaders, along with their friends, celebrated in sophisticated style thanks to hosts Nancy and Jose Almodovar, Nan & Company’s co-CEOs and co-founders.

The firm’s annual participation in the festivities in The Heights was a tableau of summer whites with the stage set by the open-air white party tent and white patio umbrellas. Few if any dared arrive wearing anything less than pristine white.

The gathering highlighted the husband and wife duo’s mission of fostering community connections and supporting local businesses by bringing people together.

In keeping with the neighborhood emphasis, The Booze Babe was tapped to provide a selection of specialty cocktails that included the “Nanfam” orange martini, orange being the Houston real estate firm’s signature color; the “Off the Market” white tea shot; and the “Closing Time” mango paleta shot.

The refreshing fresh fruit paletas and hand fans in the desired shade of orange were put to good use on this sweltering early summer evening too.

Providing sustenance for the party was Tacos El Primos, which served up a variety of tasty tacos, quesadillas and even hot dogs. The festive sound rack for the event was delivered by DJ Sneaks.

PC Seen: Linda Hene, Sterling Brogan, Alina and Alan Saad, Blair Lamont, Alanna Gustin, Chloe Detchessahar, Thaj Ajlan, Deisy Garza, Phil Gilbert, Carmeli Gonzalez, Jose Nieto, Cony Mora, Shae Johnson, Angelica Bravo, Shereen Murphy, and two special guests, the Almodovar’s son and daughter, Manuel and Kamila.