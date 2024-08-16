Special White Linen Night In The Heights’ Side Party Lets Movers and Shakers Celebrate In Style — Nan Keeps It Fun

16_Jose, Kamila, Nancy and Manuel Alodovar
02_Linda Hene, Curtis & Windham Architects, and Sterling Brogan, Nan Agent
01_Alan Saad, Sales Director at Mercedes Benz of Clear Lake, and Alina Saad, Nan Agent
03_Blair Lamont, Alanna Gustin, Chloé Detchessahar
04_Thaj Ajlan, Deisy Garza
05_Phil Gilbert, Carmeli Gonzalez and Jose Nieto
06_Guest with Cony Mora
09_Lyndi, Danielle with stylist Shae Johnson
08_Mr. and Mrs. Rio Diaz
11_Angelica Bravo, Shereen Murphy
12_White Linen Night at Nan & Co
13_Guests at Nan & Co’s White Linen Night
07_Guest with Devoun Rushing
15_Blair Lamont, Chloé Detchessahar
14_El Primo Taco
10_The Booze Babe Mobile Bar Services
01
16

Jose Almodovar, Kamila Almodovar, Nancy Almodovar, Manuel Almodovar make the scene at Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

02
16

Linda Hene, Sterling Brogan at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée

03
16

Alan & Alina Saad at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée

04
16

Blair Lamont, Alanna Gustin, Chloé Detchessahar at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

05
16

Thaj Ajlan, Deisy Garza at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

06
16

Phil Gilbert, Carmeli Gonzalez, Jose Nieto at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

07
16

Guest, Cony Mora at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée

08
16

Lyndi, Danielle and Shae Johnson at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.

09
16

Rio & Caroline Diaz at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.

10
16

Angelica Bravo, Shereen Murphy at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.

11
16

Friends at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.

12
16

Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée drew an energetic crowd.

13
16

Guest, Devoun Rushing at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

14
16

Blair Lamont, Chloé Detchessahar at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

15
16

El Primo Taco provides a variety of taste treats for Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

16
16

The Booze Babe mobile bar service at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

16_Jose, Kamila, Nancy and Manuel Alodovar
02_Linda Hene, Curtis & Windham Architects, and Sterling Brogan, Nan Agent
01_Alan Saad, Sales Director at Mercedes Benz of Clear Lake, and Alina Saad, Nan Agent
03_Blair Lamont, Alanna Gustin, Chloé Detchessahar
04_Thaj Ajlan, Deisy Garza
05_Phil Gilbert, Carmeli Gonzalez and Jose Nieto
06_Guest with Cony Mora
09_Lyndi, Danielle with stylist Shae Johnson
08_Mr. and Mrs. Rio Diaz
11_Angelica Bravo, Shereen Murphy
12_White Linen Night at Nan & Co
13_Guests at Nan & Co’s White Linen Night
07_Guest with Devoun Rushing
15_Blair Lamont, Chloé Detchessahar
14_El Primo Taco
10_The Booze Babe Mobile Bar Services
Society / The Seen

Special White Linen Night In The Heights’ Side Party Lets Movers and Shakers Celebrate In Style — Nan Keeps It Fun

Bringing the Community Together For a Houston Summer Tradition Like No Other

BY // 08.16.24
Jose Almodovar, Kamila Almodovar, Nancy Almodovar, Manuel Almodovar make the scene at Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.
Linda Hene, Sterling Brogan at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée
Alan & Alina Saad at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée
Blair Lamont, Alanna Gustin, Chloé Detchessahar at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.
Thaj Ajlan, Deisy Garza at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.
Phil Gilbert, Carmeli Gonzalez, Jose Nieto at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.
Guest, Cony Mora at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée
Lyndi, Danielle and Shae Johnson at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.
Rio & Caroline Diaz at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.
Angelica Bravo, Shereen Murphy at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.
Friends at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.
Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée drew an energetic crowd.
Guest, Devoun Rushing at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.
Blair Lamont, Chloé Detchessahar at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.
El Primo Taco provides a variety of taste treats for Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.
The Booze Babe mobile bar service at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.
1
16

Jose Almodovar, Kamila Almodovar, Nancy Almodovar, Manuel Almodovar make the scene at Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

2
16

Linda Hene, Sterling Brogan at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée

3
16

Alan & Alina Saad at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée

4
16

Blair Lamont, Alanna Gustin, Chloé Detchessahar at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

5
16

Thaj Ajlan, Deisy Garza at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

6
16

Phil Gilbert, Carmeli Gonzalez, Jose Nieto at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

7
16

Guest, Cony Mora at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée

8
16

Lyndi, Danielle and Shae Johnson at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.

9
16

Rio & Caroline Diaz at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.

10
16

Angelica Bravo, Shereen Murphy at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.

11
16

Friends at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in the Heights soirée.

12
16

Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée drew an energetic crowd.

13
16

Guest, Devoun Rushing at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

14
16

Blair Lamont, Chloé Detchessahar at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

15
16

El Primo Taco provides a variety of taste treats for Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

16
16

The Booze Babe mobile bar service at Nan & Company Properties' White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

What: An exclusive White Linen Night soirée

Where: The parking lot of Nan & Company Properties’ headquarters in The Heights at 725 Yale

PC Moment: While thousands of revelers poured into The Heights proper for the annual White Linen Night in The Heights, a select group of Nan & Company VIP clients, agents and leaders, along with their friends, celebrated in sophisticated style thanks to hosts Nancy and Jose Almodovar, Nan & Company’s co-CEOs and co-founders.

08_Mr. and Mrs. Rio Diaz
Rio & Caroline Diaz at Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

The firm’s annual participation in the festivities in The Heights was a tableau of summer whites with the stage set by the open-air white party tent and white patio umbrellas. Few if any dared arrive wearing anything less than pristine white.

The gathering highlighted the husband and wife duo’s mission of fostering community connections and supporting local businesses by bringing people together.

05_Phil Gilbert, Carmeli Gonzalez and Jose Nieto
Phil Gilbert, Carmeli Gonzalez, Jose Nieto at Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

In keeping with the neighborhood emphasis, The Booze Babe was tapped to provide a selection of specialty cocktails that included the “Nanfam” orange martini, orange being the Houston real estate firm’s signature color; the “Off the Market” white tea shot; and the “Closing Time” mango paleta shot.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024

The refreshing fresh fruit paletas and hand fans in the desired shade of orange were put to good use on this sweltering early summer evening too.

Providing sustenance for the party was Tacos El Primos, which served up a variety of tasty tacos, quesadillas and even hot dogs. The festive sound rack for the event was delivered by DJ Sneaks.

02_Linda Hene, Curtis & Windham Architects, and Sterling Brogan, Nan Agent
Linda Hene, Sterling Brogan at Nan & Company Properties White Linen Night in The Heights soirée.

PC Seen: Linda Hene, Sterling Brogan, Alina and Alan Saad, Blair Lamont, Alanna Gustin, Chloe Detchessahar, Thaj Ajlan, Deisy Garza, Phil Gilbert, Carmeli Gonzalez, Jose Nieto, Cony Mora, Shae Johnson, Angelica Bravo, Shereen Murphy, and two special guests, the Almodovar’s son and daughter, Manuel and Kamila.

13_Guests at Nan & Co’s White Linen Night
Nan & Company Properties’ White Linen Night in The Heights soirée drew an energetic crowd.

The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$6,777,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Leisure Lane
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
3738 Nottingham
West Wniversity
FOR SALE

3738 Nottingham
West University, TX

$2,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3738 Nottingham
8012 Woodway
Charnwood Area
FOR SALE

8012 Woodway
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
8012 Woodway
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
2002 Dunstan
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2002 Dunstan
Houston, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2002 Dunstan
507 Patchester
Wilchester West
FOR SALE

507 Patchester
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
507 Patchester
1902 Greenwich Terrace
FOR SALE

1902 Greenwich Terrace
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1902 Greenwich Terrace
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
4415 Wendell
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4415 Wendell
Houston, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
4415 Wendell
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X