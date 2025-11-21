With a Willie Nelson Surprise and John Tesh Cancer Reveal, a Bold New $2.5 Billion Campaign Is Launched By MD Anderson

Willie Nelson performed at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as it celebrated the public launch of the institution’s most ambitious comprehensive philanthropic campaign. (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

The massive tent erected for the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Linda Mays McCaul, Dr. Gorlick, Pam Onstead, Mary Onstead at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Susan & Don Sinclair at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Sonya Becak, Andy Sabin, Shelby Becak at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Nancy Loeffler, Marsha Shields at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Nancy & Rich Kinder at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Linda Mays McCaul, former Texas Lt. Gov. Ben Barnes at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

John & Sylvia Zerwas at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Jim Gallogly at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Jim & Delia Stroud at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Greg Daake, Rosanna Morris, Howard Meyers, Tadd Pullin at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Estela & David Cockrell at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Amber & Tony Bender at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

An image from the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors VIP Reception on November 12, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

EJ Schpall, Estela Cockrell, Dr. Katy Rezvani at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Dr. Jim Allison, Sue & Tim Timken, Dr. Pam Sharma at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Clarence Cazalot Jr. at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Christine Gutnecht, Gregg Falgout at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Caroline & Bill Brown, Mary Newall at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Bob & Pam Wilkes at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Dr. Pam Sharma, Dr.Jim Allison, Dr. Peter Pisters at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

John Tesh performs at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Willie Nelson and son Micha Nelson perform at the public launch of the MD Anderson Cancer Center $2.5 billion capital campaign (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

With $1.9 billion already committed, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center publicly launched its $2.5 billion capital campaign — Only Possible Here, The Campaign to End Cancer — during a festive evening in a massive party tent erected in the Texas Medical Center’s Helix Park.

This is the largest comprehensive philanthropic campaign in the cancer center’s nearly 85-year history. The campaign focuses on three critical areas: advancing MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer, expanding the center’s reach, expediting breakthroughs and elevating the patient experience.

It was a multi-tiered evening with testimonials, remarks and surprise entertainment.

Program headliner was cancer survivor John Tesh, award-winning musician and radio-television host, who shared his prostate cancer journey and the life-saving treatment that he received at MD Anderson. He gifted the audience with a few tunes of his own. Also telling a cancer survival story was Colleen Wittoesch, a Stage IV melanoma survivor, who shared her moving testimonial, culminating in a surprise meeting with Nobel Laureate Dr. Jim Allison, who created the drug that saved her life.

In a surprise within a surprise at the latter part of the evening, Allison playing his harmonica, joined Texas legend Willie Nelson on stage. The 92-year-old country mega star’s appearance, along with his son Micah Wilson, was kept under wraps adding a lively and welcome note to the evening’s proceedings.

Before doors opened on the 24,000-square-foot, air-conditioned tent, MD Anderson’s most dedicated supporters and ambassadors gathered for an exclusive VIP reception at the TMC3 Collaborative Building. MD Anderson president Dr. Peter WT Pisters and Clarence Cazalot, campaign chair and former chair of the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors, expressed their thanks to the generous supporters.

Following the seated dinner, remarks and testimonials, Willie Nelson and his band took to the stage performing a host of the country star’s favorites including “On the Road Again,” “Mamas Don’t Let You Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” “You Were Always On My Mind” and closing with “It’s Hard to Be Humble.”

PC Seen: MD Anderson Board of Visitors chair Jams Gallogy, Willie Nelson’s wife Annie Nelson, University of Texas System chancellor Dr. John Zerwas, Amy and Andy Bender, Pam and Bob Wilkes, EJ Schpall, Estela and David Cockrell, Lois and James Archer, Delia and Jim Stroud, Marsha Shields, Nancy Loeffler, Sue and Tim Tinkman, and Sue and Don Sinclair.