Houston Young Professionals Channel the Amalfi Coast With WOW Style — And Dress For Success Wins

Surrounded by scenic Amalfi Coast-style decorations, stylish young professionals gathered in Houston to support Women of Wardrobe. The nonproft’s 21st annual Spring Fling raised funds for Dress for Success Houston, which provides Houston-area women with the resources to reach for longterm employment, financial freedom and overall success.

The event, hosted at The Owl Bar, raised $15,380. The night included a series of nine raffles with prize packages from the Houston Rockets, Kendra Scott, Leo’s River Oaks, Milk and Honey Ranch, The Preserve Houston, Woodhouse Spa and Zadok Jewelers, along with other beauty and spa items.

Chair Kruti Gandhi curated a menu with some style, including tiramisu macarons donated by Little Sister Cake Shop & Cafe and cupcakes from Red Dessert Dive. Savory items included Wagyu beef bao from Duck N Bao and sweet potato chips donated by A Fare Extraordinaire.

The colorful decor came from Doctor Decor Design Co, bringing a vivid backdrop to the event. Blue and white tiles, beachy florals and lemons to spare brought to mind an idyllic Italian summer destination.

Women of Wardrobe supporters also had a chance to snap a pic in Stop Click Pose’s photobooth to memorialize the evening.

“Watching local businesses, volunteers and supporters come together to support Women of Wardrobe and Dress for Success Houston has been incredibly fulfilling,” Gandhi says. “Leading an event where fun and meaningful change coexist has been an experience I’m deeply grateful for.”

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The young professionals group WOW hosts fundraising and volunteer opportunities to support Dress for Success. WOW requires members to contribute volunteer time toward the mission of boosting career development opportunities for Houston women.

PC Seen: Women of Wardrobe board members Dani Kattan, Anna McGrath, Stefani Farris, Tiffany Ingram, and Bella Villareal; Lauren Levicki Courville; Charly Edsitty; Joel Luks; Kylee Wolf; Kimberly Yates; Victoria Villareal; Kristen Hendel; Wendi-Ann Francis; Dawn Gunther; Marlen Trujillo and Ashley Washington.

This article is part of a PaperCity media sponsorship.