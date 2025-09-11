proclamations chairman’s ball (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)
Proclamations for Ann Wolford were presented from Senator Brandon Creighton's office, United States Representative Dan Crenshaw, Brad Bailey and Aaron Cox at the Chairman's Ball. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Chairman's Ball co-chair Dusty Paez and Theresa Wagaman. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Past chairs of The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce gathered at The Chairman's Ball. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

United States Representative Dan Crenshaw and Tara Crenshaw at the Chairman's Ball at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Tamala and Aaron Cox with Kristine Marlow. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Houston Tents and Events tabletop decorations won Best Use of Theme. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Market Street General Manager Noemi Gonzales took first place in People's Choice for table decorations. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Table 16 at the Chairman's Ball was decked out in the Night in the French Quarter theme. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Nick Wolda, Cindy Heiser and Craig Heiser celebrate Ann Wolford at the Chairman's Ball. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Linda Nelson, Ann Wolford and Aaron Wolford at the Chairman's Ball. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

The Best Do-It-Yourself award went to Child Advocates of Montgomery County, and the Best Newcomer award went to Premiere Events. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Society / Featured Parties

French Quarter Fun Comes To Life In The Woodlands — Community Leaders Come Together To Celebrate a Visionary Force

The Next Chapter Of Leadership In The Woodlands

BY //
photography 209 Photo Booth
Proclamations for Ann Wolford were presented from Senator Brandon Creighton's office, United States Representative Dan Crenshaw, Brad Bailey and Aaron Cox at the Chairman's Ball. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Chairman's Ball co-chair Dusty Paez and Theresa Wagaman. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Past chairs of The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce gathered at The Chairman's Ball. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

United States Representative Dan Crenshaw and Tara Crenshaw at the Chairman's Ball at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Tamala and Aaron Cox with Kristine Marlow. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Houston Tents and Events tabletop decorations won Best Use of Theme. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Market Street General Manager Noemi Gonzales took first place in People's Choice for table decorations. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Table 16 at the Chairman's Ball was decked out in the Night in the French Quarter theme. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Nick Wolda, Cindy Heiser and Craig Heiser celebrate Ann Wolford at the Chairman's Ball. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Linda Nelson, Ann Wolford and Aaron Wolford at the Chairman's Ball. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

The Best Do-It-Yourself award went to Child Advocates of Montgomery County, and the Best Newcomer award went to Premiere Events. (Photo by 209 Photo Booth)

Beads, brass and big applause filled the ballroom as The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce celebrated outgoing chairperson Ann Wolford at its French Quarter-themed Chairman’s Ball.

“An Evening in the French Quarter” paid tribute to Wolford’s Louisiana roots. Co-chairs Dusty Paez and Stacie Coleman, along with the Chamber’s Gabby Pena made sure attendees were ready to let the good times roll. Bayou City Brass Band set the tone. They led Wolford, her husband Kent and Chamber board members into the ballroom with a spirited second line performance.

Spotlight on Service and Celebration

U.S. representative Dan Crenshaw kicked off this evening in The Woodlands with words of praise.

“Ann has been such an amazing member of this community,” Crenshaw says. “She’s lived in The Woodlands and has been active in the community since 1997. She has received numerous prestigious awards and has been honored as the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year and as Interfaith’s Hometown Hero.”

Wolford’s recognition came from all corners of the state. Moreover, she received proclamations from several elected officials, including The Woodlands Township’s president Brad Bailey

“In a nutshell, she serves her community and she loves it,” Bailey says. “We need a lot more Ann Wolfords.” He closed by proclaiming the day as Chairman Ann Wolford Day on behalf of The Woodlands Township Board.

In addition, state senator Brandon Creighton‘s office also issued a proclamation in Wolford’s honor.

One of the highlights of The Woodlands Chairman’s Ball every year is the table decorations. Companies decorate their tables to match the theme and compete for prizes in several categories. 

This year, Market Street won the People’s Choice award. Premiere Events earned Best Newcomer. Child Advocates of Montgomery County took home Best Do-It-Yourself. Houston Tents & Events won Best Use of Theme, while Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center earned Best Done For You.

Passing the Gavel

As the evening celebrated Wolford’s service, it also looked ahead to The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce’s new leadership.

Justin Kendrick, senior vice president & CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital is the new the 2025-2026 chairman of the board.

“It’s an honor to serve as the new chair,” Kendrick says. “Through my role as CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and my service to area nonprofits, I know the Chamber plays a vital role in supporting the local economy and its members.”

Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas, will serve as the 2025-2026 vice chairman.

The newly elected board members will serve three-year terms through August 31, 2028. Michael Huffine, Silver Rock Productions; Janine Jones, Woodlands Hospitality Group; Michelle Little, Waste Connections; Dr. De’Reese Reid-Hart, Lone Star College – Montgomery; Casey Steele, Consolidated Communications; Derek Theis, J.P. Morgan Chase and Theresa Wagaman, Richmond Reality Group are the new board members.

Jim Carman, president of the Texas Region for Howard Hughes, will serve a one-year term as the chairman’s appointee.

These are the leaders of The Woodlands in many ways, all coming together for one special night.

