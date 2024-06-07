The Woodlands Christian Academy gala attendees Kacie and Byron Bevers and Emily and Joseph Herbster celebrate the 30 years of the school.
A Unique School In The Woodlands Celebrates 30 Years With a $1.6 Million Night — TWCA Supporters Raise Plenty of Warrior Green

A Mission That Draws Alumni Back

A Mission That Draws Alumni Back

06.07.24
photography The Woodlands Christian Academy
The Woodlands Christian Academy gala attendees Kacie and Byron Bevers and Emily and Joseph Herbster celebrate the 30 years of the school.
TWCA’s head of school Julie Ambler and Price Ambler mingle with Anthony George, chief governance officer of the school's Governance Board. (Photo by The Woodlands Christian Academy)
Alyssa Murphey, Lewis and Erica Cummings, Byron and Kacie Bevers, Ryan and Brittany Manicom, Kristen and Beau Johnson strike a pose in the “Now & Then: The 30th Anniversary Edition” to capture the fun evening together with TWCA community. (Photo by Kyle Rogers)
Rachel Ray, TWCA’s director of development, presents thank you flowers to 2024 Auction & gala chair Amanda Gaige. (Photo by Kyle Rogers)
Will Murphy, master of ceremonies, kicking off the live auction which contributed greatly to the nearly $1.6 million raised at the “Now & Then” Celebrating 30 Years” – The Woodlands Christian Academy’s (TWCA) 2024 Auction & Gala.
Kelly Dunnavant (Maribou Midstream Services: 2024 Gala & Auction Presenting Sponsor), Julie Ambler (TWCA Head of School), Jennifer Millington and Amanda Salerno show their support. (Photo by Kyle Rogers)
The Woodlands Christian Academy (TWCA) culminated its yearlong 30th anniversary celebration with the “Now & Then — Celebrating 30 Years” auction and gala. Chaired by Amanda and Bob Gaige, the gala raised nearly $1.6 million and drew more than 480 supporters to The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. Attendees sparkled in the school’s Warrior green, with black and metallic ensembles.

Proceeds from “Now & Then” will help enrich the school’s mission and benefit students for years to come. The evening featured the premiere of the short film A Story of The Woodlands Christian Academy’s Past 30 Years, dinner, dancing, bid boards, a live auction led by Will Murphy, the Fund-A-Need and entertainment from The Drywater Band.  Auction items included Warrior experiences, teacher experiences, sporting events, dining nights out and destination trips.

“The gala is always such an amazing and exciting evening,” presenting sponsor Kelly Dunnavant says. “David and I are honored to be a part of the TWCA family. We enjoyed watching the success of the evening unfold for the benefit of our children.

“Parents, teachers, alumni and friends all came together to support a school that not only focuses on building our youth to be strong leaders and thinkers but also stewards of the gifts that Christ has given us.”

The Woodlands Christian Academy’s Beginnings

Thirty years ago, a group developed and established this unique school in The Woodlands so students could learn from exceptional teachers and grow in their faith. The Woodlands Christian Academy opened in September 1993 with 150 students.  The school has since grown to 820 students and educates kids from pre-K all the way through 12th grade with an emphasis on college preparation.

TWCA’s head of school Julie Ambler and Price Ambler mingle with Anthony George, chief governance officer of the school's Governance Board.
TWCA’s head of school Julie Ambler and Price Ambler mingle with Anthony George, chief governance officer of the school’s Governance Board.

This growth happened thanks to the guidance of a dedicated governance board, school leadership, faculty and staff; the generous support of families in The Woodlands; and the school’s growing Forever Warriors alumni association.

“As we reflect and celebrate the school’s many accomplishments since our founding, we appreciate our families and our community that continue to invest in the future and growth of Woodlands Christian to continue our legacy for the next 30 years,” director of development and TWCA class of 2011 graduate Rachel Ray says. “Every contribution from our gala and auction directly benefits every student and enhances academic and co-curricular programs.”

Presenting sponsors for this gala night includes Marabou Midstream and Team Reed Enterprises, which is the organization of professional golfer (and former Masters winner) Patrick Reed, who calls The Woodlands home.

