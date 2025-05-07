Hoots and WOW — Houston’s Hot Young Professionals Take Over The Owl Bar With a Cause

Russell Schulze at the Dress for Success Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling.

What: Dress for Success Houston young professionals group Women of Wardrobe annual “Spring Fling”

Where: The Owl Bar

PC Moment: Networking with like-minded young professionals, more than 100 members of WOW schmoozed through the uber friendly environs of Rice Village hotspot The Owl Bar.

“I love the joy of WOW‘s Spring Fling. Dress For Success Houston changes lives, so watching everyone come together to support its mission to empower women in our community is so exciting,” Spring Fling co-chair Kristen Hendel says. “The Owl Bar has generously hosted us annually, and this year, over 70 local businesses contributed to the success of the event in various ways.

“We had an amazing time. Seeing the community come together is heartwarming.”

Joining in co-chairing the fundraiser and friend-raiser was Kylee Gould.

The duo worked together on the menu that included sweet potato chips, donated by A Fare Extraordinaire; grain bowls donated by Leaf & Grain; Thai basil beef chili dip, laab chicken sandwich, and cashew chicken with rice donated by Thai Tail; chicken fingers and Cane’s Sauce provided by Raising Cane’s; and assorted cookies donated by Tiff’s Treats.

Evening entertaiments included the Stop Click Pose’s photo booth, participation in a raffle featuring nine curated packages, each valued between $1,000 and $4,000. The lucky winners went home with prizes from Four Seasons Hotel Houston, The Beeman Hotel in Dallas, The Post Oak Hotel, Guard and Grace, Woodhouse Spa, Bottega Veneta, Houston Grand Opera and a variety of shopping, fitness and beauty experiences.

Active WOW members are required to donate at least three hours of their time volunteering to assist Dress for Success Houston in providing professional attire, encouragement and career development.

PC Seen: Russell Schulze, Kylee Gould, Kristen Hendel, Breanna Matchett, Bella Villarreal, Victoria Villarreal, Dani Kattan, Joy Cromwell, Needum Lekia, Mariela Perez, Mow Rahman, Anayda Chavez, Courtney Jones-Roberts, Anna McGrath, Dani Kattan, DeAnna Willett, Dana Blegen, Anna Gryska, Ariana Anjier, and Jack Anjier.