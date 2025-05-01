Yates Desygn Celebrates New Digs with Posh Party in Dallas’ Design District
A Who's Who of Designers and Fellow Kips Bay Alumni Came Out to SupportBY Melissa Smrekar // 05.01.25
Ryan Pruitt, Paul Connors, and Gloria Divine (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Briana Jackson, Mariana Hernandez, Andrew Mendoza, Bryan Yates, Georgina Valenzuela, and Mike Yates (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Chelsea Pfleg, Billy Fong, Bryan Yates, and Mike Yates (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Juan Flores, Zak Murphy, Dustin Ward, Matt Collins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Bryan Yates, Carolyn Buckenham, and Georgina Valenzuela (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Angeline Guido and Dustin Ward (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The spread at the Yates Desygn opening party (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Melissa Smrekar and Jennifer Klos (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The scene at the Yates Desygn opening party (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Carlos Valenzuela, Gina Valenzuela, Jimena Valenzuela, Georgina Valenzuela, Bryan Yates, and Mike Yates (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Rome Lime, Daniel Stanley, and Wade Rosenburg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kathy Thomkins, Dana Bass, Grayson Knight, and Michelle Kopfer Roberts (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Pam Baker, Javier Burkle, and Alex Kincaid (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Ashley Keating, Brianne Bowers, Daniel Stanley, and Rome Lima (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Macy Pihl, Amy Rothl , and Angeline Guido (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Bryan Yates, Jennifer Klos, and Mike Yates (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
DJ JC (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The scene at the Yates Desygn opening party (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Joseph Aldrich and Jess Prescott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The scene at the Yates Desygn opening party (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The spread at the Yates Desygn opening party (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Carolina Gentry and Pam Baker (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Laurie Anne Love, Georgina Valenzuela, and Ilana Brewer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Carolina Gentry, Javier Burkle, and Ginger Hartford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The spread at the Yates Desygn opening party (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
The fates aligned when Mike & Bryan Yates met at a party in 2011. The unexpected meet-cute (in New York City, of course) “laid the groundwork for what would become one of Dallas’ most sought-after design firms.” Now partners in life as well as through their firm, the duo behind Yates Desygn share a passion for style and design.
Yates Desygn recently opened their professional doors, welcoming a chic rolodex of guests into their newly completed office on Cole Street in Dallas’ Design District.
The event felt like the chicest open house you’ve ever attended. Cocktails flowed, as did the indoor/outdoor set-up, with guests taking full advantage of the particularly lovely spring evening. After a requisite spin in the photo booth, partygoers noshed on a decadent spread of appetizers and sweets.
Mike and Bryan Yates participated in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas in 2021, so many of their fellow alumni turned up to support their fellow Kips Bay compatriots.
Everyone loved touring the spacious office. Unsurprisingly, the duo who thinks of everything thought of everything, right down to the interoffice passageway (I.e., doggy door) for Lady Bird Yates, the couple’s dog who also serves as HR Manager, according to the firm’s website.
Yates Desygn prides itself on “captur[ing] the style and distinctive personalities of the people who inhabit the spaces they bring to life.” It was readily apparent to every guest in attendance that the firm values the relationships between their team members, partners, and clients. That same open-hearted perspective translated as hosts, Mike and Bryan Yates, as well as their team members, warmly welcomed each guest upon arrival.
With their impressive portfolio of client work, it’s easy to see why Yates Desygn continues to be featured in national media.
Welcome to the neighborhood!
PC Spotted: Briana Jackson, Mariana Hernandez, Andrew Mendoza, Georgina Valenzuela, Billy Fong, Carolina Gentry, Pam Baker, Tanner Moussa, Tracey Stockwell, Chance McGraw, Jennifer Klos, Ashley Keating, Brianne Bowers, Daniel Stanley, Rome Lima, Javier Burkle, Kendra and Owen Clark, Angeline Guido, Dustin Ward, Ryan Pruitt, Paul Connors, Gloria Divine, Kathy Thomkins, Dana Bass, Grayson Knight, and Michelle Kopfer Roberts.