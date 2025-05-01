Yates Desygn Celebrates New Digs with Posh Party in Dallas’ Design District

The fates aligned when Mike & Bryan Yates met at a party in 2011. The unexpected meet-cute (in New York City, of course) “laid the groundwork for what would become one of Dallas’ most sought-after design firms.” Now partners in life as well as through their firm, the duo behind Yates Desygn share a passion for style and design.

Yates Desygn recently opened their professional doors, welcoming a chic rolodex of guests into their newly completed office on Cole Street in Dallas’ Design District.

The event felt like the chicest open house you’ve ever attended. Cocktails flowed, as did the indoor/outdoor set-up, with guests taking full advantage of the particularly lovely spring evening. After a requisite spin in the photo booth, partygoers noshed on a decadent spread of appetizers and sweets.

Mike and Bryan Yates participated in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas in 2021, so many of their fellow alumni turned up to support their fellow Kips Bay compatriots.

Everyone loved touring the spacious office. Unsurprisingly, the duo who thinks of everything thought of everything, right down to the interoffice passageway (I.e., doggy door) for Lady Bird Yates, the couple’s dog who also serves as HR Manager, according to the firm’s website.

Yates Desygn prides itself on “captur[ing] the style and distinctive personalities of the people who inhabit the spaces they bring to life.” It was readily apparent to every guest in attendance that the firm values the relationships between their team members, partners, and clients. That same open-hearted perspective translated as hosts, Mike and Bryan Yates, as well as their team members, warmly welcomed each guest upon arrival.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe



















Next

With their impressive portfolio of client work, it’s easy to see why Yates Desygn continues to be featured in national media.

Welcome to the neighborhood!

PC Spotted: Briana Jackson, Mariana Hernandez, Andrew Mendoza, Georgina Valenzuela, Billy Fong, Carolina Gentry, Pam Baker, Tanner Moussa, Tracey Stockwell, Chance McGraw, Jennifer Klos, Ashley Keating, Brianne Bowers, Daniel Stanley, Rome Lima, Javier Burkle, Kendra and Owen Clark, Angeline Guido, Dustin Ward, Ryan Pruitt, Paul Connors, Gloria Divine, Kathy Thomkins, Dana Bass, Grayson Knight, and Michelle Kopfer Roberts.