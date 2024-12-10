Houston Young Professionals Shuck Cancer With an Assist From 35 Local Restaurants — Battling Together as a Community

Virtual reality activity at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brian & Nora Jarrard at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Seth & Katie Tsuru at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Pearl Honorees at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Pier 6 Oyster Shooter Bar at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Oysters at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marc & Whitney Lawson at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lisa Hoover, Shelley Taylor Ludwick at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Danny & Robin Klaes at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jenny Todd, Whitney Lawson, Katie Tsuru, Nora Jarrard at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kit Klaes, Danica Lapid, Taylor Dickey at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kirsten Haight, Jenn Howe at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Katie Tsuru, Nora Jarrard at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Derrick Shore at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Courtney Harmon, Kristen Cannon at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Frank & Stephanie Tsuru at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tiffany Halik, Mario Gudmundsson, Whitney Lawson, Jack Vielhauer at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Clara & Alex Orlean at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kit Klaes, Davis Hance at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Seth & Katie Tsuru, Nora & Brian Jarrard make the scene at the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: American Cancer Society’s third annual “Shuck Cancer Houston”

Where: POST Houston

PC Moment: This Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society (HYP4ACS) Shuck Cancer event was a rollicking success with more than 1,000 supporters grazing through the taste-tempting offerings from more than 35 local restaurants. Highlight of the tastings had to be the oyster bar and oyster shooter bar from Pier 6 & Prestige Oysters.

The true highlight was proceeds of more than $420,000, thanks to the guidance of chairs Katie and Seth Tsuru and Nora and Brian Jarrard, along with title sponsor Tricoast Homes and presenting sponsor SheSpace.

“Funds raised from Shuck Cancer Houston help support people with cancer and their families through every step of their cancer journey, from investing in innovative Houston-based cancer research to direct patient programs and services like our Hope Lodge Houston community,” Jenny Todd, senior executive director for the American Cancer Society in Houston, notes.

“In our more than 110 years as an organization, we have funded nearly every major cancer breakthrough in recent history to ensure everyone has the opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

Congratulations to the Pearl Honorees, who joined the months-long campaign to each raise a minimum $3,000. Big congrats to Kittsie Klaes who raised more than $44,000.

Campaign members included Lori Blackwell, Rachel Collins, Danielle Deleon, Anthony Galvan, Katherine Garcia, Anna Gryska, Anastasia Hansen, Ryan Hughes, Cassandra Iku, Whitney Lawson, Abbey Martin, Jodi Munsinger Boyd, Samantha-Anne Nadolny, Dr. Abby Patel, Anna Reagan Chronister, Hannah Richard-Molina, Ronda Ross, Shaniese Ruffin, Gaurav Sahni, Matthew Schultz, Claire Stevenson, Shayla White Bowden, Shelia Wolfe, and Hayden Wood.

“Shuck Cancer Houston has grown tremendously over the past three years. In its first year, we had around 300 attendees and raised over $173,000,” event chair Nora Jarrad says. “This year, we more than doubled the amount of funds raised and tripled our guest list.

“My husband Brian and I have been honored to be a part of this growth and can’t wait to see what next year has in store.”

PC Seen: Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Derrick Shore, Tiffany Halik, Whitney and Marc Lawson, Disney and Max Harris, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Kristen Cannon, Mario Gudmundsson, Courtney Harmon, Danny and Robin Klaes, and David Hance.