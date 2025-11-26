Houston’s Leading Women Come Together at Zadok — Female Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Community Impact

Whitney Kuhn Lawson, far right, among the women gathered for Zadok Jewelers' annual 'Leading Women' event (Photo by Alex Montoya)

A cadre of Houston’s brightest gems gathered at Zadok Jewelers for a morning of female leadership, entrepreneurship and community impact, supporting Step Up, a nonprofit dedicated to helping girls define and achieve their own version of success through mentorship and empowerment programs. It was the family-owned jeweler’s fifth annual “Leading Women” panel discussion.

The gathering in Zadok’s elegant, sunny second-floor Nina Magon Lounge started as all the best morning events do — with bubbles for mimosas and a champagne bar courtesy of 55 Seventy and an array of brunch favorites from Swift + Company.

Post bubbles and brunch, former TV news anchor Lauren Freeman Roth led a panel discussion featuring Victoria Pappas Bludorn, HR and marketing director at Bludorn; Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, founder and managing attorney of RBM Law Group; Zinat Ahmed, executive vice president of marketing and branding at Cotton Holdings and Stephanie Walters Abramow, co-founder of luxury jewelry brand Walters Faith.

With conversation spanning leadership, resilience and lessons learned from balancing business, family and philanthropy, the accomplished crowd gleaned wisdom and insight, applicable to their own lives.

Helene Zadok and daughters-in-law Amy and Lisa Zadok welcomed everyone to the event, which continues to grow and flourish.

“Hosting our fifth Leading Women event, especially alongside Step Up, feels extra special,”Amy Zadok says. “Each year, energy, inspiration and connections only get stronger. It’s been incredible to see this event grow and to support such a meaningful cause.”

In addition to the powerhouse panelists, the 80 person guest list was a heady mix of notable Houstonians including Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales; Maggie Glaser with Sky High Chef; Shanna Schanen of the Round Top Film Festival; event planner Christine Hoffer; Dale Vope of Styled by Dale; Heather Almond of Neiman Marcus; and Andrea Simmons, owner of Face Forward.

After a morning surrounded by sparkling jewelry, lucky attendees headed out with Zadok goodie bags loaded with hand-selected items including eye masks from Hästens, cocktail cards from Navy Blue, and shopping cards from A.L.C. and French Cuff Boutique.

Connecting with the community continues to be a part of the Zadok family ethos. The legacy jewelers recently opened an Austin location and raised funds for Kerrville County, extending their philanthropic arm throughout the state.

PC Seen: Dale Volpe, Danna Sivan, Liana Schwaitzberg, Katherine Whaley, Kathryn Boeker, Dr. Glenda Demas, Nora Girard, Emmi Ayoub, Ashley Tsai, Heather Almond, Amy Johnston, Maggie Glasser, Christine Hoffer, Nina Rand, Rachel Rosson, and Revital Zohar Pour.