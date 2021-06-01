This Stunning Memorial Park Mansion Next to a Nature Preserve is Next Level Special — Inside 6040 Glencove Street

If there’s one thing to know about Laura Sweeney (and there’s much more than one), it’s this: This Compass Realtor knows the Houston market like few others, and knows how to land her clients exactly what they’re looking for. She is a true expert when it comes to River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood and West University — among other coveted neighborhoods — and is one of the top agents at Compass.

She’s been featured in the Wall Street Journal for good reason. Sweeney is a real estate dynamo whose passion for her job knows no bounds. When you want to find a special home in Houston’s best neighborhoods, Laura Sweeney comes through again and again.

Take 6040 Glencove Street, her latest high-profile listing. This modern work of art is something magnificent to behold. It’s a Morris Hullinger design, so nothing but the best in its construction. Walls of glass and architecturally stunning stone and metal . . . this is the type of home that words alone can’t do justice. You almost need to see it for yourself.

Simply put, this 7,500-square-foot manse is perfect for an owner who sees things in a bold, confident and artistic manner. It’s a true Houston dream home that carries a listing price of $7,395,000.

Let’s begin with the fact that 6040 Glencove sits on 1.33 acres of fully gated and dramatically landscaped grounds in the Memorial Park area, minutes from downtown. It’s at the end of a cul-de-sac, so privacy and solitude are a prime part of the package. So are numerous next-level amenities, including a generator, terraced gardens, a swimming pool and spa. The list goes on, and on.

Did we mention that this stunner is adjacent to a nature preserve? Yes, this dream home is located next to one of the most natural wonderlands in all of Houston.

It brings four bedrooms, three and a half baths, a three-car garage and a covered motor court. Plus, a wine vault that’s intoxicating to behold and with room for 850 bottles. There is also a massive (15 feet by 19 feet) primary bedroom, an outdoor fireplace, and Bosch, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances in an intelligently designed cook’s kitchen. That’s just a few of the many features at 6040 Glencove Street.

Speaking of that special kitchen, let’s take a look at it in all its glory:

Entertaining is easy in this home, and any guests of the homeowner will marvel at their taste. This home is built to showcase a dazzling art collection. Both the interior and exterior boast abundant places and spaces wonderfully suited to all things visual. High ceilings provide gallery-like walls for paintings and other artworks, and that Calder piece would look stunning near the pool.

Comfort and self-care routines will be everything but routine for whoever is lucky enough to move in, and nowhere can that be better visualized than in the primary suite, which features a spa-like bath and a dressing room fit for a king and queen. This is the type of place where one wakes up fully rested to be soothed by warm surfaces as you prepare for the day’s adventures.

Everyone’s bedroom should be a true retreat. This one actually is — in every sense.

The ground floor features a grand reception hall, a formal powder room and a great room measuring 30 feet by 21 feet. Those glass walls are your windows to calming views, and you, your family, and your guests will be able to socialize in an epic manner. There’s really nothing lacking here, and it can all be yours.





What: 6040 Glencove Street; click here for more details.

Listing Agent: Laura Sweeney

Asking Price: $7,395,000