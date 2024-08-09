Badie Khaleghian at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Arts / Galleries

The Star-Studded Highlights of Rice University’s Moody Center Anniversary — From Colorful Art to String Music

Middle Eastern Splendor Steals the Show to Celebrate Seven Years

BY // 08.09.24
Badie Khaleghian plays at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner. (Photo by Hung Truong)
Claire Smith at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Nina Bhatia and Laura Bhatia at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts' seventh annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Brad & Leslie Bucher, Glen & Olya Bucher at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Carl Palazzolo and Franci Neely at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Marcel & Mary Barone at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Heidi Gerger and Ria Julich at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Amy Sutton & Gary Chiles at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Mary Hale Lovett McLean at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Bob & Kathleen Clarke at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Albert & Elizabeth Kidd at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Nancy Dunlap and Carol Neuberger at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Chandler Booth, Suzanne Deal Booth, Alison Weaver, Mara Isabella Lopez Yokohama, Lacey Dorn, Trevor Paglen at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Derrick Mitchell & Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Judy Nyquist, Heidi Gerger, Deborah Brochstein at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Paula DesRoches at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Frauke V. Josenhans, Hayv Kahraman, Reginald & Paula DesRoches, Alison Weaver at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Mack Fowler and Aziz Shaibani at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Elle Moody at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Hayv Kahraman at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Chandler Booth and Suzanne Deal Booth at Rice University's Moody Center for the Arts' seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
The Petaler Floral and Events Co.'s custom table arrangements (Photo by Hung Truong)
The Petaler Floral and Events Co.'s custom table arrangements (Photo by Hung Truong)
Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts celebrated its seventh anniversary with a spectacular fundraising dinner that had everyone raising a toast. Chaired by the dynamic duo Nancy and Clint Carlson, the event drew a crowd of 140 distinguished guests.

This year, acclaimed artist Hayv Kahraman took the spotlight. Her powerful spring exhibition titled The Foreign in Us captivated audiences at the Moody Center.

Brad & Leslie Bucher, Glen & Olya Bucher at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)
Brad & Leslie Bucher, Glen & Olya Bucher at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts seventh anniversary annual fundraising dinner (Photo by Hung Truong)

Inside the Moody Center Magic

The evening kicked off with a lively cocktail hour, where attendees enjoyed a hands-on crafting experience in the Moody Makerspace. There, they created beautiful marbled tissue paper flowers. Dinner took place in Moody’s central gallery, where everyone dined amidst Kahraman’s stunning artwork.

The feast was catered by City Kitchen. It featured grilled snapper with saffron beurre blanc, Yukon gold potato hash and indulgent white cheddar biscuits. 

Inspired by the exhibition, The Petaler Floral and Events Co. crafted custom table arrangements that beautifully reflected the vibrant pops of pink in Kahraman’s artwork. In addition, the florals, along with recreated Middle Eastern pickled vegetables known as torshi, added a unique and colorful touch to the tablescapes.

The Petaler Floral and Events Co.’s custom table arrangements
The Petaler Floral and Events Co.’s custom table arrangements (Photo by Hung Truong)

Remarks from Moody Center executive director Alison Weaver, Rice University president Reggie DesRoches and Elle Moody set the tone. Following these remarks, the evening continued with a captivating performance from musician Badie Khaleghian. Notably, Khaleghian delivered an exceptional live show on the Kamancheh, a Persian string instrument, in honor of Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage.

PC Seen: Elle and Clarke Anderson, Linda Anderson, Mary and Marcel Barone, Suzanne Deal Booth, Deborah Brochstein and Steven Hecht, Susan Brochstein, Leslie and Brad Bucher, Kathleen and Bob Clarke, Liz and Steve Crowell, Paula DesRoches, Nancy Dunlap, Cece and Mack Fowler, Barbara and David Gibbs, Elizabeth and Albert Kidd, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Jimmy Gray, Judy and Scott Nyquist, Mary and Ben Patton, Ellen Susman, Gary Tinterow and Christopher Gardner, Lea Weingarten, Cyvia Wolff, Jeff Martin, Lacey Dorn and Trevor Paglan.

The Moody Center’s highly anticipated fall exhibition, featuring internationally renowned artist Do Ho Suh’s In Process, will open on Friday, September 6. The exhibit will be on display until Saturday, December 24 and tickets are free. Register for Soh’s opening reception here.

