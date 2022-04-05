100 Design Icons

Great design has the power to engage, inspire, intoxicate, and sometimes simply provide an escape. In our first annual portfolio series, we celebrate 100 Design Icons of Texas — people, places, architecture, and objects that are emblematic of the state’s design lexicon.

From John Staub to Charles Dilbeck, Ellsworth Kelly’s installation Austin at the Blanton Museum of Art to the movie Giant, the sweeping survey took countless hours to compile as we poured through hundreds of possibilities, helped along the way with guidance from colleagues in the design world.

Compiled by Catherine D. Anspon, Billy Fong, Shelby Hodge, Holly Moore, and Rebecca Sherman

Explore the curated list below and click on each design icon for more information.

Amon-Carter Museum of American Art

Andrew Kudless

Ark Panels at Temple Emanu-El

Art Museum of South Texas

Artspace

Asia Society Texas Center

Astrodome

AT&T Stadium

Azuma Makoto’s Giant Bonsai

Bass House

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

Beck House

Beer Can House

Birdsall Parmenas Briscoe

Braniff International Airways

Brochsteins

