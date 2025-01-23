How Houston’s American Art Resources Is Crafting Intentional, Thoughtful Spaces

This chapter of growth and inclusivity is spearheaded by AAR’s new era of leadership, led by Fernanda Ogazon, CEO and President.

A lot goes into setting the scene, mood and aesthetic when you step into a space, whether you realize it or not.

A lot goes into setting the scene, mood, and aesthetic when you step into a space, whether you realize it or not. Do you ever wonder why you feel more relaxed in one office, but more on-edge or stressed in another? It’s not just a coincidence. How you feel in that space can be easily, and intentionally, swayed by your surroundings.

Just ask Houston-based American Art Resources (AAR), an organization that has been specializing in creating impactful, research-driven art solutions in spaces where people heal, work, and thrive for over 40 years. AAR is recognized as the industry leader in art consulting and evidence-based design nationwide, particularly in healthcare.

As Evidence-based Design Accreditation and Certification (EDAC) champions, AAR focuses on improving people’s health and well-being through evidence-based design in healthcare, corporate, hospitality, and residential settings. For some of Houston’s largest organizations (and beyond), they’re the most trusted, reliable partner in creating meaningful spaces that enrich the human experience.

AAR has been renowned for transforming healthcare facilities into healing environments through the power of art. Thoughtful, research-backed art improves patient outcomes and reduces staff fatigue.

AAR also applies its expertise into other industries across the nation through its bespoke approach of identifying tailored art solutions that reflect each client’s identity, values, and needs. In corporate settings, energizing offices enhance employee productivity and creativity. In the hospitality industry, AAR is crafting luxurious, welcoming atmospheres for hotels and other spaces. Thinking about your own home? AAR is entering the residential market by bringing curated art into high-end homes and residential developments.

This chapter of growth and inclusivity is spearheaded by AAR’s new CEO and President, Fernanda Ogazon. Ogazon’s vision is to expand AAR’s reach into new industries while continuing to deliver exceptional, research-driven art services. She also plans to foster increased inclusivity by collaborating with a diverse range of artists, clients, and projects. And, of course, of utmost importance is strengthening relationships with existing and new clients by building on AAR’s legacy of trust and excellence.

“As a Latina and as the third woman to lead this incredible organization, I stand on the shoulders of the inspiring leaders before me,” said Ogazon. “Together with our talented team, I am committed to expanding our reach and further elevating the creativity, collaboration, and precision that defines us. I look forward to building on our legacy of transforming spaces through the power of art.”

As it looks to its next chapter, AAR will continue to partner with its clients on creating environments that balance beauty, functionality, and purpose; support local and diverse artists, and innovate to meet the needs of evolving industries. Next time you enter a new space, take a minute to stop, think, and reflect on how you feel. Chances are, it’s intentional.