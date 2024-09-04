This watercolor work by Allan Ginsburg will be raffled by Ardest Gallery to raise funds for the Friends of Texas Wildlife. (Courtesy Ardest Gallery)
This watercolor work by Allan Ginsburg will be raffled by Ardest Gallery to raise funds for the Friends of Texas Wildlife. (Courtesy Ardest Gallery)

Photos will be available with a barred owl at Ardest Gallery on September 21 as part of a fundraiser for the Friends of Texas Wildlife. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

Fred, a red-tailed hawk, will be available for photos at Ardest Gallery on September 21 as part of a fundraiser for the Friends of Texas Wildlife. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

Take a peek into Ardest Gallery, where a day of fundraising will take place to benefit the Friends of Texas Wildlife on September 21. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

Arts / Galleries

Owls, Red Hawks and More Wildlife Get Their Day In The Woodlands — Orphaned Animals Lifted Up By Ardest Gallery

Whoooooo's Ready to Rally For Friends of Texas Wildlife?

BY // 09.04.24
This watercolor work by Allan Ginsburg will be raffled by Ardest Gallery to raise funds for the Friends of Texas Wildlife. (Courtesy Ardest Gallery)
Take a peek into Ardest Gallery, where a day of fundraising will take place to benefit the Friends of Texas Wildlife on September 21. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)
The owls (and red hawks) are coming. Ardest Gallery will mark National Wildlife Day on Saturday, September 21, with an art-filled day benefiting the Friends of Texas Wildlife (FTWL) in The Woodlands. The Magnolia-based wildlife organization is dedicated to the rehabilitation of injured, displaced and orphaned wildlife in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Proceeds from sales will support FTWL’s mission, which also includes promoting coexistence with native Texas wildlife through education.

Art and animal lovers can engage in several activities in The Woodlands at Ardest Gallery. From 10 am to 1 pm on September 21, visitors will have the opportunity to take photos with two of FTWL’s ambassador animals — Luna, a barred owl, and Fred, a red-tailed hawk — right outside the art gallery’s doors.

Take a photo with Luna, a barred owl, at Ardest Gallery on September 21 as part of a fundraiser for the Friends of Texas Wildlife. (Courtesy Ardest Gallery)

Raffle tickets will also be available for the chance to win an original framed watercolor of a barred owl from local artist Allan Ginsburg. The 9 by 12 work is up for grabs by purchasing a ticket for $5 each, or five tickets for $20. Tickets can be purchased in advance and the winner need not be present at the event. Shipping is available for the winner.

All purchases made at Ardest on September 21 will benefit FTWL too. The Arfest Gallery offers a diverse selection of works by Texas artists at various price points. It also features affordable gift items and small pieces.

Paint Your Own Texas Wildlife

Ardest Gallery will also host two paint-your-own workshops featuring Texas wildlife on Friday, October 11 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, October 12 from 10 am to 12 pm. Participants can choose to paint a barred owl, great horned owl or armadillo in a colorful, abstract style. These workshops, led by local artist Jeff Lung, require no prior experience.

Ardest Gallery is located at 25200 Grogan’s Park Drive in The Woodlands. Regular gallery hours run 10 am to 2 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays.

X