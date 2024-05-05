Week-Long Scavenger Throughout The Woodlands to Give Everyone the Chance to Find Free Art — Ardest Gallery Keeps It Creative

"Life would SUCC without. you" will be hidden in The Woodlands for the Ardest Scavenger Hun. This piece is 20" x 20" and printed on metal. (Courtesy of Patti Gary)

A "little lady", donated by Abigail Gómez, will be hiding in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Abigail Gómez)

A ceramic heart, donated by Doni Langlois, will be one of the prizes in the The Woodlands' Scavenger Hunt. (Courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

National Scavenger Hunt Day is May 24, and Ardest Gallery is giving everyone the chance to find art (you can keep) during a week-long scavenger hunt throughout The Woodlands.

National Scavenger Hunt Day is celebrated on May 24 in honor of Elsa Maxwell, the party promoter that brought this game into modern times during the 1930s. Now each year, individuals and businesses around the world send off members of their community to find items in the name of fun on this day. And Ardest Gallery is jumping right in.

“The gallery’s mission is to connect with the community through art,” Ardest Gallery director Julie Verville tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “This engaging, light hearted event will highlight the works of nine local artists, placed daily in and around locations in The Woodlands for residents to discover.”

An original work by each artist will be placed at a location in The Woodlands each morning, starting on Sunday, May 19. Clues about its whereabouts will be posted on Ardest Gallery’s social media accounts throughout the day until it is found. The lucky person to discover the location of the hidden art will become its new owner.

The art for this scavenger hunt has been donated by local artists, and includes works from Abigail Gomez, Doni Langlois, Ellen Ray, Ginette Mailloux, Jamar Carrington, Julie Sanderson, Patti Gary, Sara Moons and Shauna Martin.

“I am so excited about the scavenger hunt,” Gary says. “I donated one of my pieces of photographic art because most everyone loves a scavenger hunt. Us adults are immediately brought back to the fun we had scavenging as a child. I am donating ‘Life Would SUCC Without You.’ It is 20 (inch) by 20 (inch), printed on metal, and is framed in a float type frame.

“I gave it a bit of cheeky title, being that this piece of artwork is a photograph of SUCCulents that I snipped in my garden and arranged them in the shape of a heart. I am hopeful that the person that finds it, loves it and has someone special to share it with.”

Participating artists have provided ceramics, abstract art, sculptural wall art, photography, mixed media collage and encaustic wax works for The Woodlands’ scavenger hunt event.

Langlois is donating clay heart rattles.

“Who doesn’t love hearts?” Langlois asks. “But mainly, the delight on people’s faces when finding that the heart rattles, upon being picked up, is what keeps me making these over and over. I’ve made probably 1,000 in my clay life.”

Ceramicist Sara Moons donated a ceramic bowl designed to resemble an abalone shell.

“I like the idea of artwork being accessible to all,” Moons says.

Abigail Gómez donated a painting.

“I’ve been painting little ladies and I think they are fun pieces for this kind of event,” Gómez notes.

These artists and more have art on display at Ardest Gallery, 25200 Grogans Park Drive in The Woodlands. Ardest is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 am to 2 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.