Doni Langlois Ardest Gallery
A “little lady”, donated by Abigail Gómez, will be hiding in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Abigail Gómez)
Patti Gary Ardest Gallery
01
03

A ceramic heart, donated by Doni Langlois, will be one of the prizes in the The Woodlands' Scavenger Hunt. (Courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

02
03

A "little lady", donated by Abigail Gómez, will be hiding in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Abigail Gómez)

03
03

"Life would SUCC without. you" will be hidden in The Woodlands for the Ardest Scavenger Hun. This piece is 20" x 20" and printed on metal. (Courtesy of Patti Gary)

Doni Langlois Ardest Gallery
A “little lady”, donated by Abigail Gómez, will be hiding in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Abigail Gómez)
Patti Gary Ardest Gallery
Arts / Galleries

Week-Long Scavenger Throughout The Woodlands to Give Everyone the Chance to Find Free Art — Ardest Gallery Keeps It Creative

Where Oh Where Is The Hidden Art?

BY // 05.04.24
A ceramic heart, donated by Doni Langlois, will be one of the prizes in the The Woodlands' Scavenger Hunt. (Courtesy of Ardest Gallery)
A "little lady", donated by Abigail Gómez, will be hiding in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Abigail Gómez)
"Life would SUCC without. you" will be hidden in The Woodlands for the Ardest Scavenger Hun. This piece is 20" x 20" and printed on metal. (Courtesy of Patti Gary)
1
3

A ceramic heart, donated by Doni Langlois, will be one of the prizes in the The Woodlands' Scavenger Hunt. (Courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

2
3

A "little lady", donated by Abigail Gómez, will be hiding in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Abigail Gómez)

3
3

"Life would SUCC without. you" will be hidden in The Woodlands for the Ardest Scavenger Hun. This piece is 20" x 20" and printed on metal. (Courtesy of Patti Gary)

National Scavenger Hunt Day is May 24, and Ardest Gallery is giving everyone the chance to find art (you can keep) during a week-long scavenger hunt throughout The Woodlands.

National Scavenger Hunt Day is celebrated on May 24 in honor of Elsa Maxwell, the party promoter that brought this game into modern times during the 1930s. Now each year, individuals and businesses around the world send off members of their community to find items in the name of fun on this day. And Ardest Gallery is jumping right in.

“The gallery’s mission is to connect with the community through art,” Ardest Gallery director Julie Verville tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “This engaging, light hearted event will highlight the works of nine local artists, placed daily in and around locations in The Woodlands for residents to discover.”

An original work by each artist will be placed at a location in The Woodlands each morning, starting on Sunday, May 19. Clues about its whereabouts will be posted on Ardest Gallery’s social media accounts throughout the day until it is found. The lucky person to discover the location of the hidden art will become its new owner.

The art for this scavenger hunt has been donated by local artists, and includes works from Abigail Gomez, Doni Langlois, Ellen Ray, Ginette Mailloux, Jamar Carrington, Julie Sanderson, Patti Gary, Sara Moons and Shauna Martin.

"Life would SUCC without. you" will be hidden in The Woodlands for the Ardest Scavenger Hunt. This piece is 20" x 20" and printed on metal. (Courtesy of Patti Gary)
“Life would SUCC without. you” will be hidden in The Woodlands for the Ardest Scavenger Hunt. This piece is 20″ x 20″ and printed on metal. (Courtesy of Patti Gary)

“I am so excited about the scavenger hunt,” Gary says. “I donated one of my pieces of photographic art because most everyone loves a scavenger hunt. Us adults are immediately brought back to the fun we had scavenging as a child. I am donating ‘Life Would SUCC Without You.’ It is 20 (inch) by 20 (inch), printed on metal, and is framed in a float type frame.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
ASSAEL
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
KATHERINE JETTER
LEIGH MAXWELL
MARIA OLIVER
LEIGH MAXWELL
MARIA OLIVER
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2

“I gave it a bit of cheeky title, being that this piece of artwork is a photograph of SUCCulents that I snipped in my garden and arranged them in the shape of a heart.  I am hopeful that the person that finds it, loves it and has someone special to share it with.”

A "little lady", donated by Abigail Gómez, will be hiding in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Abigail Gómez)
A “little lady”, donated by Abigail Gómez, will be hiding in The Woodlands. (Courtesy of Abigail Gómez)

Participating artists have provided ceramics, abstract art, sculptural wall art, photography, mixed media collage and encaustic wax works for The Woodlands’ scavenger hunt event.

Langlois is donating clay heart rattles.

“Who doesn’t love hearts?” Langlois asks. “But mainly, the delight on people’s faces when finding that the heart rattles, upon being picked up, is what keeps me making these over and over. I’ve made probably 1,000 in my clay life.”

Ceramicist Sara Moons donated a ceramic bowl designed to resemble an abalone shell.

“I like the idea of artwork being accessible to all,” Moons says.

Abigail Gómez donated a painting.

“I’ve been painting little ladies and I think they are fun pieces for this kind of event,” Gómez notes.

These artists and more have art on display at Ardest Gallery, 25200 Grogans Park Drive in The Woodlands.  Ardest is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 am to 2 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Looking to buy or sell in Aspen?
Tommy Kanarellis
tommyk@compass.com  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$572,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
5111 Manorhaven Lane
Open House
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/5 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

5111 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5111 Manorhaven Lane
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,649,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
19819 Sonterra Lane
Co-list: Janice Ratliff | Grand Mission Estat
FOR SALE

19819 Sonterra Lane
Richmond, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
19819 Sonterra Lane
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
4416 Vivian Street
Southdale
FOR SALE

4416 Vivian Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4416 Vivian Street
4911 Suffield Glen Court
Cinco Ranch West
FOR SALE

4911 Suffield Glen Court
Katy, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4911 Suffield Glen Court
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5743 Stillbrooke Drive
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5743 Stillbrooke Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
19403 Fall Fair Lane
Villages of Cypress Lakes
FOR SALE

19403 Fall Fair Lane
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
19403 Fall Fair Lane
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$339,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
2215 Driscoll Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2215 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX

$2,098,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2215 Driscoll Street
3317 New Garden View Lane
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

3317 New Garden View Lane
Houston, TX

$379,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
3317 New Garden View Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X