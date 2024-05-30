Looking Back at Houston’s Largest Art Car Parade Ever — And a Beer Man’s Big Moment

Randy Grubb, Will Robinson, Julia Robinson, Jason Kimball at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

David Best and the Temple Crew performing at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Steve Braithwaite's "The Big Banana Car" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Kolter Elementary's "There's No Place Like Kolter" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Claire & Kyle Johnson's "The Ploppet" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

David Best receives First Place Award for "Orange Horse" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Joe Haden wins award for "Sunflower" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Art Cars and Temple by David Best (Photo by Daniel Jackson)

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology High School Visual Arts Team's "Es Una Tradicion" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Kyle & Claire Johnson accept Ann Harithas Legacy Award for "The Ploppet" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Whether you’re a professional artist or an elementary school student, anyone is welcome to participate in the Houston Art Car Parade. This year the Orange Show for Visionary Art put on its 37th annual Art Car Parade.

This auto parade is the largest and oldest of its kind and this grand street show is always free for all. It also always provides plenty of striking images — and some of the best photos of the Houston year — and we’ll look back on those in this story too.

The Orange Show’s 2024 honorees are longtime supporters and volunteers Barbara and Mark Hinton, Spring Forest Middle School art teacher Becky Mustachio and Houston-based artist collective Moon Papas. The Orange Show’s 2024 Artist in Residence and world renowned sculptor David Best unveiled his 35-foot tower at The Legendary Art Car Ball.

This wooden structure is dedicated to Houston’s creative spirit and will serve as a temple for reflection until its public burning ceremony this December.

This year’s Art Car Parade was led by Grand Marshal Brock Wagner, Saint Arnold’s founder and brewer who arrived in a striking Saint Arnold Caddy art car. An impressive 284 art cars overall rolled through Houston’s streets, the largest number to date, drawing a reported 260,000 spectators. Throughout HISD, 40 schools and youth groups participated in the parade, with Team Gillman donating 10 used cars to schools for the purpose of creating art cars for the parade.

Another impressive truth? The Art Car Parade is almost entirely volunteer run, and 300 people donated their time.

Introducing Pêche Swipe









Next

Luckily, the car parade does not conclude the festivities. The following day the Art Car Awards ceremony takes place, with more than $16,000 awarded to art car artists and groups in various categories. The judging process rates art cars based on their creativity, artistic techniques and inspiration.

The judges for this year’s Art Car Parade were former Houston Ballet ballerina Lauren Anderson, John Michael Kohler Arts Center curator Laura Bickford, iconic Houston street artist Gonzo247, DiverseWorks curator Ashley DeHoyos Sauder and custom carmaker Will Robinson.

A worthy group of winners emerged. The Ann Harithas Legacy Award went to The Ploppet car from Claire Johnson and Kyle Johnson.

Other first place winners included Orange Horse from David Best, Little Horn, the Baby Rhino from Kimi Bainter and Car Pet from George Sacaris and his family.

The First Place School or Youth Group Award was earned by Es Una Tradicion / It’s a Tradition from the Sam Houston Math, Science and Technology Center high school’s visual arts team.

Click thru the photo gallery above this story for a closer look at more of the art cars.