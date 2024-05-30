Looking Back at Houston’s Largest Art Car Parade Ever — And a Beer Man’s Big Moment

David Best’s Orange Horse certainly turned heads at Houston’s Art Car Parade. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
First Place Award Winners
Saint Arnold Caddy
Es Una Tradicion
Award Winners
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Awards 04.14.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Awards 04.14.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Awards 04.14.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Shttps://www.papercitymag.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=525104&action=edit#how Art Car Awards 04.14.24
The-Ploppet-Claire and Kyle Johnson – photo by Morris Malakoff
There’s-No-Place-Like-Kolter-by Kolter-Elementary-photo by Morris Malakoff
The-Big-Banana-Car-by Steve-Braithwaite- photo by Morris Malakoff
Sunflower-Joe-Haden-photo by Morris Malakoff
Ghost-Slipper-Ty-Eckley-photo by Morris Malakoff
Faith by David Best – photo by Morris Malakoff
1000-Paper-Cranes by Bellaire-High-School-photo by Morris Malakoff
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.13.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.13.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Airplane-1 by Dion Laurent – photo by Morris Malakoff
01
32

David Best's Orange Horse certainly turned heads at Houston's Art Car Parade. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

02
32

Kyle & Claire Johnson accept Ann Harithas Legacy Award for "The Ploppet" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

03
32

Grand Marshal Brock Wagner at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

04
32

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology High School Visual Arts Team's "Es Una Tradicion" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

05
32

Art Cars and Temple by David Best (Photo by Daniel Jackson)

06
32

Rickey Polidore Jr., Sarah Gish attend the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. Gish won the Houston Art Car Klub's "Brother BrianBryan" award. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

07
32

Joe Haden wins award for "Sunflower" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

08
32

Evelyn Fasnacht, Kathleen Keahey attend the Orange Show Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

09
32

David Best receives First Place Award for "Orange Horse" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

10
32

Claire & Kyle Johnson's "The Ploppet" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

11
32

Kolter Elementary's "There's No Place Like Kolter" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

12
32

Steve Braithwaite's "The Big Banana Car" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

13
32

Joe Haden's "Sunflower" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

14
32

Ty Eckley's "Ghost Slipper" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

15
32

David Best's "Faith" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

16
32

Bellaire High School's "1,000 Paper Cranes" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

17
32

Hannah Bull, Brenna Rogers at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

18
32

Elaine Herring, Joanne Herring at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

19
32

David Best's "Houston Temple" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

20
32

David Best and the Temple Crew performing at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

21
32

Christa Havican, Craig Hlavaty at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

22
32

Bianca Ferrer, Anni Beck, Casie Fischer at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

23
32

Randy Grubb, Will Robinson, Julia Robinson, Jason Kimball at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

24
32

Michael Mandola at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

25
32

Matthew Wettergreen, Claudia Solis at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

26
32

Lou Waters, Kathy Masterson, Gerry W. Waters, Lafayette Herring at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

27
32

Laura & Martin Mathus at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

28
32

Julie Wilkes, Keri Henry at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

29
32

Jamie Griffon, Lance Griffon, Gwen Broyles, Rob Broyles at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

30
32

Henry Invisible performing at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

31
32

HeartByrne performing at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

32
32

Dion Laurent's "Airplane" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

David Best’s Orange Horse certainly turned heads at Houston’s Art Car Parade. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
First Place Award Winners
Saint Arnold Caddy
Es Una Tradicion
Award Winners
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Awards 04.14.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Awards 04.14.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Awards 04.14.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Shttps://www.papercitymag.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=525104&action=edit#how Art Car Awards 04.14.24
The-Ploppet-Claire and Kyle Johnson – photo by Morris Malakoff
There’s-No-Place-Like-Kolter-by Kolter-Elementary-photo by Morris Malakoff
The-Big-Banana-Car-by Steve-Braithwaite- photo by Morris Malakoff
Sunflower-Joe-Haden-photo by Morris Malakoff
Ghost-Slipper-Ty-Eckley-photo by Morris Malakoff
Faith by David Best – photo by Morris Malakoff
1000-Paper-Cranes by Bellaire-High-School-photo by Morris Malakoff
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.13.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.13.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Emily Jaschke Orange Show Art Car Ball 04.12.24
Airplane-1 by Dion Laurent – photo by Morris Malakoff
Arts / Museums

Looking Back at Houston’s Largest Art Car Parade Ever — And a Beer Man’s Big Moment

284 Art Cars, 260K Spectators and a Delightfully Unique Street Party

BY Sofia Westerman // 05.30.24
David Best's Orange Horse certainly turned heads at Houston's Art Car Parade. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Kyle & Claire Johnson accept Ann Harithas Legacy Award for "The Ploppet" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Grand Marshal Brock Wagner at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology High School Visual Arts Team's "Es Una Tradicion" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Art Cars and Temple by David Best (Photo by Daniel Jackson)
Rickey Polidore Jr., Sarah Gish attend the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. Gish won the Houston Art Car Klub's "Brother BrianBryan" award. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Joe Haden wins award for "Sunflower" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Evelyn Fasnacht, Kathleen Keahey attend the Orange Show Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
David Best receives First Place Award for "Orange Horse" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Claire & Kyle Johnson's "The Ploppet" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Kolter Elementary's "There's No Place Like Kolter" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Steve Braithwaite's "The Big Banana Car" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Joe Haden's "Sunflower" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Ty Eckley's "Ghost Slipper" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
David Best's "Faith" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Bellaire High School's "1,000 Paper Cranes" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Hannah Bull, Brenna Rogers at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Elaine Herring, Joanne Herring at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
David Best's "Houston Temple" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
David Best and the Temple Crew performing at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Christa Havican, Craig Hlavaty at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Bianca Ferrer, Anni Beck, Casie Fischer at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Randy Grubb, Will Robinson, Julia Robinson, Jason Kimball at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Michael Mandola at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Matthew Wettergreen, Claudia Solis at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Lou Waters, Kathy Masterson, Gerry W. Waters, Lafayette Herring at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Laura & Martin Mathus at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Julie Wilkes, Keri Henry at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Jamie Griffon, Lance Griffon, Gwen Broyles, Rob Broyles at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Henry Invisible performing at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
HeartByrne performing at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Dion Laurent's "Airplane" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
1
32

David Best's Orange Horse certainly turned heads at Houston's Art Car Parade. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

2
32

Kyle & Claire Johnson accept Ann Harithas Legacy Award for "The Ploppet" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

3
32

Grand Marshal Brock Wagner at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

4
32

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology High School Visual Arts Team's "Es Una Tradicion" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

5
32

Art Cars and Temple by David Best (Photo by Daniel Jackson)

6
32

Rickey Polidore Jr., Sarah Gish attend the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. Gish won the Houston Art Car Klub's "Brother BrianBryan" award. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

7
32

Joe Haden wins award for "Sunflower" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

8
32

Evelyn Fasnacht, Kathleen Keahey attend the Orange Show Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

9
32

David Best receives First Place Award for "Orange Horse" at the Orange Show's Art Car Award Ceremony. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

10
32

Claire & Kyle Johnson's "The Ploppet" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

11
32

Kolter Elementary's "There's No Place Like Kolter" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

12
32

Steve Braithwaite's "The Big Banana Car" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

13
32

Joe Haden's "Sunflower" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

14
32

Ty Eckley's "Ghost Slipper" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

15
32

David Best's "Faith" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

16
32

Bellaire High School's "1,000 Paper Cranes" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

17
32

Hannah Bull, Brenna Rogers at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

18
32

Elaine Herring, Joanne Herring at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

19
32

David Best's "Houston Temple" (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

20
32

David Best and the Temple Crew performing at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

21
32

Christa Havican, Craig Hlavaty at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

22
32

Bianca Ferrer, Anni Beck, Casie Fischer at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

23
32

Randy Grubb, Will Robinson, Julia Robinson, Jason Kimball at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

24
32

Michael Mandola at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

25
32

Matthew Wettergreen, Claudia Solis at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

26
32

Lou Waters, Kathy Masterson, Gerry W. Waters, Lafayette Herring at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

27
32

Laura & Martin Mathus at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

28
32

Julie Wilkes, Keri Henry at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

29
32

Jamie Griffon, Lance Griffon, Gwen Broyles, Rob Broyles at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

30
32

Henry Invisible performing at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

31
32

HeartByrne performing at the Orange Show Art Car Ball (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

32
32

Dion Laurent's "Airplane" at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Whether you’re a professional artist or an elementary school student, anyone is welcome to participate in the Houston Art Car Parade. This year the Orange Show for Visionary Art put on its 37th annual Art Car Parade.

This auto parade is the largest and oldest of its kind and this grand street show is always free for all. It also always provides plenty of striking images — and some of the best photos of the Houston year — and we’ll look back on those in this story too.

Claire &amp; Kyle Johnson's <em>The Ploppet</em> made an impression at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Claire & Kyle Johnson’s The Ploppet made an impression at the Orange Show Art Car Parade (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

The Orange Show’s 2024 honorees are longtime supporters and volunteers Barbara and Mark Hinton, Spring Forest Middle School art teacher Becky Mustachio and Houston-based artist collective Moon Papas. The Orange Show’s 2024 Artist in Residence and world renowned sculptor David Best unveiled his 35-foot tower at The Legendary Art Car Ball.

This wooden structure is dedicated to Houston’s creative spirit and will serve as a temple for reflection until its public burning ceremony this December.

David Best's <em>Houston Temple</em> (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
David Best’s Houston Temple (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

This year’s Art Car Parade was led by Grand Marshal Brock Wagner, Saint Arnold’s founder and brewer who arrived in a striking Saint Arnold Caddy art car. An impressive 284 art cars overall rolled through Houston’s streets, the largest number to date, drawing a reported 260,000 spectators. Throughout HISD, 40 schools and youth groups participated in the parade, with Team Gillman donating 10 used cars to schools for the purpose of creating art cars for the parade.

Another impressive truth? The Art Car Parade is almost entirely volunteer run, and 300 people donated their time. 

Gifts for Dad

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
Grand Marshal Brock Wagner makes the scene the Orange Show Art Car Parade. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Grand Marshal Brock Wagner makes the scene the Orange Show Art Car Parade. (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Luckily, the car parade does not conclude the festivities. The following day the Art Car Awards ceremony takes place, with more than $16,000 awarded to art car artists and groups in various categories. The judging process rates art cars based on their creativity, artistic techniques and inspiration.

The judges for this year’s Art Car Parade were former Houston Ballet ballerina Lauren Anderson, John Michael Kohler Arts Center curator Laura Bickford, iconic Houston street artist Gonzo247, DiverseWorks curator Ashley DeHoyos Sauder and custom carmaker Will Robinson.

Kyle &amp; Claire Johnson won the Ann Harithas Legacy Award for <em>The Ploppet,</em> (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Kyle & Claire Johnson won the Ann Harithas Legacy Award for The Ploppet, (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

A worthy group of winners emerged. The Ann Harithas Legacy Award went to The Ploppet car from Claire Johnson and Kyle Johnson. 

Other first place winners included Orange Horse from David Best, Little Horn, the Baby Rhino from Kimi Bainter and Car Pet from George Sacaris and his family. 

The First Place School or Youth Group Award was earned by Es Una Tradicion / It’s a Tradition from the Sam Houston Math, Science and Technology Center high school’s visual arts team.

Click thru the photo gallery above this story for a closer look at more of the art cars. 

Featured Events
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
331 Tealwood Drive
Tealwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

331 Tealwood Drive
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
331 Tealwood Drive
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
18 Bayou Shadows Street
Memorial
FOR SALE

18 Bayou Shadows Street
Houston, TX

$919,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
18 Bayou Shadows Street
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
6261 Del Monte Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6261 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6261 Del Monte Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X