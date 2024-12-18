fbpx
PaperCity Gift Guide 2024
Karin Broker's Trouble Girl, 2021, $25,000, at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art
The Best Gifts For Art Lovers make holiday presents a creative win.

02
17

Nic Nicosia's "bighands," $2,750, at Erin Cluley Gallery, funds the artist's 2026 survey at Nasher Sculpture Center.

03
17

Ed Ruscha Honey, $75, at Flamingo Estate

04
17

"Banorah" by E for Effort, in collaboration with BKLYN Clay, $295, at Artware Editions

05
17

Lord Karl's "Noble Knight" sported by Tanja Peterson in Berlin, from $2,500, at Redbud Arts Center

06
17

Karin Broker's "Trouble Girl," 2021, $25,000, at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art

07
17

Patrick McGrath Muñiz's "Tarot Neocolonial de las Américas," $30, at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art 

08
17

Bill Owens' "Reagan on TV," 1971, $7,500, at PDNB Gallery

09
17

Anna Sweet's "Red Gummy Bear Donut," 2024, $425, at Avant-Art Gallery

10
17

Heyd Fontenot's "Paul Giving Jesse a Bear Hug," 2017, $1,800, at Conduit Gallery

11
17

Anthony Sonnenberg's "Urn (Get Back to the Garden)," 2023, $ 12,000, at Conduit Gallery

12
17

José Villalobos' "En la Reflexión del Machismo 4," 2024, $8,000, at Liliana Bloch Gallery

13
17

James Sterling Pitt's "Union #1," 2022, $9,500, at Seven Sisters

14
17

Susan Plum’s flame-worked glass earrings, 2024, $55 to $300, at Susan Plum Studio

15
17

Susan Plum’s "Star Charts" paintings, 2024, $100 to $500, at Susan Plum Studio

16
17

Georgie Miller's "Just a Small Gathering," 2024, $1,225, through the artist

17
17

JP Terlizzi's "Creatures of Curiosity" greeting cards, $25, at Koslov Larsen

Arts / Galleries

The Best Gifts For Art Lovers — With a Creative Texas Twist

From a Pop Art Superstar to a Nasher-Collected Sculptor, These Works Will Wow

BY // 12.17.24
The Best Gifts For Art Lovers make holiday presents a creative win.
Nic Nicosia's "bighands," $2,750, at Erin Cluley Gallery, funds the artist's 2026 survey at Nasher Sculpture Center.
Ed Ruscha Honey, $75, at Flamingo Estate
"Banorah" by E for Effort, in collaboration with BKLYN Clay, $295, at Artware Editions
Lord Karl's "Noble Knight" sported by Tanja Peterson in Berlin, from $2,500, at Redbud Arts Center
Karin Broker's "Trouble Girl," 2021, $25,000, at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art
Patrick McGrath Muñiz's "Tarot Neocolonial de las Américas," $30, at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art 
Bill Owens' "Reagan on TV," 1971, $7,500, at PDNB Gallery
Anna Sweet's "Red Gummy Bear Donut," 2024, $425, at Avant-Art Gallery
Heyd Fontenot's "Paul Giving Jesse a Bear Hug," 2017, $1,800, at Conduit Gallery
Anthony Sonnenberg's "Urn (Get Back to the Garden)," 2023, $ 12,000, at Conduit Gallery
José Villalobos' "En la Reflexión del Machismo 4," 2024, $8,000, at Liliana Bloch Gallery
James Sterling Pitt's "Union #1," 2022, $9,500, at Seven Sisters
Susan Plum’s flame-worked glass earrings, 2024, $55 to $300, at Susan Plum Studio
Susan Plum’s "Star Charts" paintings, 2024, $100 to $500, at Susan Plum Studio
Georgie Miller's "Just a Small Gathering," 2024, $1,225, through the artist
JP Terlizzi's "Creatures of Curiosity" greeting cards, $25, at Koslov Larsen
Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — The Best Gifts For Art Lovers

Supporting the creative economy, especially Texas’ cornucopia of talents, let’s you look beyond the ordinary in holiday gift giving. Jump start or expand a friend or family’s collection, and you have forged not only a holiday tradition, but hopefully fostered a curiosity about the art world that will last long after the last scrap of wrapping paper has been recycled.

Casting a wide net from Pop art to the profound, these artistic gifts will grace a wall or enliven a living room for years to come. These are The Best Gifts For Art Lovers:

Nic Nicosia’s bighands 

How often does a gift get to fund an exhibition in a world-class museum.

Dallas-based Nic Nicosia’s upcoming survey planned for Dallas’ Nasher Sculpture Center in May of 2026 is being supported by sales of the artist’s limited-edition (just 50) stainless steel desk-sized sculpture, bighands, emblematic of Nicosia’s larger work now in the Nasher’s inimitable collection. Priced at an affordable — less than Art Basel — price of $2,750, one can acquire this collectible Nicosia edition from the artist’s Dallas dealer Erin Cluley Gallery here.

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
Screenshot 2024-11-27 at 3.07.55 PM
Nic Nicosia’s bighands, $2,750, at Erin Cluley Gallery, funds the artist’s 2026 survey at Nasher Sculpture Center.

A Buzzy Present

Foodies and art collectors alike will appreciate a jar of honey emblazoned with a copy of Pop superstar Ed Ruscha‘s HONEY drawing from 1979 as its label. Harvested from the artist’s Los Angeles studio in Culver City where bees buzzed around a small grove of lime and kumquat trees, this coveted jar of honey —just 400 bottles exist — also does good.

All the profits fund the Mojave Desert Land Trust to restore habitat and preserve native seeds. Now that’s a honey of a gift. It costs $75, through Flamingo Estate. Just like putting your name down for a Murakami at Gagosian, you need to get on the wait list here.

Screenshot 2024-11-27 at 2.40.30 PM
Ed Ruscha Honey, $75, at Flamingo Estate, gives back to the Mojave Land Trust.

Add Pop Art to Your Hanukkah

Light the Hanukkah candles in a way that Warhol would approve. Acquire this banana-inspired menorah and add wit to the holidays. Priced at $295 through Artware Editions, this functional, hand-cast ceramic sculpture represents a collaboration between E for Effort and BRKLYN Clay. You can order here.

Screenshot 2024-11-27 at 2.36.52 PM
Banorah by E for Effort, in collaboration with BKLYN Clay, $295, at Artware Editions.

Wear Your Art: Lord Karl’s Hand-Painted Couture

Houston talent Lord Karl’s practice intersects the dual worlds of fashion and art. Stop traffic, even along Berlin’s graffiti-adorned sidewalks, by sporting an original from this Bayou City painting prodigy. From $2,500 to $15,000, through Redbud Arts Center, here.

Screenshot 2024-11-27 at 3.05.40 PM
Lord Karl’s Noble Knight sported by Tanja Peterson in Berlin, from $2,500, at Redbud Arts Center

Victorian Lady Meets Feminist: Karin Broker’s Trouble Girl  

Rice professor Emerita, Printmaking and Drawing, and 1994 Art League Houston Texas Artist of the Year Karin Broker is known for work bridging the past (via reclaimed objects) and the present (with her staunch take on feminism). Get this 2024 sculpture straight from her studio. Crystal Bride is available for $25,000, at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art here.

Karin Broker’s “Trouble Girl,” 2021, $25,000, at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art
Karin Broker’s Trouble Girl, 2021, $25,000, at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art

Not Your Regular Deck: Patrick McGrath Muñiz’s Tarot Deck

Go beyond the expected stocking stuffer. Texas artist Patrick McGrath Muñiz’s tarot deck is both functional object for tarot readings and a series of 78 miniature reproductions of Muñiz’s paintings, The images are compelling and provocatively laden with social-political commentary. It’s $30 for deck with a 92-page book written by the artist in Spanish, English, Portuguese, and French, available at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art here.

Patrick McGrath Muñiz’s Tarot Neocolonial de las Américas, $30, at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art

’70s Style: Bill Owens’ Reagan on TV

California-based lensman Bill Owens is a cult fave for his classic take on the new American Middle Class circa 1970s put forth in his book Suburbia. The museum-collected photographer’s images resonate decades later with a power and poignancy of a transformative time when holidays were celebrated with a mix of the sacred and the mundane, as seen by the manger scene enacted alongside a TV show where Reagan appeared before his ascent to the Presidency. Reagan on TV, 1971 is $7,500, at PDNB Gallery. For more info, go here.

Screenshot 2024-11-27 at 2.38.02 PM
Bill Owens’ Reagan on TV, 1971, $7,500, at PDNB Gallery

The Sweet Spot: Anna Sweet’s Donut Series

Want a little trompe l’oeil for gifting? Artist Anna Sweet’s droll donut series could almost be mistaken for the real thing. Sweet’s faux baked goods resonate especially in a state where heritage brand Shipley Do-Nuts rules and is on an expansion campaign. Anna Sweet’s Red Gummy Bear Donut, 2024 is $425, at Avant-Art Gallery. Get more info here.

Screenshot 2024-11-27 at 2.35.43 PM
Anna Sweet’s Red Gummy Bear Donut, 2024, $425, at Avant-Art Gallery

Happy Nude Year: Heyd Fontenot’s Portraits

Memorialize your loved ones by commissioning Texas multi-hyphenate provocateur Heyd Fontenot to create their likeness in the nude. No worries; Fontenot’s images are more tender than naughty, and also guarantee to spark intriguing conversation wherever they are displayed. Commissions through Conduit Gallery are available here. Shown: Heyd Fontenot’s Paul Giving Jesse a Bear Hug, 2017 at Conduit Gallery.

Screenshot 2024-11-27 at 2.57.59 PM
Heyd Fontenot’s Paul Giving Jesse a Bear Hug, 2017, $1,800, at Conduit Gallery

Clay Master: Anthony Sonnenberg’s Porcelain Sculpture

Former Texan, now Arkansas-based artist Anthony Sonnenberg’s practice embraces performative works spun around clay, porcelain to be precise. Skewering the notion of functionality, his ceramics  dazzle with their lacy, gravity-defying surfaces often incorporating found tchotchkes. Shown: Anthony Sonnenberg’s Urn (Get Back to the Garden), 2023, $12,000 at Conduit Gallery. For more info, go here.

Screenshot 2024-11-27 at 3.01.22 PM
Anthony Sonnenberg’s Urn (Get Back to the Garden), 2023, $ 12,000, at Conduit Gallery

Mirror, Mirror: José Villalobos En la el Reflexión del Machismo 

Pérez Art Museum Miami-featured José Villalobos, a Joan Mitchell Award Recipient, needs to be on every avant-garde collector’s watch list. This Texas talent is a fearless fronterizo who grew up on the border of El Paso and Juarez. The artist’s En la el Reflexión del Machismo series casts the viewer as explicit participant and is about far more than a mere mirror on the wall. Shown: José Villalobos’ En la el Reflexión del Machismo 4, 2024, $8,000 at Liliana Bloch Gallery. Get more info here.

Screenshot 2024-11-27 at 3.04.54 PM
José Villalobos’ En la Reflexión del Machismo 4, 2024, $8,000, at Liliana Bloch Gallery

Architectural Moments: Jamie Sterling Pitt’s Mighty Masterpieces

New Mexico transplant turned Houston resident, Jamie Sterling Pitt challenges viewers to decipher mystery imbedded in small but memorable moments in his portable small-scale, hand-forged ceramic sculpture painted in unexpected shades that subtle harken to Post Modernism.

Pitt’s museum-worthy treasures are perfect for perching on a bookcase or desk, where they wink at grand ideas of architecture, art and design. Shown: Jamie Sterling Pitt’s Union #1, 2022, $9,500 at Seven Sisters. Get more info here.

Screenshot 2024-11-19 at 2.28.12 PM
Jamie Sterling Pitt’s Union #1, 2022, $9,500, at Seven Sisters

Mystic Among Us: Susan Plum’s Glass Earrings & Painted Stars

IMG_1772
Susan Plum’s flame-worked glass earrings, 2024, $55 to $300, at Susan Plum Studio

Those in the know never miss Houston-based museum-collected artist Susan Plum’s Salon Sales. Acquire flame-worked glass earrings by the former Pilchuck teacher who was a pioneer of the Seattle Glass Movement. And/or snap up a small-scale Star Chart to map the way in 2025 for those near and dear. Email info@susanasusina.com to inquire about an order.

IMG_8585 copy
Susan Plum’s Star Chart paintings, 2024, $100 to $500, at Susan Plum Studio

Unforgettable Meals: Georgie Miller’s Collaged Tablescapes

For convivial gifting, we recommend these unique photo collages that make us consider the dinner party: Who doesn’t love gathering around the table to share bites, quaffs and fellowship. PaperCity’s own Georgie Ferrell Miller has honed an art-smart practice that dialogues with art history’s grand tradition of still life capturing the remnants of a grand meal, while also speaking to a love of slow food and chef-driven Michelin-level cuisine. Shown: Georgie Miller’s Just a Small Gathering, 2024, $1,225, available from the artist here.

Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 5.22.56 PM
Georgie Miller’s Just a Small Gathering, 2024, $1225, through the artist

The Art of the Card: JP Terlizzi’s Greeting Cards

No gift is complete without a personal note on an artful card. We’re mad for artist JP Terlizzi’s design-forward take on a traditional Hallmark holiday. Pack of 10 to impress your friends for $25 at Koslov Larsen. Order here.

JP Terlizzi’s Creatures of Curiosity greeting cards, $25, at Koslov Larsen

