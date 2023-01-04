Houston’s Bach Society is an Underrated Wonder — Discovering the Music in Our Midst

Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
01
10

Countertenor Cody Bowers performs at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker )

02
10

The Bach Society Houston performs Bach's Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker )

03
10

Bach Society Houston director Rick Erickson conducting at the Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

04
10

Pablo Moreno plays the Oboe da Caccia at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

05
10

Aki Nishiguchi on oboe at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

06
10

Oboes used in the Bach Society Houston performance of the Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

07
10

Pablo Moreno explains the Oboe da Caccia at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

08
10

Violinist Jacob Schafer performing at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

09
10

Cellist Eric Taeyang Mun performing at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

10
10

Strings performing at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Arts / Performing Arts

Houston’s Bach Society is an Underrated Wonder — Discovering the Music in Our Midst

A 40th Anniversary Concert Builds Anticipation For More

BY // 01.03.23
photography Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com
Countertenor Cody Bowers performs at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker )
The Bach Society Houston performs Bach's Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker )
Bach Society Houston director Rick Erickson conducting at the Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)
Pablo Moreno plays the Oboe da Caccia at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)
Aki Nishiguchi on oboe at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)
Oboes used in the Bach Society Houston performance of the Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)
Pablo Moreno explains the Oboe da Caccia at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)
Violinist Jacob Schafer performing at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)
Cellist Eric Taeyang Mun performing at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)
Strings performing at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)
1
10

Countertenor Cody Bowers performs at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker )

2
10

The Bach Society Houston performs Bach's Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker )

3
10

Bach Society Houston director Rick Erickson conducting at the Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

4
10

Pablo Moreno plays the Oboe da Caccia at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

5
10

Aki Nishiguchi on oboe at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

6
10

Oboes used in the Bach Society Houston performance of the Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

7
10

Pablo Moreno explains the Oboe da Caccia at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

8
10

Violinist Jacob Schafer performing at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

9
10

Cellist Eric Taeyang Mun performing at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

10
10

Strings performing at the Bach Society Houston Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

As two uninitiated to Bach Society Houston and its integral position in the city’s cultural landscape, my husband and I exulted in our introduction via the society’s 40th anniversary concert presentation of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. The concert, held in Rice University’s Brockman Hall for Opera, whetted our appetite for more of the German composer’s work.

For that splendid afternoon concert, we were the guests of board member Bill Caudell, whose special interest in the music of Bach extends beyond mere concert appreciation. His gift of a concert harpsichord, made to the society several years ago, will be featured in two of the society’s upcoming presentations.

Under the baton of Bach Society Houston director Rick Erickson with assist from music associate Ben Kerswell, the society will present the complete Brandenburg Concertos over two concerts to be held this spring at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The first is set for Friday, March 10 at 7 pm and the second for Friday April 14 at 7 pm.

Caudell’s concert harpsichord will have centerstage. The two-manual German style instrument was handcrafted by Dutch builder Jan Kalsbeek, designed after the style of 18th century craftsman Michael Mietke, who built a similar harpsichord for Bach in 1719.  (Two of Mietke’s instruments are preserved in the castle of Charlottenburg in Berlin.)

Known for its vibrant, historically-informed performances, Bach Society Houston was founded in 1982 at Christ the King Lutheran Church to present Bach’s cantatas in the context of a Sunday evening vespers services which was inspired by the example of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Manhattan.

Event 2022: Bach Society Houston performs Christmas Oratorio Dec 10 (Photo by Maria Lysaker www.lysakerphoto.com)
Bach Society Houston director Rick Erickson conducting at the Christmas Oratorio at Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University. (Photo by Maria Lysaker)

Eventually and as a fully independent nonprofit, the society shifted to a professional choir and added a chamber music series. Today the society presents Bach Vespers, chamber music, organ recitals and special concerts.

Next up on the calendar is presentation of the 300th anniversary vespers celebrating Bach’s audition at Thomaskirche in Leipzig with presentation of the cantatas performed at the audition. The concert will be held at the society’s home — Christ the King Lutheran Church at 2353 Rice Boulevard.

Featured Events

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
5631 Lynbrook
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5631 Lynbrook
Houston , TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5631 Lynbrook
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X