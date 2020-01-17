Blueprint-0072 (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Singer-songwriter Val Mooty, currently a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas, at the Young Artists Exhibition. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

Blue Print Gallery, located in a historic home in Uptown's Fairmount District. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

(Photo by Adam Stewart)

Scholarship recipient Amalya Graham (Liberty Christian Academy), with her work, Mama. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

(Photo by Adam Stewart)

Scholarship recipient Jasmin Miller (Trinity Christian Academy) with her work, Beneath the Hollow. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

(Photo by Adam Stewart)

Get to Know North Texas’ Most Talented Young Artists — High Schoolers Take Center Stage at Blue Print

Students From Hockaday, Booker T. Washington, Greenhill School and More Get Works Displayed in Stylish Uptown Gallery

BY // 01.17.20
photography Adam Stewart
Singer-songwriter Val Mooty, currently a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas, at the Young Artists Exhibition. (Photo by Adam Stewart)
Blue Print Gallery, located in a historic home in Uptown's Fairmount District. (Photo by Adam Stewart)
(Photo by Adam Stewart)
Scholarship recipient Amalya Graham (Liberty Christian Academy), with her work, Mama. (Photo by Adam Stewart)
(Photo by Adam Stewart)
Scholarship recipient Jasmin Miller (Trinity Christian Academy) with her work, Beneath the Hollow. (Photo by Adam Stewart)
(Photo by Adam Stewart)
(Photo by Adam Stewart)
Singer-songwriter Val Mooty, currently a senior at the Episcopal School of Dallas, at the Young Artists Exhibition. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

Blue Print Gallery, located in a historic home in Uptown's Fairmount District. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

(Photo by Adam Stewart)

Scholarship recipient Amalya Graham (Liberty Christian Academy), with her work, Mama. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

(Photo by Adam Stewart)

Scholarship recipient Jasmin Miller (Trinity Christian Academy) with her work, Beneath the Hollow. (Photo by Adam Stewart)

(Photo by Adam Stewart)

After a successful first year, Blue Print Gallery (the art-focused offshoot of Blue Print Interiors) hosted its second annual Young Artists Exhibition on Thursday, showcasing works by 90 students hailing from Booker T. Washington, The Episcopal School of Dallas, Fort Worth Country Day, St. Marks and many more.

In a new addition to the event, two participants were awarded $1,500 scholarships, determined by art consultant Jennifer Klos, art advisor Lysey Provost and Kit Sawers, president of Klyde Warren Park. In keeping with the intimidatingly-talented-high-schoolers theme, singer-songwriter Val Mooty (Jerry Jones’ great grandnephew and a senior at ESD who just released a new album in. June) served as the evening’s entertainment.

Blue Print has long been synonymous with stellar artwork. After five female designers and friends opened the blue doors of a stately, historic home in Uptown’s Fairmount District 10 years ago, they added Lauren Zogg as their gallery director, who works to outfit each elegantly (but approachably) appointed room with contemporary works, often by local artists. The collective aesthetic is striking and memorable. It’s not unheard of to hear, “This is so Blue Print.”

Now, the friends are able to extend that community of creativity to a younger Dallas set, whose ceramics, paintings, photography and mixed media works will be on display (some will even be available to purchase) at Blue Print Gallery through this Sunday.

Scholarship Recipients

Jasmin Miller (Trinity Christian Academy) — Beneath the Hollow 
Amalya Graham (Liberty Christian Academy) — Mama 

Honorable Mention

Cole Lenzen (Jesuit) — Embrace (stoneware)
Abby Coronado (Trinity Christian Academy) — Sultan of Domesticity (mixed media)
Colin Park (Liberty Christina Academy) — Out of the Ashes (charcoal)
Kate Rucker (Ursuline) — Ollantay (mixed media)
Martin Mancilllas (Booker T. Washington) — Odd One’s Out (colored pencil)

