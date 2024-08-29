A Dallas-Based Art Studio Is Ranked In The Top 50 Public Artists In The U.S. For Its Shiny Sculptural Wonders

Christy Coltrin and Brad Oldham have been recognized for their fab sculptures and what they add to the local landscape. (Photo by Monika Normand)

One Dallas art studio has been recognized for its remarkable oeuvre (collective body of work). Sculpturists, Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin founded Brad Oldham Sculpture 25 years ago. Their captivating, mirror-polished pieces are scattered across the nation, as well as just about everywhere you look in Dallas. And, they were just named No. 10 on the Top 50 Public Artists list by CODAworx.

The Power of Public Art study by CODAworx, whose mission is to empower public art by showcasing artists, set out to examine the influence of public art installations on urban spaces and communities. After all, public art shapes not only our spaces but also our mindset ― elevating our mood and engaging residents ― where they live and work.

In fact, some public artworks have become so synonymous with their location, that they have become part of the fabric of many modern cities. Think of Anish Kapoor’s The Bean in Chicago’s Millenium Plaza, or Paul Manship’s Prometheus in New York’s Rockefeller Center. It’s impossible to imagine these spaces without their signature artworks. Likewise, Brad Oldham’s Traveling Man series has become synonymous with Dallas.

“The valuation of the public art industry is eye-opening,” says Toni Sikes, CEO of CODAworx. “We are excited to give readers a peek under the cover of this invisible economy – which is actually a flourishing ecosystem of creative magicians.”

“The study recognizes artists who have made substantial contributions to enhancing public spaces through their innovative artworks,” according to a release. “Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin of Brad Oldham Sculpture, are listed at No. 10 for their contribution to the public art sector exemplified in their recent project, Bloom Where You’re Planted in Surprise, Arizona.”

“The 20-foot tall, mirror-polished stainless steel saguaro cactus features a cascade of colorful flower blooms that are internally lit. For viewers who take a closer look, within the backside of the cactus is a lost-wax cast bronze woman with her hand cupped to her ear, ready to hear secrets and dreams.”

Brad Oldham’s Contributions To Local Public Spaces

“It is an honor to be recognized by CODAworx as one of the top public artists in the country,” says Brad Oldham. “This ranking is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our entire team. Our goal has always been to create art that not only beautifies public spaces but also fosters a connection between people and their environments.”

The distinctive sculptures of the studio have graced many public spaces throughout their hometown of Dallas. The company’s portfolio includes iconic pieces such as The Traveling Man series which has become a beloved landmark for Dallasites.

Their installations, range from whimsical characters to monumental structures, and are celebrated for their ability to engage viewers and create a sense of place. Brad Oldham’s studio is located at 1200 Ross Avenue where SkaterBIRD is installed on the 13th-floor parking garage overlooking the space and adding whimsy to the Dallas skyline. A smaller installation called SpeedBIRD has been spotted on the sidewalks of downtown Dallas as well.

Kimball Park in Southlake is now guarded by a 27-foot-tall dragon. Fury by Brad Oldham pays homage to the Southlake Carroll Dragons and will be a focal point for patio diners at the soon-to-open Rosebud Steakhouse.

The remarkable Twist sculpture remains the focal point of the central garden in Dallas’ Park District. It was commissioned by Trammell Crow Company, and a collection known as Passages is installed at Energy Square, flanked by the mid-century Meadow’s Building.

If it’s a mirror-polished sculpture that you’re passing in Dallas ― chances are it was created by Oldham and Coltrin.

Meet The Artists

Though you have long enjoyed the works of Brad Oldham Sculpture, this might be your first introduction to the artists behind those wonders. Why not drop by the studio and get better acquainted? Even if you aren’t in the market for a monumental public art installation, you can purchase jewelry, gifts, and miniatures based on some of their most notable artworks.

“The Brad Oldham Sculpture team is currently installing a $2 million sculpture collection at the OAK mixed-used development in Oklahoma City which features polished stainless-steel clouds supported by a set of trees made from steel and bronze and a cowboy roping an errant cloud from the second story hotel balcony,” they say. “The project will be dedicated in mid-September along with the opening of The Lively Hotel, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton.”

Brad Oldham Sculpture has earned a reputation as one of the leading public art studios in the United States. Now marking its first quarter-century, “The company remains dedicated to its mission of transforming spaces and enhancing communities through the power of art.”