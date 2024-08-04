Krishena Anderson & Marcos Ikeda admire the view from a balcony at Kaze Burning Man Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer).
Krishena Anderson & Marcos Ikeda admire the view from a balcony at Kaze Burning Man Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer).
Arts / Galleries

Houston Artist Brings Burning Man to a Historic Downtown Skyscraper — John Walker’s Tribute to Hiroshima Victims

A Teahouse Built In Houston Could Have a Dramatic Moment in the Nevada Dessert

BY Jenna Baer and Hannah Giles // 08.04.24
Krishena Anderson & Marcos Ikeda admire the view from a balcony at Kaze Burning Man Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer).
John Walker, Tara Conley & Bryan Kewley, Catherine D. Anspon, Kareem Marshall, Barbara Davis at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Catherine D. Anspon)
Mia Salas at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
John Walker discusses Kaze project for Burning Man to an engaged audience at Esperson Building. (Photo by Catherine D. Anpson)
Heidi Vaughan, Jason Hall, John Walker & Catherine D. Anspon, Shane Tidmore at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Catherine D. Anspon)
Chloe Byerly, Sugar Drip at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
The sun sets on the Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at the Esperson. (Photo by Catherine D. Anspon)
Nestor Topchy, Catherine D. Anspon at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Shane Tidmore, Jason Hall at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at the Esperson. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Anthony Rose, Manuel Rose at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at the Esperson. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Tara Conley & Bryan Kewley at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer).
Savannah Parrot, Barbara Davis, Krishena Anderson & Marcos Ikeda at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at the Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Spirits remain high on the balcony at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at the Esperson. (Photo by Jenna Baer).
Bryan Kewley & Tara Conley, Christie Karll McWhorter, Nestor Topchy at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Elaine Dillard, Anthony Rose, Manuel Rose at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
John Walker, Preston Gaines at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Michel Muylle, Henry Hunt at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
The scene during Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Jamilet Juarez, Eric Arness at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Attendees admire Shane Tidmore's Raku pottery for sale at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Ja'nee Barton, Barbara Roman at Kaze Burning Man Fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Annabelle Walker, Elaine Dillard, Mathis Walker at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Ty Gavin, Annie Powers at Kaze Fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Mathis Walker, Kevin Bryant at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Bruce Aichler, Tom Dawkins, John Walker at Kaze Burning Man fundraiser at Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Typically, the iconic Burning Man festival evokes images of hippies dancing in the desert. But Houston artist and builder John Walker envisions a traditional Japanese teahouse in the middle of Black Rock Desert, Nevada.

A memorial to the victims of the bombing of Hiroshima, Walker plans to build the frozen-in-time structure from weathered, wooden beams and charred shingles over the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

John Walker discusses <em>Kaze</em> project for Burning Man to an engaged audience at Esperson Building. (Photo by Catherine D. Anpson)
John Walker discusses Kaze project for Burning Man to an engaged audience at Esperson Building. (Photo by Catherine D. Anpson)

Fifteen years ago, Walker heard the story of a young boy named Tetsushi Yonezawa who survived the bombing of Hiroshima despite being in a trolley car a mere 750 meters from the blast site. It inspired him to delve into the accounts of other survivors.

“I carried that story for many years, and seeing the movie Oppenheimer struck me as an examination of the politics of the bomb rather than the more important human toll,” Walker says. “In researching the story, I was immersed in survivor stories and wanted to do an installation that would sidestep the traditional political narratives and place the human effects in a comprehensible human context.” 

Walker hosted a fundraiser to get funds for the materials to build and transport his tribute dubbed Kaze on the 25th floor of the historic Esperson Building in downtown Houston. The Esperson’s agent for leasing to creatives, United by Design, is represented by principals Anthony Rose and Preston Gaines who believe in giving creators a platform.

As attendees entered the skyscraper’s dramatic penthouse, natural light spilled in from the floor-to-ceiling windows, which opened to balconies overlooking the soaring cityscape. Designed by architect John Eberson in 1927, this Houston building still retains its opulent Italian renaissance architecture despite undergoing two refurbishments.

Ceramic artist Shane Tidmore; painters Chris Bachman and Nicole Petrie; and luxury Kimono maker  Tina Zulu sold their wares to people, donating half of the proceeds towards Kaze. Krishena Anderson and Marcos Ikeda quickly snapped up Bachman and Petrie’s painting Sophia, sporting a peacock in an Art Nouveau/Art Deco style.

Ty Gavin, Annie Powers at the <em> Kaze</em> Burning Man fundraiser on the 25th floor of the Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Ty Gavin, Annie Powers at the Kaze Burning Man fundraiser on the 25th floor of the Esperson Building. (Photo by Jenna Baer)

The Road to Burning Man

With these donations and future fundraisers, Walker hopes the combination Chashitsu (teahouse) and storefront will be an interactive experience. 

“On a philosophical level, I see this installation as a gift, both to the festival attendees and to the larger circle of people who will ultimately experience it,” Walker tells PaperCity.

The Kaze creator has big plans for the installation. Projectors will show historical footage on the interior walls. Maps and collectables will be showcased on the back side of the Tokonoma (a decorative alcove in traditional Japanese architecture). Stenciled graffiti and street art will cover the interior, creating a sense of abandonment.

After being installed at Burning Man, Kaze will be disassembled and shipped back to Houston where Walker hopes it will begin a national tour. For more information, go here

