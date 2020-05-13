View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
A workshop in ballet improvisation from Sébastien Bertaud and Friedemann Vogel

Take a ballet lesson with principal dancer Germain Louvet

Principal dancer Eleonora Abbagnato teaches ballet movements as part of the Dior and The Dance Video Series

Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated with Sébastien Bertaud, Fridmann Vogel, and Eleonora Abbagnato who star in the virtual dance lessons

Last year, Christian Dior designed the impeccably chic costumes for Nuit Blanche

Maria Grazia Chiuri has maintained the brand's long lasting love for the Ballet discipline.

Learn the art of classical ballet with Dior.

German Ballet Dancer Friedemann Vogel takes Dior fans on a journey through the art of dance.

Arts / Performing Arts

Dior Wants You to Channel Your Inner Ballerina During Social Distancing — Virtual Dance Lessons From True Masters Now in Play

Storied Fashion House and Ballet Stars Team Up Again to Fight the Pandemic Isolation Gloom

BY // 05.12.20
Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated with Sébastien Bertaud, Fridmann Vogel, and Eleonora Abbagnato who star in the virtual dance lessons
Last year, Christian Dior designed the impeccably chic costumes for Nuit Blanche
Maria Grazia Chiuri has maintained the brand's long lasting love for the Ballet discipline.
Learn the art of classical ballet with Dior.
German Ballet Dancer Friedemann Vogel takes Dior fans on a journey through the art of dance.
A workshop in ballet improvisation from Sébastien Bertaud and Friedemann Vogel

Take a ballet lesson with principal dancer Germain Louvet

Principal dancer Eleonora Abbagnato teaches ballet movements as part of the Dior and The Dance Video Series

Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated with Sébastien Bertaud, Fridmann Vogel, and Eleonora Abbagnato who star in the virtual dance lessons

Last year, Christian Dior designed the impeccably chic costumes for Nuit Blanche

Maria Grazia Chiuri has maintained the brand's long lasting love for the Ballet discipline.

Learn the art of classical ballet with Dior.

German Ballet Dancer Friedemann Vogel takes Dior fans on a journey through the art of dance.

With going to performing arts events still off limits, a top fashion house is working to bring the arts to you. While letting you do some of the performing youself.

Christian Dior is teaming up with top ballet dancers to offer complimentary choreography classes and virtual dance workshops.

It’s a chance to experience the exquisite art of the body in motion while being guided by the chic geniuses themselves. In tribute to the performing arts discipline deeply treasured by Christian Dior’s namesake founder, the fashion house is showcasing exclusive instruction from some of the biggest names in the ballet world.

As part of the Dior and the Dance campaign, a new three part instruction video series features Paris Opera Ballet choreographer Sebastien Bertaud and principal dancers Germain Louvet, Friedemann Vogel and Eleonora Abbagnato (watch the video series in the player above this story). These ballet heavyweights discuss their collaborations (don’t worry, there are English subtitles available) with the innovative fashion house and offer tips on how to improvise gracefully to the rhythm of the music and practice ballet at home.

Viewers can learn from the poetic performance piece specially conceived by Bertaud for the Dior Spring-Summer 2020 show that Maria Grazia Chiuri held in Shanghai.

In addition to exclusive behind the scenes scoop on the collaboration, the talented ballerinas demonstrate iconic movements — battements, ronds de jambes and relevés — for virtual students to try and perfect at their own pace at home.

This is a rare chance to learn from professional ballerinas in quick bites (all the video lessons are under 30 minutes).

The newly released virtual ballet lessons are also available on Instagram and YouTube, and are accessible to all in these coronavirus times

Dior’s Ballet History

Christian Dior himself cultivated a lifelong passion for dance and even designed costumes for the Ballet at the Paris Opera, which led to a historic partnership between the French fashion house and performing arts companies that remains alive today.

Last year, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri followed in the founder’s footsteps by creating couture costumes for ‘Nuit Blanche’, a homage to the musician and composer Philip Glass. The design maven has even been known to incorporate professional ballet dancers and their stunning steps into her fashion week runway shows.

Now, in these social distancing times, Dior is appropriately shifting its collaboration with the world of dance to a virtual one. Do you ballet? This could be the perfect time to start.

Featured Properties

