Bun B, Lynn Wyatt, Astros Closer Ryan Pressly and Other Houston Celebs Turn Out For Cirque du Soleil’s Acrobatic Wonders

The gravity-defying stunts of Cirque du Soleil’s KOOZA returned to Houston for the first time in 11 years. The show’s six-week run, which ends this Sunday, March 5, kicked off with a stunning VIP premiere under the Big Top at the Sam Houston Race Park. In a fuchsia-colored playground of wonders, more than 2,000 guests enjoyed photo ops with Kooza performers, stilt walkers, live music from Texas jazz band The Texas Gypsies and photo booths prior to the show.

The highlight of the evening: Several Houston localebrities walked the red carpet at the VIP preview, including socialite and philanthropist Lynn Wyatt, Houston rapper Bun B with wife Queenie Walls and celebrity stylist Ceron. Also in attendance were several notable athletes including Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly with his wife and influencer Kat Pressley, former Houston Dynamo player Brian Ching and former Houston Texan Chester Pitts. They were joined on the red carpet by wondrous Cirque du Soleil performers including acrobats, Red Army characters, Wheel of Death performers and Diablo performers.

KOOZA is told through the perspective of The Innocent, a naïve clown who is transported to a bizarre and magical world and taken on a journey of self discovery. In classic Cirque du Soleil fashion, this story is made larger-than-life through death defying acts, amazing costume design, high-flying acrobatics, mystical characters and a moving live score. These stunts combined with the amazing storytelling create a memorable viewing experience.

PC Seen: Mark Sullivan, Sam Governale, Vicki Luna, Lindsay Yates, Remington Bruce, Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson, Houston Ballet principal Connor Walsh, Chita Craft, Doreen Stoller, Cindi Rose, Dominique Sachse, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Lonnie Schiller, actor Grant Goodman, Nick Espinosa and Carlos Meltzer and Derrick Shore.

Cirque du Soleil’s KOOZA runs through Sunday, March 5 at Under the Big Top, Sam Houston Race Park (7575 North Sam Houston Parkway West). For more information, go here.