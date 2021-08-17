3 Must-See Art Exhibits to Visit in Dallas This September

From colorful paintings by emerging and renowned artists to an artistic assemblage of found objects curated by LACMA, these are three new Dallas art exhibits to see this September.

Peter Halley’s “Under the Light,” 2021 will be at Dallas Contemporary’s new exhibit. (Courtesy of Peter Halley)

Peter Halley: CELL GRIDS

Dallas Contemporary

September 25 through February 2022

Painter Peter Halley‘s first Texas exhibition in nearly two decades, CELL GRIDS is a collection of 18 large-scale paintings that will be shown together for the first time at the Dallas Contemporary. Since the ’80s, Halley’s works have blurred the line between geometric abstraction and representation. This new exhibit is a focused presentation of Halley’s work over the last six years.

The DMA recently acquired Naudline Pierre’s “Lest You Fall,” 2019. (Courtesy of the artist)

Naudline Pierre: What Could Be Has Not Yet Appeared

Dallas Museum of Art

September 26 through May 2022

The first solo exhibition of works by Brooklyn-based painter Naudline Pierre, this new DMA exhibit will feature the debut of five new paintings and the DMA’s recent acquisition of “Lest You Fall.” Pierre’s works portray “otherworldly narratives through depictions of supernatural beings entangled in complex scenes of struggle and intimacy.”

Betye Saar’s “Call and Response” will be on display at Nasher Sculpture Center this fall.

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Nasher Sculpture Center

September 25 through January 2022

Organized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), this new exhibit at the Nasher focused on Betye Saar offers the public the first opportunity to view Saar’s sketchbooks. “Call and Response” is an assemblage of found objects that address race, gender, and spirituality. Saar finds these items, such as a cot, ironing board, and birdcage, at flea markets and thrift stores.