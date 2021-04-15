Prepare for All-Day, In-Person Art Gazing at Dallas Gallery Day

B. Chehayeb's "On the day you were born," 2021, at Galleri Urbane

David A. Dreyer's "Sound Dimension, 'Gone and Million Things Leave No Trace, Loosed and it Flows Through Galaxies.' - Han-shan," 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Scuplture Garden

Krista Chalkley's from the exhibit "a thin place," at Ro2 Art in The Cedars

Xxavier Edward Carter's "We Used to Vacation (Black Out Dates)," 2021, at Cluley Projects

Attention art lovers of the Dallas community and its surrounding areas! After about a year of no formal events, Dallas galleries and the Dallas Art Fair are ready to welcome everyone back for Dallas Gallery Day. Acquisition fever is in the air so answer the call on Saturday, April 17; support Dallas’ innovative gallery community; and investigate the stables of these 22 important participating art dealers.



Mask up, social distance, and prepare to gallery hop and acquire on Saturday, April 17, from noon to 8 pm. The day-to-eve event encompasses nearly two-dozen gallery stops, most spun around the Dallas Design District. This curated group of galleries and the Dallas Art Fair have stepped up to create North Texas’ first spring art event of significance: Dallas Gallery Day.

The sister act behind 12.26, Hannah Fagadau and Hilary Fagadau, as well as Sarah Blagden, VIP Relations Director for the Dallas Art Fair, lead the charge on Dallas Gallery Day, the scene’s first full-gallop return to an all-day art happening since the pandemic took hold last year. Showcased in the avant-garde exhibition are works that encompass painting and sculpture, performance art, and video. Featured headliners employ unique materials from bones (Celia Eberle at Cris Worley Fine Arts), to unexpected mixed media (Vince Jones at Liliana Bloch Gallery), while others create in the traditional oil on canvas.

Aesthetics range from David Aylsworth’s acclaimed abstraction at Holly Johnson Gallery to Keer Tanchak‘s cheeky feminist figuration at 12.26.

Keer Tanchak’s Aimant, 2021, at 12.26.

One of the stars of Dallas Gallery Day is Liss LaFleur at Galleri Urbane, whose unforgettable video, Don’t Worry Baby, 2020, steals the show.

Liss LaFleur’s “Don’t Worry Baby,” 2020, at Galleri Urbane

Also, among the best bets are Anna Membrino’s moody, cinematic canvases at Erin Cluley Gallery, and Jeff Parrott‘s raucous performance at Ro2 Art Downtown.

Anna Membrino’s “Drumlin,” 2021, at Erin Cluley Gallery.

So what special aspects of the day are planned, you may ask? All participating galleries share the same hours and provide refreshments. Some galleries will also be offering artist/curator talks, live music, performances, or other types of programming in their space.

Even though many of us are vaccinated, we still want to keep everyone’s well being in mind: All galleries require masks, social distancing, and limited capacity at any one time.

Calendar this date: Dallas Gallery Day 2021, Saturday, April 17, noon to 8 pm. Full exhibition lineup and details can be found here.