Prepare for All-Day, In-Person Art Gazing at Dallas Gallery Day

Janet Werner’s “Orange Chair,” 2021, at 12.26
Dornith Doherty’s “Crosswind,” 2019, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Celia Eberle’s “City of Bones,” 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Nitashia Johnson’s “Free,” 2020, at SITE131
Vince Jones’ “Cuckoo Clock,” 2021, at Liliana Bloch Gallery
Anna Fritzel’s “From the Series Frozen, #1,” 2021, at SITE131
Xxavier Edward Carter’s “We Used to Vacation (Black Out Dates),” 2021, at Cluley Projects
Anna Membrino’s “Drumlin,” 2021, at Erin Cluley Gallery
David Aylsworth’s “Brazen Overtures,” 2018, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Ari Marcopoulos “nora chipaumire #PUNK,” at Galerie Frank Elbaz
Eric Cruikshank’s “Untitled 1,” 2020, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Jeff Parrott’s “Psyexpression Performance,” at Ro2 Art Downtown
Simon Waranch’s “Green Murinbe Cylinder,” 2021, at Craighead Green Gallery
Keer Tanchak’s “Aimant,” 2021, at 12.26
Krista Chalkley’s from the exhibit “a thin place,” at Ro2 Art in The Cedars
Joshua Hagler’s “Between Earth and Here,” 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Xxavier Edward Carter’s from the exhibit “Anh Yēu Em,” at Ex Ovo
David A. Dreyer’s “Sound Dimension, ‘Gone and Million Things Leave No Trace, Loosed and it Flows Through Galaxies.’ – Han-shan,” 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Scuplture Garden
Emily LaCour’s “The Ties that Bind,” 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden
dallas gallery day Liss LaFleur’s “Don’t Worry Baby,” 2020, at Galleri Urbane
B. Chehayeb’s “On the day you were born,” 2021, at Galleri Urbane
01
21

Janet Werner's "Orange Chair," 2021, at 12.26

02
21

Dornith Doherty's "Crosswind," 2019, at Holly Johnson Gallery

03
21

Celia Eberle's "City of Bones," 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts

04
21

Nitashia Johnson's "Free," 2020, at SITE131

05
21

Vince Jones' "Cuckoo Clock," 2021, at Liliana Bloch Gallery

06
21

Anna Fritzel's "From the Series Frozen, #1," 2021, at SITE131

07
21

Xxavier Edward Carter's "We Used to Vacation (Black Out Dates)," 2021, at Cluley Projects

08
21

Anna Membrino's "Drumlin," 2021, at Erin Cluley Gallery

09
21

David Aylsworth's "Brazen Overtures," 2018, at Holly Johnson Gallery

10
21

Ari Marcopoulos "nora chipaumire #PUNK," at Galerie Frank Elbaz

11
21

Eric Cruikshank's "Untitled 1," 2020, at Holly Johnson Gallery

12
21

Jeff Parrott's "Psyexpression Performance," at Ro2 Art Downtown

13
21

Simon Waranch's "Green Murinbe Cylinder," 2021, at Craighead Green Gallery

14
21

Keer Tanchak's "Aimant," 2021, at 12.26

15
21

Krista Chalkley's from the exhibit "a thin place," at Ro2 Art in The Cedars

16
21

Joshua Hagler's "Between Earth and Here," 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts

17
21

Xxavier Edward Carter's from the exhibit "Anh Yēu Em," at Ex Ovo

18
21

David A. Dreyer's "Sound Dimension, 'Gone and Million Things Leave No Trace, Loosed and it Flows Through Galaxies.' - Han-shan," 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Scuplture Garden

19
21

Emily LaCour’s “The Ties that Bind,” 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden

20
21

Liss LaFleur's "Don't Worry Baby," 2020, at Galleri Urbane

21
21

B. Chehayeb's "On the day you were born," 2021, at Galleri Urbane

Janet Werner’s “Orange Chair,” 2021, at 12.26
Dornith Doherty’s “Crosswind,” 2019, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Celia Eberle’s “City of Bones,” 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Nitashia Johnson’s “Free,” 2020, at SITE131
Vince Jones’ “Cuckoo Clock,” 2021, at Liliana Bloch Gallery
Anna Fritzel’s “From the Series Frozen, #1,” 2021, at SITE131
Xxavier Edward Carter’s “We Used to Vacation (Black Out Dates),” 2021, at Cluley Projects
Anna Membrino’s “Drumlin,” 2021, at Erin Cluley Gallery
David Aylsworth’s “Brazen Overtures,” 2018, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Ari Marcopoulos “nora chipaumire #PUNK,” at Galerie Frank Elbaz
Eric Cruikshank’s “Untitled 1,” 2020, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Jeff Parrott’s “Psyexpression Performance,” at Ro2 Art Downtown
Simon Waranch’s “Green Murinbe Cylinder,” 2021, at Craighead Green Gallery
Keer Tanchak’s “Aimant,” 2021, at 12.26
Krista Chalkley’s from the exhibit “a thin place,” at Ro2 Art in The Cedars
Joshua Hagler’s “Between Earth and Here,” 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Xxavier Edward Carter’s from the exhibit “Anh Yēu Em,” at Ex Ovo
David A. Dreyer’s “Sound Dimension, ‘Gone and Million Things Leave No Trace, Loosed and it Flows Through Galaxies.’ – Han-shan,” 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Scuplture Garden
Emily LaCour’s “The Ties that Bind,” 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden
dallas gallery day Liss LaFleur’s “Don’t Worry Baby,” 2020, at Galleri Urbane
B. Chehayeb’s “On the day you were born,” 2021, at Galleri Urbane
Arts / Galleries

Prepare for All-Day, In-Person Art Gazing at Dallas Gallery Day

The Dallas Art Fair and a Curated Group of Innovative Galleries Came Together for the Avant-Garde Exhibition

BY Catherine D. Anspon and Crystal Correa // 04.15.21
Janet Werner's "Orange Chair," 2021, at 12.26
Dornith Doherty's "Crosswind," 2019, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Celia Eberle's "City of Bones," 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Nitashia Johnson's "Free," 2020, at SITE131
Vince Jones' "Cuckoo Clock," 2021, at Liliana Bloch Gallery
Anna Fritzel's "From the Series Frozen, #1," 2021, at SITE131
Xxavier Edward Carter's "We Used to Vacation (Black Out Dates)," 2021, at Cluley Projects
Anna Membrino's "Drumlin," 2021, at Erin Cluley Gallery
David Aylsworth's "Brazen Overtures," 2018, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Ari Marcopoulos "nora chipaumire #PUNK," at Galerie Frank Elbaz
Eric Cruikshank's "Untitled 1," 2020, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Jeff Parrott's "Psyexpression Performance," at Ro2 Art Downtown
Simon Waranch's "Green Murinbe Cylinder," 2021, at Craighead Green Gallery
Keer Tanchak's "Aimant," 2021, at 12.26
Krista Chalkley's from the exhibit "a thin place," at Ro2 Art in The Cedars
Joshua Hagler's "Between Earth and Here," 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Xxavier Edward Carter's from the exhibit "Anh Yēu Em," at Ex Ovo
David A. Dreyer's "Sound Dimension, 'Gone and Million Things Leave No Trace, Loosed and it Flows Through Galaxies.' - Han-shan," 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Scuplture Garden
Emily LaCour’s “The Ties that Bind,” 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden
Liss LaFleur's "Don't Worry Baby," 2020, at Galleri Urbane
B. Chehayeb's "On the day you were born," 2021, at Galleri Urbane
1
21

Janet Werner's "Orange Chair," 2021, at 12.26

2
21

Dornith Doherty's "Crosswind," 2019, at Holly Johnson Gallery

3
21

Celia Eberle's "City of Bones," 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts

4
21

Nitashia Johnson's "Free," 2020, at SITE131

5
21

Vince Jones' "Cuckoo Clock," 2021, at Liliana Bloch Gallery

6
21

Anna Fritzel's "From the Series Frozen, #1," 2021, at SITE131

7
21

Xxavier Edward Carter's "We Used to Vacation (Black Out Dates)," 2021, at Cluley Projects

8
21

Anna Membrino's "Drumlin," 2021, at Erin Cluley Gallery

9
21

David Aylsworth's "Brazen Overtures," 2018, at Holly Johnson Gallery

10
21

Ari Marcopoulos "nora chipaumire #PUNK," at Galerie Frank Elbaz

11
21

Eric Cruikshank's "Untitled 1," 2020, at Holly Johnson Gallery

12
21

Jeff Parrott's "Psyexpression Performance," at Ro2 Art Downtown

13
21

Simon Waranch's "Green Murinbe Cylinder," 2021, at Craighead Green Gallery

14
21

Keer Tanchak's "Aimant," 2021, at 12.26

15
21

Krista Chalkley's from the exhibit "a thin place," at Ro2 Art in The Cedars

16
21

Joshua Hagler's "Between Earth and Here," 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts

17
21

Xxavier Edward Carter's from the exhibit "Anh Yēu Em," at Ex Ovo

18
21

David A. Dreyer's "Sound Dimension, 'Gone and Million Things Leave No Trace, Loosed and it Flows Through Galaxies.' - Han-shan," 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Scuplture Garden

19
21

Emily LaCour’s “The Ties that Bind,” 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden

20
21

Liss LaFleur's "Don't Worry Baby," 2020, at Galleri Urbane

21
21

B. Chehayeb's "On the day you were born," 2021, at Galleri Urbane

Attention art lovers of the Dallas community and its surrounding areas! After about a year of no formal events, Dallas galleries and the Dallas Art Fair are ready to welcome everyone back for Dallas Gallery Day. Acquisition fever is in the air so answer the call on Saturday, April 17; support Dallas’ innovative gallery community; and investigate the stables of these 22 important participating art dealers.

Mask up, social distance, and prepare to gallery hop and acquire on Saturday, April 17, from noon to 8 pm. The day-to-eve event encompasses nearly two-dozen gallery stops, most spun around the Dallas Design District. This curated group of galleries and the Dallas Art Fair have stepped up to create North Texas’ first spring art event of significance: Dallas Gallery Day.

The sister act behind 12.26, Hannah Fagadau and Hilary Fagadau, as well as Sarah Blagden, VIP Relations Director for the Dallas Art Fair, lead the charge on Dallas Gallery Day, the scene’s first full-gallop return to an all-day art happening since the pandemic took hold last year. Showcased in the avant-garde exhibition are works that encompass painting and sculpture, performance art, and video. Featured headliners employ unique materials from bones (Celia Eberle at Cris Worley Fine Arts), to unexpected mixed media (Vince Jones at Liliana Bloch Gallery), while others create in the traditional oil on canvas.

Aesthetics range from David Aylsworth’s acclaimed abstraction at Holly Johnson Gallery to Keer Tanchak‘s cheeky feminist figuration at 12.26.

Keer Tanchak's "Aimant," 2021 at 12.26.
Keer Tanchak’s Aimant, 2021, at 12.26.

One of the stars of Dallas Gallery Day is Liss LaFleur at Galleri Urbane, whose unforgettable video, Don’t Worry Baby, 2020, steals the show.

Liss LaFleur’s “Don’t Worry Baby,” 2020, at Galleri Urbane
Liss LaFleur’s “Don’t Worry Baby,” 2020, at Galleri Urbane

Also, among the best bets are Anna Membrino’s moody, cinematic canvases at Erin Cluley Gallery, and Jeff Parrott‘s raucous performance at Ro2 Art Downtown.

Anna Membrino’s “Drumlin,” 2021, at Erin Cluley Gallery.
Anna Membrino’s “Drumlin,” 2021, at Erin Cluley Gallery.

So what special aspects of the day are planned, you may ask? All participating galleries share the same hours and provide refreshments. Some galleries will also be offering artist/curator talks, live music, performances, or other types of programming in their space.

Even though many of us are vaccinated, we still want to keep everyone’s well being in mind: All galleries require masks, social distancing, and limited capacity at any one time.

Calendar this date: Dallas Gallery Day 2021, Saturday, April 17, noon to 8 pm. Full exhibition lineup and details can be found here.

Janet Werner’s “Orange Chair,” 2021, at 12.26
Dornith Doherty’s “Crosswind,” 2019, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Celia Eberle’s “City of Bones,” 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Nitashia Johnson’s “Free,” 2020, at SITE131
Vince Jones’ “Cuckoo Clock,” 2021, at Liliana Bloch Gallery
Anna Fritzel’s “From the Series Frozen, #1,” 2021, at SITE131
Xxavier Edward Carter’s “We Used to Vacation (Black Out Dates),” 2021, at Cluley Projects
Anna Membrino’s “Drumlin,” 2021, at Erin Cluley Gallery
David Aylsworth’s “Brazen Overtures,” 2018, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Ari Marcopoulos “nora chipaumire #PUNK,” at Galerie Frank Elbaz
Eric Cruikshank’s “Untitled 1,” 2020, at Holly Johnson Gallery
Jeff Parrott’s “Psyexpression Performance,” at Ro2 Art Downtown
Simon Waranch’s “Green Murinbe Cylinder,” 2021, at Craighead Green Gallery
Keer Tanchak’s “Aimant,” 2021, at 12.26
Krista Chalkley’s from the exhibit “a thin place,” at Ro2 Art in The Cedars
Joshua Hagler’s “Between Earth and Here,” 2020, at Cris Worley Fine Arts
Xxavier Edward Carter’s from the exhibit “Anh Yēu Em,” at Ex Ovo
David A. Dreyer’s “Sound Dimension, ‘Gone and Million Things Leave No Trace, Loosed and it Flows Through Galaxies.’ – Han-shan,” 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Scuplture Garden
Emily LaCour’s “The Ties that Bind,” 2020, at Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden
dallas gallery day Liss LaFleur’s “Don’t Worry Baby,” 2020, at Galleri Urbane
B. Chehayeb’s “On the day you were born,” 2021, at Galleri Urbane
The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
8880 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8880 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
8880 Chatsworth Drive
755 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

755 Marchmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,590,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
755 Marchmont Drive
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
2727 Kirby at River Oaks
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
6040 Glen Cove Street
Glen Cove
FOR SALE

6040 Glen Cove Street
Houston, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
6040 Glen Cove Street
2642 Boot Ranch Circle
Boot Ranch Golf Community
FOR SALE

2642 Boot Ranch Circle
Fredericksburg , TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Justin Cop
This property is listed by: Justin Cop (830) 998-2895 Email Realtor
2642 Boot Ranch Circle
1 Finisterre Street
Rockport
FOR SALE

1 Finisterre Street
Rockport, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
1 Finisterre Street
109 Radney Road
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

109 Radney Road
Houston, TX

$6,950,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
109 Radney Road
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
10 Wynden Oaks Court
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

10 Wynden Oaks Court
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
10 Wynden Oaks Court
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X