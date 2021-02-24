Arts

The Dallas Arts News You Need to Know This March

Frida Kahlo, Yoshitomo Nara's First Texas Museum Solo, and '80s Fashion

BY // 02.24.21
Frida Kahlo Dallas Museum of Art

An exhibition focused on five works from Frida Kahlo's career will be on display at the DMA starting in March. (Courtesy of DMA)

While we remain cautiously optimistic about the year 2021, the Dallas arts scene is already delivering. Here are the new exhibitions and shows you need to know for the spring weeks ahead.

Frida Kahlo: Five Works

On March 7, the Dallas Museum of Art is debuting their newest exhibit focused on acclaimed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Featuring five key works from the artist, the installation will allow you to explore Kahlo’s career as a still life painter and “her reflection of events on her adventurous life.”

 

159 NO WAR, 2019
Yoshitomo Nara’s NO
WAR, 2019, at Dallas
Contemporary (courtesy of the artist, Blum & Poe, and Pace Gallery)

Year of Yoshitomo

Postponed due to Covid-19, Yoshitomo Nara’s I Forgot Their Names and Often Can’t Remember Their Faces but Remember Their Voices Well will debut at Dallas Contemporary on March 20. A leader of the Superflat movement, Nara traveled to Texas to install a monumental museum show — his first museum solo in the state — at the Design District museum. The exhibit will be on display until August 22.

(For more on the exhibit, see PaperCity‘s exclusive interview with Dallas Contemporary adjunct curator Pedro Alonzo.)

 

Galleria Dallas
Explore ’80s fashion at Galleria Dallas’ newest art exhibit “She’s Got the Look: Fashion from the ’80s.” (Courtesy of Galleria Dallas)

She’s Got the Look — Fashions from the ’80s

Beginning March 5, the Galleria Dallas is hosting a new exhibit at their Level 1 Exhibit space highlighting ’80s fashion. On display at the mall until April 3, the immersive exhibit features multimedia displays and music from the decade curated by Ken Weber (former TV and film costumer and co-owner of beloved Henderson Avenue shop Vintage Martini). You’ll be able to explore more than 60 looks from top ’80s designers, including Oscar de la Renta and Valentino, as well as original costumes from Dynasty, Dallas, and Charlie’s Angels.

 

Devoted Dallas Museum of Art
“Devoted” will be on display starting March 7 at the DMA. (Courtesy of DMA)

Devoted: Art and Spirituality in Mexico and New Mexico

Also on display at the Dallas Museum of Art beginning on March 7, this new exhibit features devotional works drawn from the DMA’s Latin American collection. From depictions of Christ and the Virgin Mary to saints and other figures that have played a role in Catholicism, the exhibit takes a closer look at the artistic qualities of these objects.

 

Nasher Sculpture Shelby David Meier
Check out Dallas-based artist Shelby David Meier’s new exhibit at the Nasher. (Courtesy of the Nasher)

Shelby David Meier: A Part of the Whole

Head to Nasher Sculpture Center starting this Thursday, February 25 for a new Nasher Public exhibit by Dallas-artist Shelby David Meier. The A Part of the Whole exhibit will be on display until March 21 in the Nasher Store gallery and features works that consider the role of everyday objects (Styrofoam cups, takeout boxes) and how they play into our lives.

