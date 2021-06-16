Lauren Cross Nasher Public
A later unveiling of Lauren Cross' neon arbor for the project is planned for early July.

Lauren Cross' installation in the For Oak Cliff lobby signifies the announcement of freedom spreading across the country. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth-based artist Lauren Cross created the installation for Nasher Public's second offsite project, in collaboration with For Oak Cliff.

Arts

Nasher Public’s Latest Project Commemorates Juneteenth in Oak Cliff

Artist Lauren Cross' "A Moment of Silence / Let Freedom Ring" Debuts This Weekend

BY // 06.16.21
Nasher Sculpture Center’s second offsite Nasher Public project ever is debuting just in time to commemorate Juneteenth this Saturday. In collaboration with For Oak Cliff, an organization that works to liberate the South Dallas neighborhood from systemic oppression, A Moment of Silence / Let Freedom Ring will be on view from June 19 through September 19.

Fort Worth-based artist Lauren Cross‘s Nasher Public installation is inspired by Juneteenth, which commemorates the formal announcement of the abolition of slavery in Galveston, Texas in 1865. Cross’ piece is an imagination of the word spreading throughout the country. Located in the lobby of the For Oak Cliff headquarters, the installation features trees, water, and words signifying the news of freedom being shared. Past Juneteenth parade images and civil rights marches will accompany the piece.

On Friday, June 18 at 6 pm, Cross will host an online panel discussion on Juneteenth with artist Vicki Meek, who recently had her own Nasher Public exhibit, and founder of Art|library deco Kymberly Keaton. You can register for the event here.

In celebration of Juneteenth, on June 19 at 8:30 am, Cross will lead a two-and-a-half-mile walk around the For Oak Cliff headquarters at 907 E. Ledbetter Drive. The unveiling of the second part of the project, an outdoor neon arbor, is planned for early July.

