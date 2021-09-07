James Surls’ “This Place, Everywhere” evokes, the past, the present, and the future, and makes one ponder what they all can mean.

Dallas is a great city, full of everything wonderful that life has to offer. The restaurants and bars are diverse and excellent, its green spaces and parks are among the best in the nation, and the rich cultural scene is, well, outstanding. Whether your passion is art, music, ballet, or the theater, Dallas’ cultural institutions are the envy of cities everywhere.

One of the Big D’s cultural riches is the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, which was founded in 1984 by Dallas-area Holocaust survivors. Its mission is to “teach the history of the Holocaust and advance human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference.” The verdict has long been in, and there’s no disagreement that the museum has fulfilled its founders’ vision.

If you haven’t visited the new building since its opening in 2019, or if it’s been a while since you have, here are 10 reasons to plan a day at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. From unique exhibits to features that are sure to enlighten, move, educate, and inspire, this museum is a must-visit in Dallas’ West End. There’s something for everyone. And taken as a whole, the museum comprises a blockbuster-worthy intellectual and emotional locus of learning and reflection. (Some of the exhibits have closing dates, so check the museum’s website when planning your visit).

1. The Book Smugglers

The Book Smugglers special exhibition at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum tells the unbelievable true story of the heroic Vilnius ghetto residents who rescued thousands of rare books and manuscripts by hiding them on their persons, burying them in bunkers, and smuggling them across borders. They bravely used their cunning to safeguard and rescue documents that helped preserve an important legacy, one that continues to fascinate and teach.

The Book Smugglers is on view through January 2nd.