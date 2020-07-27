Pay It No Mind by Brian Kenny
Dream by Jeremy Biggers
Stay, Wild, Texas Dallas
01
03

"Pay It No Mind" (Courtesy of Brian Kenny)

02
03

"Dream" by Jeremy Biggers

03
03

"Stay, Wild, Texas" can be found in Trinity Groves near the Overlook.

Pay It No Mind by Brian Kenny
Dream by Jeremy Biggers
Stay, Wild, Texas Dallas
Arts / Museums / Arts - Dallas

Dallas Museum of Art Driving Tour Showcases the City’s Accessible Masterpieces — Both Historic and Brand New

13 Local Artworks, All Viewable From the Comfort of Your Car

BY // 07.27.20
"Pay It No Mind" (Courtesy of Brian Kenny)
"Dream" by Jeremy Biggers
"Stay, Wild, Texas" can be found in Trinity Groves near the Overlook.
1
3

"Pay It No Mind" (Courtesy of Brian Kenny)

2
3

"Dream" by Jeremy Biggers

3
3

"Stay, Wild, Texas" can be found in Trinity Groves near the Overlook.

Though Fort Worth museums have begun welcoming back visitors, Dallas’ institutions have remained closed during the summer of the pandemic. Thankfully, the DMA has come up with a fun alternative: the Dallas Public Art Tour. The interactive map features 13 must-see outdoor artworks that can be viewed from the comfort of your car, or during a neighborhood stroll.

Starting at the entrance of the DMA on Ross Avenue, “Ave” by Mark Di Suvero is the first sculpture the museum suggests visiting on the map. Made up of 12,000 pounds of red-orange painted steel, the giant sculpture was created in 1973 and is a part of the museum’s permanent Contemporary Art collection. More likely than not, “Ave” will be a familiar sight for any Dallasite who’s spent time downtown, but the Dallas Publix Art Tour offers an opportunity to slow down and take in the messages behind our city’s public art.

Next, the map suggests a drive to Oak Lawn, where “Pay It No Mind” by Brian Kenny resides. The mural, situated behind a Cedar Springs tattoo parlor, honors Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, two transgender women of color who pioneered the Stonewall Riots and Queer Liberation Movement. It’s currently the largest mural in the U.S. dedicated to two transgender people.

Over in Uptown, the third suggested stop on the self-guided tour is David Newton’s “The Dream of Freedom” at Freedman’s Cemetery Memorial. The landmark destination features five sculptures by Newton commemorating the lives of 5,000 freed slaves who were buried here.

Next, you’ll head back to downtown’s West End to view Erik Blome’s “Rosa Parks,” commissioned by DART. At El Centro College, make sure to check out Dallas artist Kate Firth’s “Ashley,” a sculpture made of raw industrial steel and painted with bright colors. Naturally, “The Pegasus” by Texlite is on the this tour. Now located at Omni Hotel, the restored Dallas icon sat atop the Magnolia Building from 1934 to 1999 dotting the city skyline. The “Dallas Piece” by Henry Moore in front of Dallas City Hall completes the downtown section of the tour.

 

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
Spread Love Not Hate Dallas Museum of Art Tour
“Spread Love Not Hate” (Courtesy of FOX 4 News)

Heading east to Deep Ellum, a new mural called “Spread Love Not Hate” can be seen along Elm Street. Dallas-based painter Gabriel Thomas transformed boarded up windows into portraits of George Floyd, Atatiana Jefferson, Jordan Edwards, and Botham Jean. In Fair Park, be sure to visit “Dream” by Jeremy Biggers. You can also drive by another of Biggers’ great pieces at 338 W. Jefferson Avenue — a two-story mural of Selena.

In Trinity Groves, set your sights on “Stay, Wild, Texas” by Stephanie “SM” Sanz. The 2019 mural was a part of a project to beautify the warehouse-ridden area — three cowgirls really brighten up an otherwise dilapidated street. While you’re nearby, you might as well go catch some incredible views of the Dallas skyline from the Trinity Groves Overlook.

The Sky the trees and the water Dallas Museum of Art Tour
“The Sky, The Trees, and The Water” (Courtesy of Sour Grapes Crew)

Another new mural just south down the Trinity River in Oak Cliff, “The Sky, The Trees, and The Water” by Sour Grapes Crew is a fun and colorful mural with three sections emphasizing different aspects of river-adjacent nature.

Lastly, number 13 on the list, “Selena Forever” is a mural located on the side of Country Burger. By local artists Ponchaveli and Arturo Donjuan, the piece was done in just four hours during the annual 214Selena celebration in 2017.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4107 Milton St
West University
FOR SALE

4107 Milton St
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4107 Milton St
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Gaywood
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
11 Congressional Cir
Carlton Woods Creekside
FOR SALE

11 Congressional Cir
The Woodlands, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Jo Anne Johnson
This property is listed by: Jo Anne Johnson (713) 703-3316 Email Realtor
11 Congressional Cir
8626 Prichett Dr
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

8626 Prichett Dr
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
8626 Prichett Dr
1410 Chantilly Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1410 Chantilly Ln
Houston, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1410 Chantilly Ln
901 Redan St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

901 Redan St
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
901 Redan St
2535 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2535 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$7,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2535 Inwood Dr
2131 Pelham Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2131 Pelham Dr
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2131 Pelham Dr
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
1647 Bissonnet St
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1647 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX

$1,279,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
1647 Bissonnet St
1527 Milford St
Southampton Area
FOR SALE

1527 Milford St
Houston, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
1527 Milford St
815 Leverkuhn St
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Leverkuhn St
Houston, TX

$439,999 Learn More about this property
Meghan Cornelius
This property is listed by: Meghan Cornelius (832) 910-2806 Email Realtor
815 Leverkuhn St
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
3219 University Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Blvd
1826 Nantucket Dr
Westhaven Estates
FOR SALE

1826 Nantucket Dr
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1826 Nantucket Dr
1728 Nicholson St
Heights
FOR SALE

1728 Nicholson St
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Jacqui Kneese
This property is listed by: Jacqui Kneese (713) 826-0005 Email Realtor
1728 Nicholson St
312 Carnarvon Dr
Memorial Close-In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Dr
Houston, TX

$6,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
312 Carnarvon Dr
2710 Westgrove Ln
West Grove Court
FOR SALE

2710 Westgrove Ln
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
2710 Westgrove Ln
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X