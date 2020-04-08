Virtual Tours and Activities from Dallas Museums Make it Easy to Keep Learning

"Serenade is Not Dead" is currently available to tour online at the Dallas Contemporary.

Installation view of 2020 Nasher Prize winner Michael Rakowitz's "The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist (Recovered, Missing, Stolen Series)," 2007, at Lombard-Freid Projects, New York. For the past 12 years, the Chicago-based sculptor has been creating work that questions the destruction wrought by the Iraqi war. (Courtesy the artist and Lombard-Freid Projects)

Just because we can’t physically visit our favorite Dallas museums right now doesn’t mean we aren’t able to continue to experience and learn from them. Several of the city’s best art, science, and history museums have expanded their digital and virtual content so we can still enjoy them while at home.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science

The Perot Museum has started a weekly series online called “Amaze Your Brain at Home,”which includes video sessions that allow viewers to learn how to engineer an electrical circuit, sing about gravity, and design a hovercraft using household items.

Week two of the series explores weather and nature, inspiring kids and adults to hunt for bugs in the backyard and build your own barometer.

Flores Mexicanas: Women in Modern Mexican Art debuts at the DMA.

Dallas Museum of Art

Along with a new virtual tour each week of new exhibitions like Flores Mexicanas: Women in Modern Mexican Art, DMA at Home offers behind-the-scenes stories, guides, activities, and more for homebound art lovers. You can also explore their recent Speechless: different by design exhibition and all sorts of other content by signing up for the “Museum Mondays” newsletter.

Nasher Sculpture Center

Nasher from Home is another great educational and artistic resource. Users can explore several art activities and lessons, watch video highlights of past events, learn more about the latest Nasher Prize winner, and more.

“Serenade is Not Dead” is currently available to tour online at the Dallas Contemporary.

Dallas Contemporary

Dallas’ premiere contemporary art museum, Dallas Contemporary, is also offering a DC From Home program. Users can virtually visit the museum’s current exhibit, serenade is not dead, by Joël Andrianomearisoa and do at-home activities, including word searches and making your own slime.

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The newly opened Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is now hosting virtual lectures each Thursday to keep the historical education going. The West End museum is also hosting kid’s story times, family-friendly and adult book clubs online. Check out the programming here.