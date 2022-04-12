The Nasher Prize Gala’s Glorious Return in the Dallas Arts District

The art world is just cool. Case in point: the recent Nasher Prize weekend of programs, which culminated with a black-tie gala in the Museum’s sculpture garden. Esteemed guests flew in from all over the globe to take part in the scholarly discussions that are part of the Nasher Sculpture Center‘s ongoing Nasher Prize Dialogues as well as attend the grand dinner. All in celebration of the 2022 laureate Nairy Baghramian,

This annual event presents a living artist with the distinction of being chosen by an international jury comprised of distinguished museum directors, renowned curators, acclaimed artists, and art historians. Given that the Nasher is one of the very few institutions that is specifically focused on the exhibition and study of modern and contemporary sculpture (it’s collection has over 300 masterpieces by artists such as Calder, Picasso, and Rodin) it made complete sense when they launched this initiative six years ago. Past laureates of the Prize include Michael Rakowitz, Theaster Gates, Isa Genzken, Pierre Huyghe, and Doris Salcedo.

The avant-garde guests (this was not your typical North Texas black-tie event) wore bold frocks (I spotted a stunning yellow Balmain with voluminous pleating on my friend Christen Wilson) and colorful jackets as they enjoyed the cocktail hour on the patio behind the glorious Renzo Piano-designed building before making the dramatic walk down to a tent on the far side of the sculpture garden. During that promenade, they enjoyed the music that was created by activating sound sculptures designed by mid-century artist Harry Bertoia, which are part of the exhibition currently on view: Harry Bertoia: Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life.

In the stunning and moodily lit tent (the space was designed by Stage Works with exquisite florals by Grange Hall), guests mingled about catching up with friends from the art world. Perhaps for the first time in many months or years as many art fairs have been postponed as well as this annual award gala — which hasn’t been in-person since 2019. All were there to raise glass in honor of the artist who was awarded the Prize for the impact her work has had in the medium of sculpture. That evening also served as the premiere of an original documentary short film on the Iranian-born, Berlin-based artist’s life and work.

The meal was an eclectic menu created by Chef Juan Garrido of Art 2 Catering that featured a roasted baby carrot salad with harissa and maple syrup olives, zucchini ribbon, kale, and turmeric vinaigrette. The assortment of wines paired with each course had been provided by the Green Family Art Foundation. Those at the podium (beyond Baghramian) that evening included Jeremy Strick, the Nasher Sculpture Center’s Director; Nancy Nasher, daughter of museum founders Ray and Patsy Nasher; and the chairs of this year’s Nasher Prize Nancy Carlson and Adriana Perales. Strick shared some poignant words about the difficulty over the past few years —”In the years since we last convened to celebrate, much has changed in the world, and our sense of physical security and our connection to the community have been challenged greatly. At the same time, the things that really matter, the things that sustain us through hardship and struggle, have resounded, clearly and with force — art, for one thing, and its perennial ability to help us process the experience of the world around us, however fraught.”

I found myself in great company as I had been seated with Zoe Bonnette (my date for the evening), Max and Ben Trowbridge, Mark Giambrone, and the recently announced new director of the Dallas Contemporary Carolina Alvarez Mathies. Max and I had lots to catch up on as she has been traveling around the country doing trunk shows for her soigné clothing line, Eve and Max, which focuses on a conscious ethos to reimagine the lifecycle of fashion as well as working on this year’s ReuNight (the annual fundraiser which supports the Family Place). Carolina had us all hanging on her every word as she shared her vision for the future of our beloved Contemporary.

Other art world notables spotted at the evening’s gala included Prize jurors Yuko Hasegawa and Pablo Leon de la Barra; artists Sita and Piero Golia; collectors Marguerite Hoffman (who recently published a stunning book, Amor Mundi — The Collection of Marguerite Steed Hoffman), Jennifer and John Eagle, Patrick Collins, and Cindy and Howard Rachofsky; art advisor Loring Randolph; and art historian Miwon Kwon.