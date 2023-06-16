Emerging Collectors Brunches Give Houston’s Art Scene a Boost — Fueling the Next Generation of Art Lovers

HAA CEO John Abodeely, Vernique Hutchinson Francis, Zsavon Butler, hosts Jakeen & Garfield Johnson at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
ECBMarch161
ECBMarch94
ECBMarch207
ECBMarch195
ECBMarch179
ECBMarch172
ECBMarch128
ECBMarch127
ECBMarch91
ECBMarch39
ECBMarch26
ECBMarch15
ECBMarch7
Brunch-25
Brunch-46
Brunch-76
Brunch-78
Terri Hamm made the scene at an Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Brunch-81
Brunch-83
Brunch-85
Brunch-92
Brunch-96
Brunch-97
Brunch-102
Brunch-106
ECBApril16
ECBApril99
01
29

HAA CEO John Abodeely, Vernique Hutchinson Francis, Zsavon Butler, hosts Jakeen & Garfield Johnson at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

02
29

Madyson Chavez, Marc Furi, Michele Leal, Natalya Milton, Nicholas Stuart, Wayne Bell, host Garfield Johnson, Barry Barnes, Danté Milton, Alim Adatia at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

03
29

Shavon Morris, Lauren Body, Troy Hamm, Terri Hamm, Jakeen Johnson, Zsavon Butler, John Abodeely at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

04
29

Kheli Willetts, John Abodeely at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

05
29

Janice Bond, Madyson Chavez, Barry Barnes at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

06
29

Natalya Milton, Nicholas Stuart, Janice Bond, Janice's daughter at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

07
29

Zsavon Butler, John Abodeely, Merian Sherrod, Porshaé Brown, Fallon Vaughn, De’Mond Vaughn at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

08
29

Shavon Morris at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

09
29

Madyson Chavez, Natalya Milton, Wayne Bell, Barry Barnes, Danté Milton, Alim Adatia at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

10
29

Raquel Seymone at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

11
29

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Zsavon Butler at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

12
29

Michele Leal, Alim Adatia and Madyson Chavez at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

13
29

Zsavon Butler, Vernique Hutchinson Francis, Jakeen Johnson at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

14
29

Merian Sherrod, Terri Hamm at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

15
29

Delita Martin, Ann Johnson at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

16
29

Delita Martin, Sixto Wagan at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

17
29

Raquel Seymone, Kenetha Belizaire at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

18
29

Stefanie Jones, Iris Garcia at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

19
29

Terri Hamm made the scene at an Emerging Collectors Brunch. (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

20
29

George Reff at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

21
29

Kameron Lyons at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

22
29

Vernique Francis, Beryl Basham at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

23
29

Monét Shannon, Terence Hobdy at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

24
29

Reneisha Henry at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

25
29

Porshaé Brown at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

26
29

Guests outdoors at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

27
29

Jasmine & Joel Nwigwe at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

28
29

Sergio, Janice Bond at the April Emerging Collector's Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

29
29

Delita Martin, Kaima Akarue, John Abodeely at the April Emerging Collector's Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

HAA CEO John Abodeely, Vernique Hutchinson Francis, Zsavon Butler, hosts Jakeen & Garfield Johnson at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
ECBMarch161
ECBMarch94
ECBMarch207
ECBMarch195
ECBMarch179
ECBMarch172
ECBMarch128
ECBMarch127
ECBMarch91
ECBMarch39
ECBMarch26
ECBMarch15
ECBMarch7
Brunch-25
Brunch-46
Brunch-76
Brunch-78
Terri Hamm made the scene at an Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Brunch-81
Brunch-83
Brunch-85
Brunch-92
Brunch-96
Brunch-97
Brunch-102
Brunch-106
ECBApril16
ECBApril99
Arts / Galleries

Emerging Collectors Brunches Give Houston’s Art Scene a Boost — Fueling the Next Generation of Art Lovers

These Intimate Meals Spark Real Conversations

BY // 06.16.23
HAA CEO John Abodeely, Vernique Hutchinson Francis, Zsavon Butler, hosts Jakeen & Garfield Johnson at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Madyson Chavez, Marc Furi, Michele Leal, Natalya Milton, Nicholas Stuart, Wayne Bell, host Garfield Johnson, Barry Barnes, Danté Milton, Alim Adatia at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Shavon Morris, Lauren Body, Troy Hamm, Terri Hamm, Jakeen Johnson, Zsavon Butler, John Abodeely at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Kheli Willetts, John Abodeely at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Janice Bond, Madyson Chavez, Barry Barnes at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Natalya Milton, Nicholas Stuart, Janice Bond, Janice's daughter at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Zsavon Butler, John Abodeely, Merian Sherrod, Porshaé Brown, Fallon Vaughn, De’Mond Vaughn at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Shavon Morris at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Madyson Chavez, Natalya Milton, Wayne Bell, Barry Barnes, Danté Milton, Alim Adatia at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Raquel Seymone at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Zsavon Butler at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Michele Leal, Alim Adatia and Madyson Chavez at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Zsavon Butler, Vernique Hutchinson Francis, Jakeen Johnson at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Merian Sherrod, Terri Hamm at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Delita Martin, Ann Johnson at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Delita Martin, Sixto Wagan at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Raquel Seymone, Kenetha Belizaire at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Stefanie Jones, Iris Garcia at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Terri Hamm made the scene at an Emerging Collectors Brunch. (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
George Reff at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Kameron Lyons at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Vernique Francis, Beryl Basham at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Monét Shannon, Terence Hobdy at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Reneisha Henry at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Porshaé Brown at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Guests outdoors at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Jasmine & Joel Nwigwe at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Sergio, Janice Bond at the April Emerging Collector's Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
Delita Martin, Kaima Akarue, John Abodeely at the April Emerging Collector's Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)
1
29

HAA CEO John Abodeely, Vernique Hutchinson Francis, Zsavon Butler, hosts Jakeen & Garfield Johnson at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

2
29

Madyson Chavez, Marc Furi, Michele Leal, Natalya Milton, Nicholas Stuart, Wayne Bell, host Garfield Johnson, Barry Barnes, Danté Milton, Alim Adatia at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

3
29

Shavon Morris, Lauren Body, Troy Hamm, Terri Hamm, Jakeen Johnson, Zsavon Butler, John Abodeely at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

4
29

Kheli Willetts, John Abodeely at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

5
29

Janice Bond, Madyson Chavez, Barry Barnes at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

6
29

Natalya Milton, Nicholas Stuart, Janice Bond, Janice's daughter at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

7
29

Zsavon Butler, John Abodeely, Merian Sherrod, Porshaé Brown, Fallon Vaughn, De’Mond Vaughn at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

8
29

Shavon Morris at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

9
29

Madyson Chavez, Natalya Milton, Wayne Bell, Barry Barnes, Danté Milton, Alim Adatia at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

10
29

Raquel Seymone at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

11
29

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Zsavon Butler at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

12
29

Michele Leal, Alim Adatia and Madyson Chavez at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

13
29

Zsavon Butler, Vernique Hutchinson Francis, Jakeen Johnson at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

14
29

Merian Sherrod, Terri Hamm at the March Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

15
29

Delita Martin, Ann Johnson at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

16
29

Delita Martin, Sixto Wagan at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

17
29

Raquel Seymone, Kenetha Belizaire at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

18
29

Stefanie Jones, Iris Garcia at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

19
29

Terri Hamm made the scene at an Emerging Collectors Brunch. (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

20
29

George Reff at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

21
29

Kameron Lyons at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

22
29

Vernique Francis, Beryl Basham at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

23
29

Monét Shannon, Terence Hobdy at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

24
29

Reneisha Henry at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

25
29

Porshaé Brown at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

26
29

Guests outdoors at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

27
29

Jasmine & Joel Nwigwe at the April Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

28
29

Sergio, Janice Bond at the April Emerging Collector's Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

29
29

Delita Martin, Kaima Akarue, John Abodeely at the April Emerging Collector's Brunch (Photo by Mark Francis)

Curated art, food and conversation are brought together in Align ROI’s Emerging Collectors Brunch series. The first event of the series was held at the home of two Houston doctors — Jakeen and Garfield Johnson. Everyone mingled, enjoyed the artwork and sipped on refreshments. 

In conversation with Houston Arts Alliance CEO John Abodeely, attendees discussed ways to improve the relationship between collectors and artists, roadblocks faced by new collectors and more. It all exemplified the new brunch series’ goal of empowering rising collectors and creating an artistic ecosystem in the Houston community. 

As a parting gift, everyone was given a limited edition giclee print of Zsavon Butler’s Wishing On a Star. The piece features a blue and black sky dotted with golden stars, drifting above three figures wrapped in swirling green robes. Butler is a self-taught multidisciplinary artist whose evocative works capture vulnerable emotional narratives.

The second event of the Emerging Collectors Brunch series took place at Delita Martin’s Black Box Studio, where guests enjoyed a specially curated brunch menu inspired by the very garden the event was located in. The menu, designed by Chef Shatki Baum and catered by Fareview, featured an array of delicious options from French toast with fig and cherry syrup to a sweet onion collard quiche.

Lucky attendees migrated between the indoor and outdoor spaces, chatting and taking in Martin’s colorful, expressive works and the space she used to create them. 

Delita Martin, Kaima Akarue and John Abodeely at the Emerging Collectors Brunch series in Houston. (Photo by Mark Francis)
Delita Martin, Kaima Akarue and John Abodeely at the Emerging Collectors Brunch series in Houston. (Photo by Mark Francis)

Martin is a renowned printmaker currently based out of Huffman, Texas. Her work — inspired significantly by African traditions, intergenerational connections and her personal memories — uses visual imagery to tell the story of marginalized women and Black women in particular. Last year, Martin put on a seminal exhibition at the 2022 Venice Biennale entitled “The Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined.”

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023

Kaima Marie Akarue was the emerging artist featured in the second Emerging Collectors Brunch. Her work is informed by her heritage and upbringing, and she utilizes collage and painting to explore fragmented realities and the social implications of various identities. 

Terri Hamm made the scene at an Emerging Collectors Brunch (Photo by Patrick Buckner)
Terri Hamm made the scene at an Emerging Collectors Brunch. (Photo by Patrick Buckner)

The conversation at the second event explored the artists’ thoughts on valuing and pricing artwork, particularly in a market that often undervalues work by Black women, as well as ways to support artists and the relationships between artists, collectors and galleries. 

Attendees were given an exclusive opportunity to acquire Delita Martin’s piece called Flowering Soul, and were gifted a print of Kaima Marie Akarue’s Closed Mouths, sponsored by Houston’s ART IS BOND. gallery. 

These intimate brunches, similar to a salon dinner and involving only 25 to 30 invited attendees, are designed to empower new collectors on their journey in the art world and to cultivate an arts ecosystem. Each one features an established artist and an emerging artist or two, established collectors and up-and-coming collectors in the Houston arts community. 

If you’re interested in joining future installments of Align ROI’s Emerging Collectors Brunch series, you can sign up for the organization’s newsletters to receive priority ticket availability. 

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
read full series
Hilton Anatole
Splash into Jade Waters
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Featured Properties

Swipe
3402 Timbergrove Oaks Street
Timbergrove Heights
FOR SALE

3402 Timbergrove Oaks Street
Houston, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Laurie King
This property is listed by: Laurie King (281) 222-0397 Email Realtor
3402 Timbergrove Oaks Street
1109 Columbia Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1109 Columbia Street
Houston, TX

$1,500,000 Learn More about this property
Karen Keplinger Stowers
This property is listed by: Karen Keplinger Stowers (832) 293-2827 Email Realtor
1109 Columbia Street
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,925,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X