Breathtaking Floral Exhibition “Fleurs de Villes” Returns To Dallas’ NorthPark Center

Fleurs de Villes paired 16 distinguished local arts and cultural organizations with the region's most talented floral designers to create a one-of-a-kind floral mannequin inspired by the organization. (Photo by NorthPark Center)

As you determine your weekend plans, we recommend that you make time to visit NorthPark Center to experience “the artistry of flowers like never before.”

Yesterday, we popped into NorthPark to view the Center’s latest exhibition, Fleurs de Villes’ ARTISTE. Bringing the world-renowned floral exhibition back to Dallas demonstrates NorthPark’s steadfast commitment to the arts in North Texas. (Previously, Fleurs de Villes has hosted exhibitions throughout North America, Australia, and Europe.) For the showcase, Fleurs de Villes paired 16 distinguished local arts and cultural organizations with the region’s most talented floral designers to create a one-of-a-kind floral mannequin inspired by the organization.

For Broadway Dallas and its upcoming summertime production of The Lion King, Fiore x 7 Flower Bar created a majestic floral interpretation of Mufasa. (The mask is so striking that I can’t believe it wasn’t engineered by an actual Broadway designer). Though we encourage you to view all 16 installations in person, our favorite designs include Le Bloom Dallas’ design for the Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Branching Out Events’ design inspired by the current Marisol exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art, as well as Sage Fine Flowers’ homage to “Flaming June,” currently on display at Meadows Museum.

“As we travel the world with our luxury flower shows, we have held a special place in our floral hearts for Dallas, and its incredible floral talent,” says Karen Marshall, co-founder of Fleurs de Villes. “We are honored to return to NorthPark Center for a second year, showcasing fresh floral mannequins inspired by the world-class cultural institutions cherished by Dallasites.”

Speaking of gems cherished by Dallasites, we just KNOW our local patron of the arts (with a penchant for fine landscaping), Nancy Nasher, spearheaded this natural partnership. In a release, Nasher, the president of NorthPark Development Company says, “The response from last year’s Fleurs de Villes exhibition was overwhelmingly enthusiastic, with tens of thousands of visitors coming to experience this spectacular exhibition. She continues, “It is a pleasure to showcase the immense talents of our local florists as they partner with premier arts and cultural organizations to shine the spotlight on the significant work they do for our region. This marriage of art and nature is the perfect complement to NorthPark’s bountiful landscaping program this spring.”

The garden club set was OUT and ABOUT yesterday at NorthPark Center, admiring the artistry up close. There’s something in it for everyone, too. Because Park Place Dealerships serves as the Official Automotive Sponsor, Concepto transformed a Porsche Macan Electric 4 with a floral installation in Nordstrom Court, and Bellissimi Fiori decorated a Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Coupe in SouthCourt.

Don’t wait to visit. Nothing lasts forever, but the beauty of a plucked flower is particularly fleeting.

Fleurs de Villes, which is on display at NorthPark Center through Sunday, March 23, is free and open to the public.