6 Must-See Art Exhibits to Catch in Fort Worth in 2025

Featuring works ranging from Michelangelo’s earliest painting to contemporary pieces by Jammie Holmes and countless masterpieces in between, Fort Worth’s art museums offer an unparalleled experience for art enthusiasts.

This year saw notable shows like The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s Sunset Corridor, which immerses visitors in a retrofuturistic maze of interconnected spaces that explore the boundaries of art and reality. The Kimbell Art Museum’s Dutch Art in a Global Age unveils how trade, colonization, and cultural exchange ignited an artistic revolution that still captivates the world today.

Cowtown’s art museums continue to push boundaries and captivate audiences, and 2025 promises to be a year of bold creativity, groundbreaking exhibitions, and unforgettable cultural experiences. These are six upcoming Fort Worth art exhibits we are most looking forward to in 2025.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s 2025 season will feature two transformative exhibitions. From August 16 through November 25, David-Jeremiah: The Fire This Time immerses viewers in a visceral installation of towering monochromatic assemblages titled “Hood Niggas Camping.” The exhibition explores themes of redemption and transformation through the artist’s deeply personal lens.

Jenny Saville: The Anatomy of Painting debuts as the first major U.S. exhibition of the renowned figure painter, showcasing her monumental nudes and vibrant portraits that redefine beauty and bridge the physical and virtual. It will be on display from October 12 through January 18, 2026.

Kimbell Art Museum

From March 30 through June 22, Modern Art and Politics in Germany 1910–1945 examines the intersection of art and politics during a transformative period in German history. Featuring over seventy masterworks from Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie, the Fort Worth exhibition spans the final years of the German Empire through World War II. It highlights the evolution of modern art in response to monumental social upheaval, showcasing works by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Otto Dix, Käthe Kollwitz, and Max Beckmann. Movements such as Expressionism and New Objectivity are explored, along with the challenges artists faced under Nazi repression.

Ring in the Holiday Season Swipe















Next

The Torlonia Collection, featuring over 600 ancient Greek and Roman sculptures, makes its North American debut on September 14. Once hidden from view for decades, Myth and Marble offers a rare glimpse into ancient Rome’s grandeur. Highlights include the “Maiden of Vulci” and monumental sarcophagi.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

Fortune of the Spirit | Robert Bergman showcases 65 works spanning the artist’s 60-year career, including black-and-white street photographs and color portraits from 1985 to 1997. Known for his intimate style, Bergman’s work invites viewers to connect directly with his subjects. The exhibition (on display from May 18 through August 10) also features pieces from Amon Carter’s 2020 acquisition of 51 Bergman artworks.

From May 18 through November 30, East of the Pacific highlights the impact of Asian migration on American art through works by 32 artists from the mid-19th century to today. Organized by Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center, the exhibition explores six themes like Points of Contact and Visions of Chinatown.