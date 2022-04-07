Modern Art Museum – Wangechi Mutu’s The Seated III, 2019
Main Street Arts Festival rolls into downtown Fort Worth this weekend.
Kimbell Art – Four-Horn Community Power Figure
Modern Art Museum – frida kahlo by rupert garcia
01
04

Modern Art Museum - Wangechi Mutu's "The Seated III," 2019, with its view of the reflecting pool.

02
04

Main Street Arts Festival rolls into downtown Fort Worth this weekend.

03
04

Kimbell Art's newest exhibit The Language of Beauty in African Art - Four-Horn Community Power Figure.

04
04

Modern Art Museum - "Frida Kahlo" by Rupert Garcia.

Modern Art Museum – Wangechi Mutu’s The Seated III, 2019
Main Street Arts Festival rolls into downtown Fort Worth this weekend.
Kimbell Art – Four-Horn Community Power Figure
Modern Art Museum – frida kahlo by rupert garcia
Arts / Museums

Fort Worth Arts Festivals and Museum Events to Know — Your Arty April Planning Guide

From Main Street Arts Festival to ArtsGoggle, Festival Season is Heating Up

BY // 04.07.22
Modern Art Museum - Wangechi Mutu's "The Seated III," 2019, with its view of the reflecting pool.
Main Street Arts Festival rolls into downtown Fort Worth this weekend.
Kimbell Art's newest exhibit The Language of Beauty in African Art - Four-Horn Community Power Figure.
Modern Art Museum - "Frida Kahlo" by Rupert Garcia.
1
4

Modern Art Museum - Wangechi Mutu's "The Seated III," 2019, with its view of the reflecting pool.

2
4

Main Street Arts Festival rolls into downtown Fort Worth this weekend.

3
4

Kimbell Art's newest exhibit The Language of Beauty in African Art - Four-Horn Community Power Figure.

4
4

Modern Art Museum - "Frida Kahlo" by Rupert Garcia.

Festival season is in full swing and Fort Worth’s beloved Main Street Arts Festival is beckoning this weekend. That will be followed by the return of Southside’s vast street party called ArtsGoggle. Of course, that is just the start of the Fort Worth spring festival fun.

The city’s arts venues and museums are back full force with new exhibits and events coming up across Cowtown. Here is your guide to Fort Worth’s Best Arts Happenings:

 

Main Street Arts Festival

This Thursday, April 7 through Sunday, April 10

This signature festival will line the bricked Main Street in Fort Worth’s downtown again — after taking two years off because of COVID. Main Street Arts Festival is back just in time to celebrate the annual event’s 35th year this weekend.

The third largest arts fest of its kind in America features a jury selected group of just 200 artists. With more than 1,000 entries this year, landing one of those coveted 200 spots certainly means something. Throughout the free four day event, the selected artists will sell an estimated $4-million worth of art, and nearly 100 musical acts will perform on four stages. Dozens of restaurants and food vendors will also be on hand at Main Street Arts Festival.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
Main Street Arts Festival rolls into downtown Fort Worth this weekend.
Main Street Arts Festival rolls into downtown Fort Worth this weekend.

ArtsGoggle

April 23

The Near Southside neighborhood welcomes back its own neighborhood arts fest featuring mostly local artists. From noon until 10 pm on Saturday, April 23, 21 blocks of Magnolia will become the stage for ArtsGoggle. This free event will showcase 750 artists and more than 20 bands, (largely local musicians) will provide background music throughout the day.

ArtsGoggle typically attracts a reported crowd of more than 60,000 people. Visitors are invited to stroll and peruse the artists’ booths, which will stretch more than a mile. Adjacent businesses also get in on the fun, often recording one of their best sales days of the year.

Amon Carter Museum

Through May 8

¡Printing the Revolution!, is on view now at the Amon Carter Museum. Organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the colorful exhibit explores the rise of Chicano graphics within early social movements and the ways in which artists since then have advanced these innovative printmaking practices with themes of social justice. A special event will be held at the museum in celebration of the exhibit on Saturday, April 23 with special activities planned and food and drinks available between 2 pm and 6 pm.

Kimbell Art Museum – The Language of Beauty in African Art

Running through July 31

The Kimbell debuted its special exhibition called The Language of Beauty in African Art earlier this week. The remarkable exhibition features more than 200 remarkable African artworks from public and private collections around the world. It will remain on view through July 31.

From captivating masks, powerful figures, carved sculptures and exquisitely crafted prestige objects, the exhibit seeks to reveal how art informed and reflected life in sub-Saharan Africa in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Kimbell Art – Four-Horn Community Power Figure
Kimbell Art’s newest exhibit The Language of Beauty in African Art includes a Four-Horn Community Power Figure.

The Modern Art Museum ― Recent Acquisitions

Running through April 24

In celebration of The Modern’s 20th anniversary this year, the museum has its outstanding permanent collection called Recent Acquisitions on view for all to see. The exhibit runs through April 24, so catch it while you still can.

The Magnolia at the Modern film series is also ongoing. It showcases critically acclaimed films in the Modern’s auditorium. Check the museum’s website for details and showtimes.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra ― Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody

This Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10

Canadian pianist Angela Cheng will tackle one of the repertoire’s greatest challenges: Rachmaninoff’s spirited Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. The program opens with American composer and Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Higdon’s Blue Cathedral and builds to Respighi’s Fountains of Rome and Pines of Rome.

April will be a big month for the arts in Fort Worth. This is a great time to get out there and get into the art.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
2006 North Blvd
Southampton
FOR SALE

2006 North Blvd
Houston, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2006 North Blvd
3020 Lake
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3020 Lake
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3020 Lake
2727 Kirby #14L
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby #14L
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby #14L
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
251 Piney Point
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

251 Piney Point
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
251 Piney Point
10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10931 Wickwild
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10931 Wickwild
2221 Welch #502
Chateau 10
FOR SALE

2221 Welch #502
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
2221 Welch #502
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X