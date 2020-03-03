Fort Worth’s Own Fantastical Photo Dream World — City’s Foto Fest Reveals its Striking Lineup

If you notice swarms of what appear to be tourists with very elaborate cameras, fanning out across Fort Worth in early May ― they are likely attending one of Foto Fest’s 40 scheduled events in the city.

Fort Worth Camera, the specialty photo and video retailer, that moved into that modern new building, smack dab in the middle of the cultural district last year on Montgomery Street, is hosting its sixth annual celebration of the art form. Known for its product selection and comprehensive educational programs the popular store also runs the highly acclaimed Fort Worth Foto Fest.

While every selfie-obsessed tween feels they know how to point and shoot these days. . . it bears repeating that photography is an art form. And, for those who care to forward their craft, either as a hobbyist or a professional ― there is an awful lot to learn, as new ways to explore the medium are constantly progressing. (The lineup and programming for the May festival was released today).

“We created the Fort Worth Foto Fest six years ago, to engage the public in a celebration of photography and fun. Today, it’s grown to over 40 educational events and we’re excited to be teaming up with some of Fort Worth’s most iconic institutions,” Mackenzie Hughes, Fort Worth Camera general manger, says.

This year’s Fort Worth Foto Fest will take place May 1 to 9 and it promises something for anyone who loves arresting photos. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience hands-on photography events and workshops varying from private museums and foodie tours, to exotic cars, wildlife, light-painting and aerial photography sessions.

The festival will kickoff at an opening reception at Billy Bob’s with some true Fort Worth flavor ― bull-riding and beer. It will all culminate at an exposition and sale featuring top brands, including: Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fuji and Zeiss.

“Our events give participants of any skill level, the opportunity to interact with and learn from some of the top photographers and creatives in the nation, including Dixie Dixon, Ted Forbes, Keydrin Franklin, amongst others,” Hughes says.

Foto Fest plans to push the envelope with this year’s lineup.

Here is a wide lens view of a few of this year’s planned events, frame by frame:

— Aerial Photography: Take a thrilling flight on the Southern Cross, a WWII vintage C-47 cargo plane, specially modified for photography.

— Photographing Exotic Cars at Motorsport Ranch: Capture high-speed machines from the world’s most luxurious and exotic car brands.

— The Art of Sensuality with Dixie Dixon: Learn how to craft and shoot tasteful, sensual images and design flattering and dramatic lighting.

— Foto Fest at the Zoo: Join the Fort Worth Zoo for an exciting and hands-on wildlife photography experience.

— Photo Folklorico: Experience the colors, sounds, and excitement of an authentic Mexican fiesta, complete with a mariachi band and ballet Folklorico dance troupe and dinner. It’s Cinco de Mayo at the world-famous Joe T. Garcia’s.

— An Evening at the Modern : Shoot an architectural masterpiece, in the glorious evening light, and enjoy special photo opportunities inside the museum.

To explore the full schedule of events, visit Fort Worth Foto Fest. Registration is currently open and space is limited.