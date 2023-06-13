Fort Worth Opera’s New Director Brings Socially Relevant and Contemporary Works Centerstage — Angela Turner Wilson Makes Her Mark

Fort Worth Opera s is the oldest continuously running opera in the state of Texas. This picture from its 15th season 'La Bohème' at Will Rogers Auditorium (1960) Enrico di Giuseppe (Rodolfo), Lee Venora (Mimi), Richard Torigi (Marcello), and Jacquelynne Moody (Musetta).

The Fort Worth Opera is ushering in a new director this year. Angela Turner Wilson is taking the lead as the opera’s general and artistic director, promising an array of artistic programming this season. Excitement is building towards Fort Worth Opera’s highly-anticipated return to the stage at Bass Performance Hall in part because of Turner Wilson’s growing influence.

A focus on bringing emerging talent onto the national stage will continue, and Turner Wilson plans on producing socially relevant and contemporary works as well. Opera-goers can look forward to experiencing classic works, alongside modern, socially compelling productions during Fort Worth Opera’s 78th season.

The 2023-24 season will begin with the nationwide Spanish-language premiere of La Medium, which will debut at the Rose Marine Theater in October. February will bring a production of Driving While Black, exploring the effects of racism. Giacomo Puccini’s La bohème takes to the stage in April at Bass Hall, and next June will bring An Evening with Grammy Award winner Morris Robinson. That night will focus on works from the classic canon as well as traditional Black spirituals, honoring the Juneteenth holiday.

Turner Wilson is not just an opera fan. She has had a career as a critically-acclaimed soprano and more than a decade of experience in education at Texas Christian University. Now she takes the reins at the acclaimed opera company in her hometown ― the oldest, continually running opera company in Texas.

“Our patrons can expect reliably high-quality productions that showcase the best of what opera and the performing arts community of Fort Worth have to offer,” Turner Wilson says in statement. “We’re dedicated to creating art that is not only beautiful but also relevant and truly representational of today’s world.”

Free and community partnership events will bring Fort Worth Opera to the masses including Wintersong: A Musical Holiday Celebration & Sing-a-long. In partnership with the Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT) comes Amahl and the Night Visitors, the beloved one-act opera also composed by Gian Carlo Menotti (ticketing available through BRIT). The one-act opera The Tragedy of Carmen is also in the planning stages.

Stirring productions, emerging voices and timely topics are all set to be part of Angela Turner Wilson’s debut season at the helm of the Fort Worth Opera. North Texas opera lovers should be excited.