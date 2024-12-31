Fort Worth’s 6 Performances We’re Most Excited For in 2025

Dozens of pianists will vie for one of three models in May and June. (Photo by Ralph Lauer/The Cliburn)

Fort Worth’s lauded performing arts groups have an impressive lineup planned for 2025 that is sure to pack Bass Performance Hall, The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and other local performance venues with excited concertgoers.

These are the 6 Performances We’re Most Excited For in 2025.

Robert Spano Conducts Mahler’s Ninth Symphony

March 14 through 16

Gustav Mahler’s Ninth Symphony stands as one of the most poignant and profound works in the symphonic repertoire. Often regarded as his farewell to life, this monumental composition captures an extraordinary range of human emotions — from anguish to transcendence. Completed in the final years of his life, the symphony has long been interpreted as Mahler grappling with mortality and bidding adieu to the world he loved. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Spano brings this masterpiece to life for a rare moment to experience the profound legacy of this masterpiece.

The Marmen Quartet

March 15

The internationally celebrated Marmen Quartet, winners of prestigious awards like the Banff International String Quartet Competition, is renowned for its innovative programming and expressive performances. Its fresh approach to both classical and contemporary works has earned it acclaim across the globe, making it one of the most exciting young ensembles in chamber music today.

The Marmen Quartet joins the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth for a captivating program showcasing multiple levels of virtuosity. The concert opens with Haydn’s String Quartet in E-flat major, nicknamed “The Joke,” a delightful work filled with humor and wit. Bartók’s String Quartet No. 3 follows, showcasing the composer’s groundbreaking exploration of texture and rhythm. The program concludes with Debussy’s lush and impressionistic String Quartet in G minor.

Fort Worth Opera Presents La Cenerentola

April 25 and 27

Fort Worth Opera brings Rossini’s La Cenerentola to life with a fresh take on the classic Cinderella story. This version follows Cenerentola, a kind-hearted maid living under the rule of her harsh stepfather and stepsisters. Fate changes her life when she meets Prince Ramiro, disguised as a servant and captivated by her goodness.

Directed by Candace Evans, known for her innovative storytelling and conducted by Christian Capocaccia, celebrated for his expertise in Rossini’s works, the production offers a vibrant interpretation of this beloved opera. Filled with humor, clever disguises, and touching moments, La Cenerentola celebrates the triumph of kindness and forgiveness.

Texas Ballet Theater Presents Giselle

May 2 through 4

The tragic beauty of Giselle takes center stage at Bass Performance Hall as Texas Ballet Theater debuts Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe’s visionary interpretation of this timeless masterpiece. A tale of love, betrayal, and redemption, Giselle follows the heroine’s descent into heartbreak and madness, only to transcend death with a love so powerful it spares her faithless suitor from a vengeful fate.

Set to the evocative score of Adolphe Adam and enriched by the historic choreography of Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa, this production promises a spellbinding blend of tradition and innovation.

Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

May 21 through June 7

Come May, the world’s most prestigious piano competition will unfold in Fort Worth. Pianists will compete for one of three medals and have the chance to add their names to a heralded list that includes iconic past winners Jon Nakamatsu, Radu Lupu, and Yunchan Lim. Finalists will perform alongside the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra under conductor Marin Alsop at Bass Performance Hall. The multi-round competition run by The Cliburn will see the premiere of a new piano work by composer Gabriela Montero. This year’s nine-member jury features renowned pianists Anne-Marie McDermott, Gabriela Montero, and Paul Lewis, among others.

Concert Pianist Aviram Reichert

June 15

Aviram Reichert, a celebrated pianist, and Van Cliburn International Piano Competition medalist, will perform at the distinguished Piano Texas Artist Series this summer at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall at Texas Christian University. Known for his profound artistry and technical mastery, Reichert will present a program of emotional depth.

The recital includes Beethoven’s lyrical Sonata No. 10 in G major, Paul Ben Haim’s evocative 5 Pieces, and Chopin’s dramatic Scherzo No. 1. After intermission, he continues with Chopin’s iconic Sonata No. 2, concluding with Franck’s monumental Prelude, Choral, and Fugue. This performance promises an evening of exquisite piano artistry for all music lovers.