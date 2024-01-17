Fresh Arts’ Builds Buzz for Its Wonder Ball — Going Down a Houston Rabbit Hole

2016_ThePaintBall_140_Shadi Farahani(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2018_The Crystal_Marita Fairbanks (center) and costumes(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2016_ThePaintBall_050_Charles Ward,Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2016_ThePaintBall_Robert Walker,Ryan O. Harris,Takara Veazie,Xavier Allen (On behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2017_The Cineball_JB and Marita Fairbanks (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography
52720913249_ed14117b51_o (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
52721124963_0c881c8111_o (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
2017_The Cineball_Marci and Stuart Dallas(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2017_The Cineball_Tony and Angela Carranza_Tuba Sozudogru (Behalf of Gisele Parra Photography)
2016_ThePaintBall_071_Emmelie Kopp, Marita Fairbanks, James Bell(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2016_ThePaintBall_011_DJ Lady Bunny(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
01
11

Shadi Farahani at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

02
11

Extravagant costumes at 2018's The Crystal Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

03
11

Charles Ward, Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus at 2016's The Paint Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

04
11

Robert Walker, Ryan O. Harris, Takara Veazie, Xavier Allen at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

05
11

JB & Marita Fairbanks at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

06
11

Emily Schreiber, Tamar Mendelssohn, Alene Coggin, Austin Thomas (Fresh Arts board member) at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)

07
11

Nicole Peralta, Julia Barbosa Landois, Angela Carranza, Micah Salinas, and Daral Moore-Washington at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)

08
11

Marci & Stuart Dallas at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

09
11

Tony & Angela Carranza, Tuba Sozudogru at 2017's The Cineball (Photo by Gisele Parra)

10
11

Emmelie Kopp, Marita Fairbanks, James Bell at 2016's The Paint Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

11
11

DJ Lady Bunny at 2016's The Paint Ball

2016_ThePaintBall_140_Shadi Farahani(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2018_The Crystal_Marita Fairbanks (center) and costumes(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2016_ThePaintBall_050_Charles Ward,Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2016_ThePaintBall_Robert Walker,Ryan O. Harris,Takara Veazie,Xavier Allen (On behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2017_The Cineball_JB and Marita Fairbanks (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography
52720913249_ed14117b51_o (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
52721124963_0c881c8111_o (Photo by Charlie Horse Photography)
2017_The Cineball_Marci and Stuart Dallas(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2017_The Cineball_Tony and Angela Carranza_Tuba Sozudogru (Behalf of Gisele Parra Photography)
2016_ThePaintBall_071_Emmelie Kopp, Marita Fairbanks, James Bell(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
2016_ThePaintBall_011_DJ Lady Bunny(Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)
Arts / Galleries

Fresh Arts’ Builds Buzz for Its Wonder Ball — Going Down a Houston Rabbit Hole

When Whimsical Fairy Tales and Art Fantasies Come to Life

BY // 01.16.24
Shadi Farahani at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Extravagant costumes at 2018's The Crystal Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Charles Ward, Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Robert Walker, Ryan O. Harris, Takara Veazie, Xavier Allen at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
JB & Marita Fairbanks at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Emily Schreiber, Tamar Mendelssohn, Alene Coggin, Austin Thomas (Fresh Arts board member) at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)
Nicole Peralta, Julia Barbosa Landois, Angela Carranza, Micah Salinas, and Daral Moore-Washington at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)
Marci & Stuart Dallas at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Tony & Angela Carranza, Tuba Sozudogru at 2017's The Cineball (Photo by Gisele Parra)
Emmelie Kopp, Marita Fairbanks, James Bell at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
DJ Lady Bunny at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
1
11

Shadi Farahani at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

2
11

Extravagant costumes at 2018's The Crystal Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

3
11

Charles Ward, Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus at 2016's The Paint Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

4
11

Robert Walker, Ryan O. Harris, Takara Veazie, Xavier Allen at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

5
11

JB & Marita Fairbanks at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

6
11

Emily Schreiber, Tamar Mendelssohn, Alene Coggin, Austin Thomas (Fresh Arts board member) at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)

7
11

Nicole Peralta, Julia Barbosa Landois, Angela Carranza, Micah Salinas, and Daral Moore-Washington at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)

8
11

Marci & Stuart Dallas at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

9
11

Tony & Angela Carranza, Tuba Sozudogru at 2017's The Cineball (Photo by Gisele Parra)

10
11

Emmelie Kopp, Marita Fairbanks, James Bell at 2016's The Paint Ball (Behalf of Morris Malakoff Photography)

11
11

DJ Lady Bunny at 2016's The Paint Ball

On the heels of a triumphant Thunder Ball last year, Fresh Arts is getting ready to come back with its annual costume gala on Saturday, February 17 at Silver Street Studios. Themed Wonder Ball, the evening promises to take Houstonians down a rabbit hole and into a wonderland of creativity and imagination. 

Emily Schreiber, Tamar Mendelssohn, Alene Coggin, Austin Thomas (Fresh Arts board member) at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)
Emily Schreiber, Tamar Mendelssohn, Alene Coggin, Austin Thomas (Fresh Arts board member) at Fresh Arts Thunder Ball (Photo by Viva La Marx Photography)

This year, the gala introduces a new event offering: the Wonder Ball Dinner Party, featuring dishes from Hungry’s to commemorate the restaurant’s 45th birthday. This themed and seated dinner will include live entertainment, an exclusive live auction and early building access to the gala’s silent art auction. 

The Dinner Party is available to underwriters, sponsors and Individual Dinner Party ticket holders. Seats are limited.

“The annual Fresh Arts Ball is an ever-evolving event with changing themes, but this year we’re excited for the opportunity to turn it up a notch with the Wonder Ball Dinner Party,” Fresh Arts’ executive director Angela Carranza says. “Since curiosity plays into our theme this year, it is really the perfect time for us to explore a new aspect of the gala that will only add to such an otherworldly, storybook experience.”

Charles Ward, Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus at 2016's The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Charles Ward, Carolin Farb, Michael Pearce, Matt Burrus at 2016’s The Paint Ball (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

Fresh Arts is also partnering with Art is Bond gallery curator and director Janice Bond to fuel the art auction with affordable pieces that represent Houston’s incredible range if talent.  

Event chairs Eva Sagisaka and Morgan Holleman, Erika Mei Chua Holum, Rachelle Maldonado, Matt Manalo, and Merry and Palmer Schooley are excited to honor Ruby Rivera, the founder of Texas Salsa Congress, and Houston-based commissioner Theresa W. Chang of the Texas commission on the Arts. 

Say I Love You with Valobra

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
Marci &amp; Stuart Dallas at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)
Marci & Stuart Dallas at The Cineball in 2017 (Photo by Morris Malakoff)

A defining feature of a Fresh Arts gala is its out-of-this-world costumes, which revolve around a different theme each year. For this year’s ball, expect costumes inspired by whimsical fairy tales and fantasies that evoke a sense of wonder. Alice in Wonderland is just the beginning.

With extravagant outfits, eccentric signature cocktails, an outlandish atmosphere and live entertainment, this gala should have partygoers saying, “We’re all mad here!” 

Wonder Ball is set to take place Saturday, February 17, from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm at Silver Street Studios (2000 Edwards Street). The Wonder Ball Dinner Party takes place 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm and is exclusive to underwriters, sponsors and Dinner Party ticket holders. Learn more information and get tickets here.  

Scroll through the photo gallery above this story to see the most eclectic and eccentric costumes from past Fresh Arts galas.

Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
6509 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6509 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$6,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6509 Sudbury Road
1721 Bur Oak Drive
Southlake
FOR SALE

1721 Bur Oak Drive
Southlake, TX

$5,249,995 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1721 Bur Oak Drive
6538 Bob O Link Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6538 Bob O Link Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6538 Bob O Link Drive
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
5534 Northmoor Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5534 Northmoor Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5534 Northmoor Drive
7733 Lovers Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

7733 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
7733 Lovers Lane
12750 Sea Island Drive
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12750 Sea Island Drive
Malakoff, TX

$5,195,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
12750 Sea Island Drive
39 Braewood Place
North Dallas
FOR SALE

39 Braewood Place
Dallas, TX

$4,100,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
39 Braewood Place
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
Dallas, TX

$684,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
3225 Turtle Creek Boulevard #147
4408 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4408 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bratton
This property is listed by: Susan Bratton (214) 546-5304 Email Realtor
4408 Lorraine Avenue
5809 Desco Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5809 Desco Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,349,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5809 Desco Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X