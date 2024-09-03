Making a Pilgrimage to Frida Kahlo’s Magical Casa Azul In Mexico City as Frida Mania Grips North Texas

Frida Kahlo mania’s hit North Texas with the Dallas Museum of Art unfurling “Frida: Beyond the Myth,” which runs through November 17. This is a show that unpacks the biography of one of the 20th century’s incontestable icons, whose fame extends well beyond the art world. The prelude to this madness was PDNB Gallery’s photographic portraits of the totemic Frida Kahlo (1907–1954), the attendance-record-breaking “Portraits of Frida by Lucienne Bloch and Nickolas Muray” (which has been extended through November 9).

At the DMA, rare loans from museums and private collections include 30 paintings, drawings and prints by Kahlo, self-portraits to still lifes, as well as 30 photographs by artists from her inner circle — husband Diego Rivera, Nickolas Muray, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Lola Álvarez Bravo, and Julien Levy. The result is a fresh take on the Mexican artist, whose work revels in her country’s rich cultural heritage while transforming personal pain into unforgettable feminist images. The Dallas Museum of Art’s Dr. Agustín Arteaga and Sue Canterbury co-curate.

As the Dallas Museum of Art unpacks “Frida: Beyond the Myth” and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, plans its own take on the artist in Spring 2026, interest in Frida Kahlo (1907 to 1954) has never been greater. This unique and powerful artist’s intimate, symbol-laden works — which speak to her own biography during a transformative time in her country’s cultural and political history — have become icons of female and Mexican identity, whose influence goes far beyond the realm of art history.



To commune with the spirit of Kahlo, you need to make a pilgrimage to Museo Frida Kahlo in the historic Mexico City neighborhood of Coyoacán. Once a village on the outskirts of the capital, now it’s become a destination to discover the holy grail of Frida’s life, times and art.

Don’t expect a neutral, white-cube art space; as the name suggests, the Casa Azul pulsates with color, reflecting the rich and creative life Kahlo led here, initially with her comfortably middle-class family (her parents were a German-born photographer and a Mexican woman of indigenous lineage), then more famously with her equally mythic artist-husband Diego Rivera, from their tumultuous marriage in 1929 until her death in 1954. After her passing, Rivera established the museum as a gift for their fellow citizens, collaborating with the couple’s friend, museographer and poet Carlos Pellicer, who was tapped for the intuitive installations throughout the house, which serve as a shrine to the world of Frida and Diego.

Originally a little-visited attraction frequented mostly by those in the art set, today La Casa Azul is a touchstone of every cultural trip to Mexico City, as well as a gateway to Coyoacán, with its 16th-century heritage, featuring parks and gardens, UNESCO and archaeological sites, museums and murals.

The birthplace of Kahlo is where she spent decades of her life painting, often while confined to her bed, a lingering effect of a horrific teenage injury suffered when she was riding a bus that collided with a trolley, which resulted in an iron handrail piercing her body. It’s also where she and Rivera lived during the significant final decade and half of her life, where she passed away at the age of 47, and where friends and family gathered to commemorate her wake.

Consequently, few places for any artist in history resonate with such personal significance as Casa Azul does with Frida Kahlo.



When the artist’s father Guillermo Kahlo acquired the property of the Hacienda del Carmen, it was a rural hamlet an hour outside Mexico City. Designed in a French style and completed in 1904, Casa Azul served as the Kahlo home for a family of six. During the 1930s, Rivera and Kahlo began a series of architectural interventions, acquiring in 1937 the area that became the garden. They permanently relocated to Casa Azul in 1941 after the passing of her father.

Fortuitously, Rivera paid off the mortgage on the house to ensure it would always remain in the family. In 1946, during a two-year period where Kahlo’s chronic injury rendered her incapacitated and painting from bed, he commissioned prominent Mexican architect Juan O’Gorman to design Kahlo’s downstairs wing, complete with studio and bedroom, alongside a room displaying the couple’s pre-Columbian treasures.

The addition spoke to Mexico’s archaeological heritage, constructed of local volcanic rock, with ceramic vases embedded in its façade. The interior courtyard boasted an enchanting garden featuring a fountain, reflection pool and stepped pyramid, with pre-Columbian artifacts throughout the grounds.

Drama + Devotion: A Tempestuous Love Story

While marriages between artists are not uncommon — and often turbulent, involving alcohol and infidelity; remember Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, Willem and Elaine de Kooning — nothing eclipsed the romance between Diego and Frida for high drama.

Meeting first during her student days when Rivera was at work on frescos for her high school, the pair reunited when she sought his critique of her work while he was completing murals for the Ministry of Public Education. They also shared a calling: fervent activism for the Mexican Communist Party. Their improbable romance was born thanks to the bold personality of Kahlo, well matched to Rivera, one of the times’ renowned artist celebrities.

They were an odd couple — iconic and older Rivera, a monumental force in talent and girth, and the petite Kahlo, who was like a beautiful, albeit determined dove. United by art and charisma, theirs was not an easy marriage, due to unfaithfulness on both parts, including with the famous and notorious: actresses and Kahlo’s own sister for Rivera; male and female lovers for Kahlo, from Leon Trotsky and Georgia O’Keeffe to photographer Nickolas Muray, whom we have to thank for Kahlo’s most captivating portraits.

At the end of the day, Rivera and Kahlo’s love for one another and mutual creativity triumphed. Twice married to each other, he often slept in the hospital to be near her during her final months, after an unsuccessful bone graft and the amputation of a leg weakened Kahlo. Her early death at age 47 from pneumonia — combined with years of drinking, smoking and pain medication — was brought on from participating in a political protest in the rain from her wheelchair alongside Rivera.

If These Walls Could Talk

Inside the dramatic ultramarine masonry walls of this traditional home, the world of Frida and Diego is movingly relayed via a trove of each artist’s paintings, alongside personal talismans, their treasured collections of folk art (including ex-votos) and Pre-Columbian sculpture, household furnishings and pottery, and rare ephemera including vintage photographs, documents, books and journals. The ambiance is little changed since Kahlo’s death. Casa Azul opened to the public in 1958 and is administered by a trust set up by Rivera in 1957.

At Casa Azul. you will find the DNA of Kahlo’s life and creativity, as well as the couple’s dramatic, often tortured, love story across the decades, conflating the different eras of Frida’s life. The artist’s bedroom is where she recovered from the bus accident at age 18, which shaped her narrative as a survivor, and where she changed directions from medical studies to painting. Her self portraits began in this room, thanks to a mirror installed on the bed posts by her mother.

The studio looking out upon a tropical garden and courtyard not only contains the easel given to her by Nelson Rockefeller, but artifacts from her injury — crutches, corsets, wheelchair and medicines that speak to her triumph over physical pain.

The kitchen recalls lively meals and entertainment for the couples’ cast of fellow creatives and changemakers, including those who lived with them — Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky and his long-suffering wife, Natalia — and members of their impromptu domestic salons, especially the art set (among those, Henry Moore, Remedios Varo and André Breton).



Also on view at Casa Azul is the artist’s exquisite collection of clothing and jewelry that celebrates the artisans of her homeland while contributing to the cult of Frida Kahlo. Kahlo attracted attention from the early days of her marriage, luring photographers to document her startling beauty, self-possession and regal presence in traditional Tehuana dress. A cache of these costumes is on display at Casa Azul, a key to understanding her mesmerizing presence.

Meticulously wardrobing herself in the garments of indigenous Zapotec women from the Isthmus of Tehuantepec — attire emblematic of post-Revolution Mexico’s nationalist and cultural dialogue — Kahlo stopped traffic and garnered press (including a Vogue profile) for this unforgettable style which merged, along with her art, into the very soul of her poetically crafted identity.

“Portraits of Frida by Lucienne Bloch and Nickolas Muray” is on view at PDNB Gallery through Saturday, November 9. Learn more here. “Frida: Beyond the Myth” is on view at Dallas Museum of Art through Sunday, November 17. Learn more here.

Casa Azul is located at Calle Londres 247, colonia Del Carmen, Coyoacán, Mexico City, México. Learn more here.