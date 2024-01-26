Arts / Galleries

4 Dallas Art Gallery Exhibits to Catch This Winter — An Imaginative Group Show and a Deep Dive Into Deep Ellum’s History

Great Gallery Hopping

BY // 01.26.24
371 Robert Minervini_Distant Horizons 2023_Acrylic on canvas_30h x 26w inches

Robert Minervini’s Distant Horizons, 2023, at Galleri Urbane.

Fab Five: Also addressing nature — specifically, the centuries-old trope of still-life painting — is the group show “I Cast to Earth A Seed” at Galleri Urbane. Included are national and international artists Bertrand Fournier (Paris), Robert Minervini (Florence), Lori Larusso (Louisville, Kentucky), and Michelle Wasson (Chicago), along with Puerto Rican-born Juan Alberto Negroni, who wields an MFA from SMU and is now based in Dallas. From the abstract to the surreal to the hyperreal, this lush roundup proves that while there are no new subjects in art history, artists continue to forge fresh ways to approach natura morta (January 6 – February 10).

Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Study 12, Bordeaux, France. 2012

Photo Focus: For denizens of classical photography, it doesn’t get any better than Photographs Do No Bend Gallery‘s double-header, which pairs images by Michael Kenna with those of Beaumont’s own Keith Carter. Both nationally revered artists have new books (Trees and Ghostlight, respectively) that reverberate with the power of nature (through February 10).

dallas art exhibits 2024
Vincent Falsetta’s FP 23-3, 2023, at Conduit Gallery.

Painter’s Progress: A decades-spanning retrospective at Conduit Gallery showcases the work of Vincent Falsetta, a painter whose half-century career has produced some very now takes on abstraction. Falsetta, a University of North Texas professor emeritus, remains at the top of his game, as proven by recent works such as FP 23-3, a canvas that recalls sonic vibrations emitted by Mother Earth (January 13 – February 10).

Central Track 02
Barbershop in the Pythian Temple, ca. 1920s. Courtesy Louis A. Bedford, Jr.

Digging Deep into Deep Ellum: At African American Museum, Dallas, delve into the history of one of the city’s most historic commercial and residential neighborhoods, the first purposely integrated community in Dallas. “Central Track: Crossroads of Deep Ellum” takes us back to the 1920s and 1930s via ephemera and archival photographs, paired with recordings of the era’s iconic blues, jazz, and popular music. A pendant exhibition, “Seeing a World Blind Lemon Never Saw,” mounts Alan Govenar’s recent photographs spun around musician and Deep Ellum headliner Blind Lemon Jefferson. The exhibition poetically and metaphorically explores the maestro’s birthplace region in rural East Texas and hermetic, often forgotten places in Dallas that the blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter visited or alluded to in his songs. Jefferson achieved national renown with a 1926 recording contract with Paramount, and while there’s scanty evidence he ever lived in Dallas, he reportedly performed at one time almost daily at the corner of Elm Street and Central Avenue (through May 31).

Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
12 Southside Circle
Southside
FOR SALE

12 Southside Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
12 Southside Circle
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
4731 Banning Drive
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4731 Banning Drive
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Crow
This property is listed by: Debbie Crow (832) 309-3083 Email Realtor
4731 Banning Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X