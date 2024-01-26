Digging Deep into Deep Ellum: At African American Museum, Dallas, delve into the history of one of the city’s most historic commercial and residential neighborhoods, the first purposely integrated community in Dallas. “Central Track: Crossroads of Deep Ellum” takes us back to the 1920s and 1930s via ephemera and archival photographs, paired with recordings of the era’s iconic blues, jazz, and popular music. A pendant exhibition, “Seeing a World Blind Lemon Never Saw,” mounts Alan Govenar’s recent photographs spun around musician and Deep Ellum headliner Blind Lemon Jefferson. The exhibition poetically and metaphorically explores the maestro’s birthplace region in rural East Texas and hermetic, often forgotten places in Dallas that the blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter visited or alluded to in his songs. Jefferson achieved national renown with a 1926 recording contract with Paramount, and while there’s scanty evidence he ever lived in Dallas, he reportedly performed at one time almost daily at the corner of Elm Street and Central Avenue (through May 31).