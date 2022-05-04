Autumn Wind, 2022. 42×50”
Arts / Galleries

Texas Artist Robert McAn Brings His Timely Exhibit to Fort Worth

"Marking Time" Opens This May

BY Katherine Gring // 05.04.22
In the early stages of the pandemic, renowned artist and Texas native Robert McAn was inspired by objects around his home. Family quilts and old monotypes (printed images made by applying paint or ink) he had created in high school became artistic fuel. His newest exhibition, titled Marking Time, opening this week at Fort Worth’s Artspace 111, features the artist’s lockdown-inspired work—and a fresh technique.

For the pieces highlighted in this exhibition, McAn experimented with a new type of image quilting and weaving technique. In his approach, McAn first covers the canvas ground with painterly photographic imagery. By contrast, the exterior layer of the piece mimics the underlying digital photography with various color blocks and pixels. The collection furthers McAn’s recent exploration of the intersection between painting and photography and celebrates his love for the creative freedom attached to monotyping.

The Fort Worth native attained his Bachelor of Arts degree from North Texas State University before receiving a Master of Fine Arts in painting and photography from the University of North Texas. McAn’s work has since appeared in public and private collections and exhibitions worldwide. In addition to showcasing his own work, McAn has also taught as an adjunct professor of Art at the University of North Texas and Austin College and served as the Head of Donor Relations, Membership, and Special Events for the Kimbell Museum in Fort Worth since 1994.

Robert McAn will kickoff the Marking Time exhibition with an opening reception on Thursday, May 12 from 5-8 pm. Attendees will get a first glimpse at the work on display and a chance to mingle with the artist. The reception and following exhibition will be at Artspace111, located at 111 Hampton St, Fort Worth. Guests can register for the reception here. McAn’s work will be on display through Saturday, June 25.

