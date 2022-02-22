How to Get Hamilton Tickets in Houston — Real Practical Tips and $10 Ticket Lottery Truths

Hamilton, that revolutionary Broadway show that set the American Revolution and the life and times of founding father Alexander Hamilton to a hip hop beat, charges back into Houston this week for a month long stay at the Hobby Center. While the revolution was televised by Disney over the pandemic, no show makes a case for the excitement of live, in-person theater more than this multi-Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner.

Heck, there’s even a second act, show-stopping number about the power of being in the room when live theater happens, or maybe about the Jefferson/Madison/Hamilton backroom deal to found the U.S. capitol and fund the national debt. Whichever.

But if you want to be in “The Room Where It Happens,” in Houston, you’ve got to grab those tickets soon. Right now you don’t need to duel at dawn, but you will want to read our tips for snagging those Hobby seats fit for a king or secretary of treasury.

Here’s how to get Hamilton tickets:

Definitely check the Broadway at Hobby and Hobby Center sites for the latest news and information, but the ticket buying links there will take you directly to Ticketmaster.

The presenter released additional purchasing advice, including:

Avoid unofficial venue/show sites with ticket links and secondary sites that imply affiliation with the Hobby Center by using photos of the venue, seating charts and images or information about upcoming shows. If a third party declares the show is sol -out, verify that on the Hobby Center site.

It’s also probably not a good idea to post pictures of your tickets to social media, as scammers can sometimes copy the photo and resell.

The good news is that with a full month of performances in Houston, starting this Tuesday, February 22. you don’t have to take a chance with unknown second, third or fourth party resellers. While the first two week of performances are close to selling out, the Ticketmaster site reveals there were still plenty of good seats available for later weeks in the run.

As always for any sizzling event, weekends tend to go first. If a trip downtown sounds like the perfect Tuesday night, you might have more time to procrastinate. Just don’t put it off indefinitely.

Houston’s $10 Hamilton Tickets

If the price tag is still a bit steep or if you just want to get in on some free gaming fun, check out the Ham4Ham lottery. From the beginning of its Broadway debut when people would pay thousands for a ticket to Hamilton, the producers created this special ticket lottery for everyone, setting aside a pool of $10 (the bill graced by Hamilton’s face) tickets for each performance. It became such a celebration onto itself that the show’s stars would sometimes come out onto the steps of the theater for a mini performance to heralded the announcement of the daily winners.

There’s still time for romance when building a nation in Hamilton. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

This Hamilton lottery tradition still reigns on Broadway and continues with its touring productions circling the globe. Though we shouldn’t expect an impromptu medley or comedy bit each day at the doors of the Hobby Center, Ham4Ham lottery winners will be chosen randomly for each Houston performance.

There’s even an official Hamilton app to streamline the lottery steps, but fans can also visit the Ham4Ham site to register. The Ham lotto opens at 10 am every Friday and closes for entry at noon the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances. Then, notifications for both winners and non-winners will be sent between 12 pm and 4 pm every Thursday for the next week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners have one hour to claim and pay $10 for their ticket(s).

If this is your first time back to the Hobby Center in a year, be aware of the venue’s health and safety protocols, which include either showing proof of vaccination with a photo ID or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours for the performance date. Those rules apply to those aged 12 and over.

Hamilton Scams?

Hamilton hype has reached such epic proportions that the Houston presenting company, Broadway at the Hobby Center has recently reported a rise in Ham scams, fraudulent ticket sellers and third-party sellers asking hundreds or thousands of dollars for what could be fake tickets.

“Though it is legal to resell tickets in Texas, tickets purchased from other sources may be more expensive, invalid, speculative or ineligible for assistance,” the warning reads. “The Hobby Center encourages patrons to thoroughly assess the source before making a ticket purchase. Beware of buying from secondary sites and third-party sellers, which includes bogus Facebook event pages.”

Sign up for the Ham4Ham ticket lottery for $10 ducats to Hamilton. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

The big three official and authorized websites are Broadway at the Hobby Center, The Hobby Center, and Ticketmaster. If you’re going to use a ticket broker, make sure it’s one with buyer protection. All the reputable major ticket resale sites like StubHub offer such protections.

Hamilton opens this Tuesday, February 22 and runs through March 20 at the Hobby Center.