The Healing Arts Get a World Worthy Stage at the University of Houston — a Thoughtful Conference, a Special Exhibition and Auction Beckon

Chinese-born, Yale MFA grad Ye Qin Zhu's "Release is not for waiting," 2020, is among the lots curated by gallerist Barbara Davis for Healing Arts Houston. (Courtesy the artist and Healing Arts Houston)

Auction lot Christy Karll's "Untitled," 2017, speaks to the fragility of our planet. (Courtesy the artist and Healing Arts Houston)

Houston-based Evan Leigh Rottet's "One Man's Treasure," 2019, up for acquisition at Healing Arts Houston Auction. (Courtesy the artist and Healing Arts Houston)

Renate Aller's "Gray Glacier, Patagonia, Chile," 2019, speaks to environmental issues, a lot in Healing Arts Houston Auction live now through October 1. (Courtesy the artist and Healing Arts Houston)

Contemporary master David Salle's "Untitled from Canfield Hatfield," 1989 is among the featured lots at Healing Arts Houston Auction. (Courtesy the artist and Healing Arts Houston)

Houston-raised Justin Berry is on faculty at Yale. He donates "La Cruz," 2018 to the Healing Arts Houston Auction. (Courtesy the artist and Healing Arts Houston)

Bid from now through October 1 on works to support Healing Arts Houston including Eduardo Portillo's "Quilotoa 509," 2018. (Courtesy the artist and Healing Arts Houston)

Up for acquisition at Healing Arts Houston Auction: Robert Hodge's "I Guess, Next Lifetime," 2021. (Courtesy the artist and Healing Arts Houston)

British painter Danny Rolph's "Laguna," 2018 is among the auction lots that benefits Healing Arts Houston. (Courtesy the artist and Healing Arts Houston)

Gallerist Barbara Davis curates the Healing Arts Houston Auction, live now through October 1, 2022. One of the lots featured is rising Houston talent Preston Gaines whose work is informed by plants and architecture. Shown here: Preston Gaines' "Nature's Fabric," 2022. (Courtesy the artist and Healing Arts Houston)

Virginia Lee Montgomery’s "Water Witching," 2018, and "Head Stone," 2016, at Blaffer Art Museum in its Healing Arts Houston exhibition, September 29 through October 9, 2022. Works by Shana Hoehn and Sarah Sudhoff are also highlighted. (Courtesy the artist and Blaffer Art Museum; photo Chris Kendall)

Autumn brings a global dialogue to Houston — and it’s a conversation that couldn’t be more topical. The Future is Unwritten – Healing Arts Houston: Innovations in Arts and Health aligns with Houston’s prime roles in health care and the visual and performing arts. (You can read more about this extraordinary planetary cultural and wellness initiative here.)

The Houston metropolis joins other worldly cities, including London and New York, as an activation point for a wellness conference under the auspices of the United Nations Decade of Action, in collaboration with the World Health Organization Arts and Health Program and CultuRunners.

Talk about a prescient think tank. The Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts at the University of Houston takes the lead, enlisting more than 10 key entities including the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, Houston Methodist, Hobby School of Public Affairs, Menninger, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts, Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine, Elizabeth D. Rockwell Center on Ethics and Leadership, Open Mind Project and Blaffer Art Museum.

Thought leaders tapped as featured presenters include five Houstonians: Project Row Houses co-founder and University of Houston professor Rick Lowe; interdisciplinary artist Lisa E. Harris; Houston Methodist’s Todd Frazier; Rice University’s Dr. Kirsten Ostherr; and public-health nonprofit founder Dr. Aisha Siddiqui. They were joined by Geneva-based Christopher Bailey of the World Health Organization.

The Blaffer Art Museum also stepped up to curate “Cared For,” featuring a trio of smart voices who comment on contemporary medicine and healing — Texas-connected Shana Hoehn, Virginia L. Montgomery and Sarah Sudhoff. This special exhibition curated by Blaffer director and chief curator Steven Matijcio runs through October 9.

The centerpiece of The Future is Unwritten is the conference unfolding this Thursday, September 29 through Saturday, October 1 at the University of Houston Student Center South (4455 University Drive). Admission to the conference is $25 for students, $50 for non-students and includes breakfast and lunch.

One can wrap up the experience by bidding on important artwork and vying for auction lots curated by iconic Houston gallerist Barbara Davis (through Sunday). Proceeds will benefit The Future is Unwritten Artists Response Fund. Art lovers can preview the lots in person at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston this Wednesday, September 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, and learn the Houston artist selected as the inaugural Healings Arts talent.

Organizing committee leads London-based John Blaffer Royall and New York City-headquartered Stephen Stapleton of CultuRunners collaborated during the past 18 months with the University of Houston’s McGovern College of the Arts dean Andrew Davis to bring Healing Arts here. PaperCity is the exclusive Houston media sponsor.

The public is invited to the Healing Arts Houston opening reception at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston this Wednesday, September 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Admission is free. Find more info here.

Get Healing Arts Houston conference tickets and the full program lineup here. You can preview and bid on auction lots here.