The new Crescent Hotel in Fort Worth offers an impressive art collection. (Photo by Kevin Todora)

Bowie House has an art collection worth a stroll around the grounds.

A sculpted, welded cowboy greets guest at Hotel Drover. Courtesy Hotel Drover

"Welcome to Funky Town" by Niki Dionne is on display at Hotel Dryce. (Courtesy)

Arts

The Best Hotel Art Collections in Fort Worth — Modern, Western, and Pablo Picasso

From The Crescent to Hotel Drover, These Cowtown Hotels Feature Art Worth Visiting

BY // 12.23.24
The new Crescent Hotel in Fort Worth offers an impressive art collection. (Photo by Kevin Todora)

Bowie House has an art collection worth a stroll around the grounds.

A sculpted, welded cowboy greets guest at Hotel Drover. Courtesy Hotel Drover

"Welcome to Funky Town" by Niki Dionne is on display at Hotel Dryce. (Courtesy)

It’s usually other cities in Texas that get credited for their art scenes. Dallas, Austin, and Houston all tout fabulous art museums and collections, but Fort Worth also has a thriving art scene as well, and that art spews from museums to surrounding hotels. Not your typical half-baked hotel art, these four properties across Panther City have thoughtful, curated collections that create an inviting, stylish space you’ll want to spend time in.

These are the best hotel art collections in Fort Worth.

The Crescent Hotel

In the Cultural District near The Modern, Amon Carter, and Kimbell art museums, The Crescent Hotel is a purposeful extension of the city’s world-class art scene. The hotel’s art collection and program, run by John Runyon of Runyon Arts, includes mixed media, photography, and sculpture, with over 20 pieces scattered throughout the hotel. The collection, which covers realism to abstraction, includes national and international artists. See Matt Kleberg’s vibrant Twister Totem, which is a nod to the Kimbell’s arches, and Jose Dávila’s 9-foot-tall Joint Effort, a sculpture that questions balance, stillness, and tension.

Bowie House has an art collection worth a stroll around the grounds.

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection

Bowie House owner Jo Ellard wanted to not only open a luxury property in Cowtown but also have the hotel be a living, breathing art gallery. And that’s exactly what Bowie House is. You can’t pin down the artistic style here, as you’ll find touches of Western, modern, and fine art through mixed media, photography, and paintings. Every piece you see is available for purchase, and the hotel does around four art exhibitions a year, featuring talks with featured artists.

Don’t be afraid to open a door or two to explore, as many spaces might seem closed off or like a private club space, but it’s all open for exploration. Don’t miss Max Zorn’s cityscape piece in the living room, made completely of layers of packing tape, and Fort Worth native Jacob Lovett’s western yet modern oil paintings. In total, more than two dozen artists are featured, and art tours are available to the public every Tuesday and Saturday.

A sculpted, welded cowboy greets guests at Hotel Drover. (Courtesy)

Hotel Drover

From the Neon Cowboy outside of Hotel Drover to the six-foot-tall mixed bronze sculpted drover in the lobby and everything in between, the artwork here is an homage to the American West, with photography, oil on canvas, lithographs, glassworks, and hand-tooled leather pieces. Everywhere you look, from inside the armoire in each room to the hand-painted pool tiles, you’ll find artwork.

