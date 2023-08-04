Rendering of “Arco del Tiempo,” courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative
Arco-del-Tiempo_Night
Arco-del-Tiempo_Under_Arch
01
03

Rendering of “Arco del Tiempo,” courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative

02
03

Rendering of “Arco del Tiempo” at night, courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative.

03
03

Rendering of underneath “Arco del Tiempo,” courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative.

Rendering of “Arco del Tiempo,” courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative
Arco-del-Tiempo_Night
Arco-del-Tiempo_Under_Arch
Arts / Galleries

Houston Is Getting Its Own Majestic Arch With Immense Art Power — Groundbreaking Project Headed to Second Ward

Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Arco del Tiempo

BY // 08.04.23
Rendering of “Arco del Tiempo,” courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative
Rendering of “Arco del Tiempo” at night, courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative.
Rendering of underneath “Arco del Tiempo,” courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative.
1
3

Rendering of “Arco del Tiempo,” courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative

2
3

Rendering of “Arco del Tiempo” at night, courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative.

3
3

Rendering of underneath “Arco del Tiempo,” courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative.

A towering majestic arch, a product of both art and engineering, will soon sit in Houston’s East End as a new family-friendly space. Arco del Tiempo, which translates to Arch of Time, will be a major addition to Houston’s public art scene and the city’s efforts to promote climate leadership and sustainability practices. The groundbreaking project is set to be installed in Guadalupe Plaza Park in the Second Ward neighborhood in 2024.

Arco del Tiempo was designed by Berlin-based artist and architect Riccardo Mariano. Mariano’s design was originally an entry in the Land Art Generator Initiative’s (LAGI) 2019 design competition in Abu Dhabi, one of many such competitions hosted by LAGI since its founding in 2008.

“We decided to launch an open call international design competition that would provide the opportunity for creatives to imagine what our energy infrastructure could aspire to be if conceived as cultural destinations and landmark works of art,” LAGI co-founder Elizabeth Monoian noted at an Arco del Tiempo artist talk at Talento Billigüe de Houston. “The goal of our practice is to accelerate the transition to post-carbon economies by demonstrating models of renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructures that add value to public space, inspire and educate by presenting examples of renewable energy infrastructures.”

The scale of Arco del Tiempo is unique among other similar projects, and its location in Houston — the energy capital of the world — is particularly significant. Strong support from city officials speaks to Houston’s dedication to innovation and sustainable development and the drive to be a leader in the global effort to shift towards renewable energy. In the process of development and design, Mariano and LAGI have worked extensively with the community in which the artwork will eventually be installed.

“The title comes from a suggestion that came from the community,” Mariano explained at the artist talk. “Talking to the people while developing this work has really informed the whole design process.

“And I believe that this is a better work because it was informed by the conversations we had.”

A rendering of “Arco del Tiempo” at night, courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative, shows what is coming to Houston.
A rendering of “Arco del Tiempo” at night, courtesy of artist Riccardo Mariano and the Land Art Generator Initiative, shows what is coming to Houston.

The new Houston arch will aim to be at once a beautiful public installation, a gathering place for the community, a practical source of energy and an educational tool. The 100-foot-tall arch is designed with elliptical openings that will allow perfectly circular beams of sunlight to shine through, creating an interactive time-measuring device that functions similarly to a sundial.

The beams of light will respond specifically to Houston’s latitude and longitude and even change throughout each hour of the day. The outside of the artwork incorporates solar modules that will generate around 400,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which will eventually completely offset the project’s carbon footprint and become a net positive for the planet.

Each of these features offers perfect opportunities for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education, and the space will also be a functional performing arts venue that can be utilized day or night, making it a destination for school field trips and family outings alike. 

“Long term, the power of public art for sustainable development of communities is really important to reflect upon,” LAGI’s other co-founder Robert Ferry notes. “(Arco del Tiempo]) will become a destination — and a celebrated and cherished icon for the city of Houston.

This new Houston arch is being supported significantly by Mrs. Barbara Tober, a dedicated supporter of LAGI and the arts at large. 

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco
FOR SALE

2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2127 Courtland Drive
3318 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3318 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3318 Princeton Avenue
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
6513 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6513 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6513 Sudbury Road
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,450,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
9300 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9300 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9300 Hathaway Street
4522 East Cove Court
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

4522 East Cove Court
Malakoff, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4522 East Cove Court
6625 Golf Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6625 Golf Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,950,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
6625 Golf Drive
2300 Wolf Street #8BC
Uptown/Downtown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #8BC
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Sanders Avrea
This property is listed by: Sanders Avrea (214) 458-1964 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #8BC
5630 Deerfield Lane
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

5630 Deerfield Lane
Mabank, TX

$5,990,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
5630 Deerfield Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X