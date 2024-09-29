Ellen H. Ray stars Ardest Gallery
Ellen Ray Ardest Gallery
Ellen Ray Ardest Gallery
Ardest Mosaics of Mercy Woodlands
Ellen H. Ray Night House paintings
01
05

Ellen H. Ray's stars are for sale at Ardest Gallery, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit Mosiacs of Mercy. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

02
05

Artist Ellen H. Ray talks through her starting point — her mood board — at her Ardest Gallery solo show in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

03
05

"Night Watch," a painting in Ellen Ray's exhibit at Ardest Gallery, is displayed along with a bowl of stars. Each star purchase includes a donation to Mosaics of Mercy. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

04
05

Mosaics of Mercy staff Courtney Frost-Tadlock, Magen Watton, artist Ellen H. Ray, executive director Jamie Freels-Runey, Jennifer Myers and Staci Rea at the opening of Ellen H. Ray's exhibit at Ardest Gallery. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

05
05

A gallery wall of Ellen H. Ray's paintings in the "Night House" exhibit at Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Ellen H. Ray stars Ardest Gallery
Ellen Ray Ardest Gallery
Ellen Ray Ardest Gallery
Ardest Mosaics of Mercy Woodlands
Ellen H. Ray Night House paintings
Arts / Galleries

Venturing Into The Night House — Houston Artist Embraces What Happens In The Witching Hour At The Woodlands’ New Show

Ellen H. Ray Amplifies Everything at The Ardest Gallery

BY // 09.29.24
Ellen H. Ray's stars are for sale at Ardest Gallery, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit Mosiacs of Mercy. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)
Artist Ellen H. Ray talks through her starting point — her mood board — at her Ardest Gallery solo show in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)
"Night Watch," a painting in Ellen Ray's exhibit at Ardest Gallery, is displayed along with a bowl of stars. Each star purchase includes a donation to Mosaics of Mercy. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Mosaics of Mercy staff Courtney Frost-Tadlock, Magen Watton, artist Ellen H. Ray, executive director Jamie Freels-Runey, Jennifer Myers and Staci Rea at the opening of Ellen H. Ray's exhibit at Ardest Gallery. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
A gallery wall of Ellen H. Ray's paintings in the "Night House" exhibit at Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
1
5

Ellen H. Ray's stars are for sale at Ardest Gallery, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit Mosiacs of Mercy. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

2
5

Artist Ellen H. Ray talks through her starting point — her mood board — at her Ardest Gallery solo show in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

3
5

"Night Watch," a painting in Ellen Ray's exhibit at Ardest Gallery, is displayed along with a bowl of stars. Each star purchase includes a donation to Mosaics of Mercy. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

4
5

Mosaics of Mercy staff Courtney Frost-Tadlock, Magen Watton, artist Ellen H. Ray, executive director Jamie Freels-Runey, Jennifer Myers and Staci Rea at the opening of Ellen H. Ray's exhibit at Ardest Gallery. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

5
5

A gallery wall of Ellen H. Ray's paintings in the "Night House" exhibit at Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Houston artist Ellen H. Ray feels nighttime amplifies feelings and emotions. As a night owl, she finds it energizing. This inspiration shines through in her new solo show dubbed “Night House” at Ardest Gallery in The Woodlands, which runs through October 19.

The exhibit includes Ray’s mood board, which serves as her starting point for the art exhbition. It includes early sketches, snippets and even snail shells.

“This is what I do in my studio,” Ray tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I start putting things up. As I start making work, some pieces come down while others go up. I make connections. Julie Verville, the (Ardest) Gallery owner, kindly let me include this because I get attached to the beginning and the whole process of putting a show together.”

Artist Ellen H. Ray talks through her starting point — her mood board — at her Ardest Gallery solo show in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)
Artist Ellen H. Ray talks through her starting point — her mood board — at her Ardest Gallery solo show in The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Ardest Gallery)

The Transformative Power of Night

For Ray, the nighttime holds intense significance.

“My husband and I have visited Taos, New Mexico almost every year of our marriage,” Ray says. “We usually go for a week at a time. But last July, I spent the whole month in a cabin in the mountains, mostly by myself. My family joined me at the beginning and the end, but in the middle, I was alone. The night experience there was really intense.”

“I’ve always felt like the night experience brings increased energy. I’m a night owl, so I’m up really late. At the art supply store in Taos, I bought low-grade paper and did a sketch. That’s where the show began.”

This intense nighttime experience in Taos not only inspired the initial sketch for the show, but also reflects Ray’s enduring pursuit of a career in art. In fact, art has always been a career goal for Ray.  

“I am the youngest of six children, and one of my older sisters was a working artist when I was a child,” Ray notes. “From an early age, I knew that art could be a job. She drew for newspapers and created ads for Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.”

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024

Ray put her artistic plans on hold to raise a family, but never strayed far from art. She ran an art business for 20 years in North Texas. In 2015, after moving to Houston, she attended the Glassell School of Art at the Museum of Fine Arts. In 2019, she completed a month-long residency in Germany, where she also put on a show.

Ellen Ray Ardest Gallery
“Night Watch,” a painting in Ellen Ray’s exhibit at Ardest Gallery, is displayed along with a bowl of stars. Each star purchase includes a donation to Mosaics of Mercy. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Essence of Home in Ray’s Art

The house motif in Ellen Ray’s art comes from a very personal and relatable place.

“After the difficult experience of selling my parents’ home following their passing, houses started making their way into my artwork,” Ray says. “They were detailed houses. I live in The Heights, where the houses are bold. I had a lot of references to draw from. Eventually I started simplifying it to this iconic shape of a home.” 

Ray felt the simple shape of a house was more relatable for people and allowed each viewer to bring their own sense of home to the work.

From painting and drawing homes, Ray’s next move was to 3D art.

“The next step was to make these dimensional houses,” Ray says. “This is the first time I’ve done a night feel of the house. They have become such a source of joy for me. Normally they’re brightly colored in.”

“Everybody has a sense of home. It’s really tightly connected to our sense of self.”

Ray also created paper stars. As a way of giving back, she donates 100 percent of the proceeds from paper star sales to Mosaics of Mercy. Mosaics is a local resource that helps families navigate the complex mental health and addiction recovery system. The stars are original drawings on mulberry paper, collaged onto paperboard and measure eight inches from point to point.

While Ardest Gallery provides the ideal setting for the solo show, those unable to attend Ray’s exhibition in person can still view it online.

Ardest Gallery is located at 25200 Grogan’s Park Drive in The Woodlands. Regular gallery hours run 10 am to 2 pm Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 am. to 4 pm on Saturdays. For more information, go here.

Special Series

Styled Spaces

From The Pages of PaperCity
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$900,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Houston, TX

$420,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,980,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
4625 Crawford Street
Open House
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/29 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
713 Somerset Commons Lane
Somerset Green | Co-list: Melinda Gordon
FOR SALE

713 Somerset Commons Lane
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
713 Somerset Commons Lane
7226 Glenbank Way
Sheffield, Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

7226 Glenbank Way
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
7226 Glenbank Way
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
5326 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5326 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
5326 De Milo Drive
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$105,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
1203 Normans Woods Street
Open House
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/29 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5415 Newcastle Street
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
4715 Pine Street
Open House
Bellaire
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/29 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Open House
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 9/28 - 9/29 Saturday 11AM-1PM & Sunday 1-3 PM

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5413 Newcastle Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X